(Lien direct) VICTIM OF REALITY (Doom Death Metal, Biélorussie) nous offre une nouvelle mise en bouche de son premier album The Dump of Human Hopes à paraître le 28 novembre chez Satanath Records. Il s'agit du titre "Life Between Two Dates".



Tracklist :

01. Buried

02. Within

03. The Dump of Our Hopes

04. Desperation

05. Life Between Two Dates

06. Her Pale Face Haunts Me



