VICTIM OF REALITY (Doom Death Metal, Biélorussie) nous offre une nouvelle mise en bouche de son premier album The Dump of Human Hopes à paraître le 28 novembre chez Satanath Records. Il s'agit du titre "Life Between Two Dates".
Tracklist :
01. Buried
02. Within
03. The Dump of Our Hopes
04. Desperation
05. Life Between Two Dates
06. Her Pale Face Haunts Me
