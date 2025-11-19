»

(Lien direct) ANGERSEED (Death Metal, Hongrie) nous met à disposition la totalité de son album Rapture Is Mine… Glory Is Ours paru ce 15 novembre chez Pest Records.



Tracklist :

01. Nothingness Is Calling Me (06:50)

02. Conquering the Nemesis (05:22)

03. When Life Turns to Grey (05:26)

04. Barathrum of Consciousness (04:56)

05. The Emptiness Within (06:17)

06. Self-Expulsion from Paradise (05:32)

07. Redefine My Universe (04:49)

08. With Rapture for the Glory (06:21)

09. Epilogue / Accounting 33 (05:27)



