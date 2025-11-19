chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
123 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Deific Mourning (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Pokuta
 Pokuta - Metanoia (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Ultra (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Illegal Corpse
 Illegal Corpse - Riding Ano... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Ikea		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Paris is Black Akt. 02
 Paris is Black Akt. 02 - Bo... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Obscurité
 Obscurité - Néant (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Tyrant Fest VIII
 Tyrant Fest VIII - Alcest +... (R)
Par Sol_Invictus		   
Demiurgon
 Demiurgon - Miasmatic Death... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Reabilitator
 Reabilitator - Fucking Thra... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Les Bâtards Du Roi
 Les Bâtards Du Roi - Les Ch... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Ratt
 Ratt - Out Of The Cellar (C)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 19 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 19 Novembre 2025 Angerseed - Sorrow Enthroned - Wivre - Speedclaw - Powerwolf - Orchid Throne - Blood Of The Wolf - Astral Spear - Dimholt - Despoilment - Ernte - Celeste - Funeral Vomit - As I Lay Dying
»
(Lien direct)
ANGERSEED (Death Metal, Hongrie) nous met à disposition la totalité de son album Rapture Is Mine… Glory Is Ours paru ce 15 novembre chez Pest Records.

Tracklist :
01. Nothingness Is Calling Me (06:50)
02. Conquering the Nemesis (05:22)
03. When Life Turns to Grey (05:26)
04. Barathrum of Consciousness (04:56)
05. The Emptiness Within (06:17)
06. Self-Expulsion from Paradise (05:32)
07. Redefine My Universe (04:49)
08. With Rapture for the Glory (06:21)
09. Epilogue / Accounting 33 (05:27)


»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SORROW ENTHRONED (Blackened Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir 2025 Re-Recordings en auto-production. Il s'agit d'une compilation de trois morceaux datés d'il y a cinq ans et réenregistrés, plus un inédit issu de la même période. Tracklist :

1. Submerged in Slithering Serpents (2025) 02:58
2. Death's Pale Shroud 03:03
3. Funerary Hymn (2025) 03:17
4. Upon Angelic Ash (2025) 03:54

»
(Lien direct)
WIVRE (Folk Black Metal, France) verra son premier album Wivre I être réédité ce 28 novembre par Naturmacht Productions au format CD en édition limitée.

Tracklist :
01. I (01:12)
02. II (Frost's Dominion) (06:23)
03. III (01:58)
04. IV (Enemies at the Gates) (07:57)
05. V (01:06)
06. VI (The Hunt) (06:38)
07. VII (02:02)
08. VIII (Under a Moonlit Sky) (06:19)
09. IX (01:38)
10. X (Sanctuary) (10:25)

»
(Lien direct)
SPEEDCLAW (Speed/Heavy, Croatie) offre son premier longue-durée Stardust en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 28 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Tonight
2. Allnighter
3. Queen of the Night
4. Nightwatch
5. Fly High
6. Crystal Light
7. White Town Rider
8. The Curse Never Dies

»
(Lien direct)
POWERWOLF (Power Metal, Allemagne) tease la sortie de son album Live at Olympiahalle en nous offrant l'extrait "Armata Strigoi". Le disque (DVD / Blu-Ray), promu par Napalm Records, ne sera pas disponible avant le 27 février 2026.


»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ORCHID THRONE (Melodic Doom Metal, USA) a partagé le morceau "Dreamworld" qui ouvre son premier long-format Buried in Black qui sort le 9 janvier en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Dreamworld
2. Ephemerality
3. What Defines us
4. Moonlight Revelry
5. Guilt
6. Breath of Autumn
7. With Promise

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD OF THE WOLF (Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus V: Indomitable le 19 décembre chez Horror Pain Gore Death. Tracklist :

1. Tempest Of Purifying Fire
2. Extinction Eclipse
3. Glory To The Gods Of War
4. Oath Of Supremacy
5. Assembled To Annihilate
6. Baptized In Fire And Combat
7. Flesh For The Warfather
8. Indomitable

»
(Lien direct)
ASTRAL SPEAR (Black Metal, Pologne) propose en écoute le titre "My Master's Call" issu de son premier EP Ancient Throne of Sinister Rites prévu le 12 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. On Your Command
3. Intro II
4. My Master's Call
5. Wings of Madness
6. Intro III
7. Herald of Torment

