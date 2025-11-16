chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
156 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Illegal Corpse
 Illegal Corpse - Riding Ano... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Ikea		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Paris is Black Akt. 02
 Paris is Black Akt. 02 - Bo... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Ultra (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Obscurité
 Obscurité - Néant (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Tyrant Fest VIII
 Tyrant Fest VIII - Alcest +... (R)
Par Sol_Invictus		   
Demiurgon
 Demiurgon - Miasmatic Death... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Reabilitator
 Reabilitator - Fucking Thra... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Les Bâtards Du Roi
 Les Bâtards Du Roi - Les Ch... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Ratt
 Ratt - Out Of The Cellar (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Cratophane
 Cratophane - Exode (C)
Par Lestat		   
Body Void
 Body Void - I Live Inside a... (C)
Par Krokodil		   

Les news du 16 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 16 Novembre 2025 Epitome - Victim Of Reality - Depleted - Tria Prima
»
(Lien direct)
EPITOME (Grind Death Metal, Pologne) vient de rendre public son album Goodbye My ROT paru ce 14 novembre chez Deformeathing Production.

Tracklist :
01. ROT
02. Goodbye My ROT
03. Sister-in-Law
04. Dystonia
05. Fuck You!
06. Post-Traumatic Dementia
07. Town
08. Way Out
09. Gore
10. The Man-Eater
11. Stick Man
12. Clostridium
13. Maruta
14. Funky
15. Connective Tissue Disorder
16. Crepitating Flesh
17. Trip
18. Shipbuilder's Eye
19. Endocannibalism
20. Cerebrovascular Accident
21. 3 Guys - 1 Hammer


»
(Lien direct)
VICTIM OF REALITY (Doom Death Metal, Biélorussie) nous offre une nouvelle mise en bouche de son premier album The Dump of Human Hopes à paraître le 28 novembre chez Satanath Records. Il s'agit du titre "Life Between Two Dates".

Tracklist :
01. Buried
02. Within
03. The Dump of Our Hopes
04. Desperation
05. Life Between Two Dates
06. Her Pale Face Haunts Me

»
(Lien direct)
DEPLETED (Funeral Doom, États-Unis) vient de sortir son deuxième album Remains sous format cassette via Transylvanian Recordings. Tracklist :

1. Remains
2. Ether
3. Fractures
4. Recede

»
(Lien direct)
TRIA PRIMA (Symphonic/Melodic Death Metal, Ukraine) sortira son premier long-format The Mortificatio le 18 novembre sur Nocturnus Records. Tracklist :

1. Arx Fatalis
2. Mortificatio
3. Actum Exitium
4. Transmutatio
5. Magnum Opus
6. Arcanum Six
7. Porta Alchemica



Le groupe travaille déjà sur son successeur prévu pour le second semestre 2026.
Thrasho Sosthène + Lestat + Keyser
16 Novembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Adorn
 Adorn
Adorn
2025 - Northern Silence Productions		   
Hard Mind
 Hard Mind
Negative Thoughts (EP)
2025 - Useless Pride records / Face To Face Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Tria Prima
 Tria Prima
Death Metal - 2024 - Ukraine		   
Adorn
Adorn
Lire la chronique
Hard Mind
Negative Thoughts (EP)
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Novembre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
R.B.Band
Chains of silence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Yellow Eyes
Confusion Gate
Lire la chronique
Vespéral
La Mort De L'Âme
Lire la chronique
Ordered To Kill
Endless War
Lire la chronique
Plasmodulated
Plasmodulated (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ophidian Memory
Seraphim
Lire la chronique
Paris is Black Akt. 02
Bovary + Galibot
Lire le live report
Obvurt
An Alternate Dimension
Lire la chronique
Collier d'Ombre / Häxanu
Seasons In Haxan Dark (Spli...
Lire la chronique
My Dying Bride
A Mortal Binding
Lire la chronique
Nasum
Human 2.0
Lire la chronique
Ofermod
Drakosophia
Lire la chronique
Darvaza
Ascending Into Perdition
Lire la chronique
Dodfrusen
KHold (EP)
Lire la chronique
Unviâr
Disglaç
Lire la chronique
Kaevum
Ultra
Lire la chronique
Obscurité
Néant
Lire la chronique
Evoken
Mendacium
Lire la chronique
Hate Forest
Against All Odds
Lire la chronique
Heaven's Gate
Tales From A Blistering Par...
Lire la chronique
Demiurgon
Miasmatic Deathless Chamber
Lire la chronique
Reabilitator
Fucking Thrasher
Lire la chronique
Hexecutor
…Where Spirit Withers In It...
Lire la chronique
Tyrant Fest VIII
Alcest + Alkerdeel + Atarax...
Lire le live report
Outre-Tombe / Skelethal
Skelethal / Outre​-​Tombe (...
Lire la chronique
Temtris
Queen Of Crows
Lire la chronique
Live Report Muscadeath 2025 2ème jour (samedi)
Lire le podcast