»
(Lien direct)
DIMHOLT (Black Metal, Bulgarie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Reality in Timeless Comatose" extrait de son nouvel album MetaForm à venir le 13 décembre. Tracklist :

MetaForm
Radiance Of Dying Light
Totem
Reality In Timeless Comatose
The Horrors Of The Maddened Eyes
To Embrace The Profound Stillness
Tomb Of Molten Stars
Tapestry Of Shapeless Eternity

»
(Lien direct)
DESPOILMENT (Brutal Death Metal, Japon) prépare l'arrivée de son premier album chez New Standard Elite en nous proposant le titre "Vindicated Retaliation". A ce jour la formation n'a publié qu'une démo en 2019 et aucune date de sortie officielle n'a été annoncée pour le LP.

»
(Lien direct)
ERNTE (Black Metal, Suisse) commence à dévoiler la teneur de son quatrième album Der schwarzen Flamme Vermächtnis, à paraître le 13 février 2026 chez Purity Through Fire aux formats vinyle, CD et digital. Le clip du titre "The Rise of the Older Ones" se visionne ici :


»
(Lien direct)
CELESTE (Blackened Hardcore Metal, France) vient tout juste de sortir en single une version remixée et remasterisée du titre "Ces belles de rêve aux verres embués", originellement paru sur l'album Morte(s) née(s) de 2010.

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Cryptic Miasma Stench", nouvel extrait de son futur opus Upheaval of Necromancy à venir le 19 décembre chez Xtreem Music.

Tracklist :
01. Intro (The Disentombment)
02. Upheaval of Necromancy
03. Sulphuric Regurgitation
04. Hematophagia
05. Interlude (Mortuary Ecstasy)
06. Winds of Exhumation
07. Altars of Doom
08. Cryptic Miasma Stench
09. Rancid Insorcism
10. Outro (Effluvia of the Mass Grave)

»
(Lien direct)
AS I LAY DYING (Metalcore, Etats-Unis) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "If I Fall". Le morceau s'écoute ici :

Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
19 Novembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Skelethal
 Skelethal
Transmogrification (EP)
2025 - Thrash Records / World Eater Records		   
Progress
 Progress
Big Mouth (EP)
2025 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
As I Lay Dying
 As I Lay Dying
Metalcore - 2000 - Etats-Unis		   
Blood Of The Wolf
 Blood Of The Wolf
Epic Brutal Blackened Death Metal - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Celeste
 Celeste
Post Hardcore / Black Metal - 2005 - France		   
Ernte
 Ernte
Doom black metal - 2020 - Suisse		   
Powerwolf
 Powerwolf
2004 - Allemagne		   
Progress
Big Mouth (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skelethal
Transmogrification (EP)
Lire la chronique
Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
Lire l'interview
Decrepisy
Deific Mourning
Lire la chronique
Warfield Within
Rise of Independence
Lire la chronique
Jesu
Infinity
Lire la chronique
Pokuta
Metanoia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nephasto
Deformed Deviation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Warkunt
Cyclonic Abyss
Lire la chronique
Adorn
Adorn
Lire la chronique
Hard Mind
Negative Thoughts (EP)
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Novembre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
R.B.Band
Chains of silence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Yellow Eyes
Confusion Gate
Lire la chronique
Vespéral
La Mort De L'Âme
Lire la chronique
Ordered To Kill
Endless War
Lire la chronique
Plasmodulated
Plasmodulated (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ophidian Memory
Seraphim
Lire la chronique
Paris is Black Akt. 02
Bovary + Galibot
Lire le live report
Obvurt
An Alternate Dimension
Lire la chronique
Collier d'Ombre / Häxanu
Seasons In Haxan Dark (Spli...
Lire la chronique
My Dying Bride
A Mortal Binding
Lire la chronique
Nasum
Human 2.0
Lire la chronique
Ofermod
Drakosophia
Lire la chronique
Darvaza
Ascending Into Perdition
Lire la chronique
Dodfrusen
KHold (EP)
Lire la chronique
Unviâr
Disglaç
Lire la chronique
Kaevum
Ultra
Lire la chronique
Obscurité
Néant
Lire la chronique
Evoken
Mendacium
Lire la chronique