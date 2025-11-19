|
Les news du 19 Novembre 2025
|ANGERSEED (Death Metal, Hongrie) nous met à disposition la totalité de son album Rapture Is Mine… Glory Is Ours paru ce 15 novembre chez Pest Records.
Tracklist :
01. Nothingness Is Calling Me (06:50)
02. Conquering the Nemesis (05:22)
03. When Life Turns to Grey (05:26)
04. Barathrum of Consciousness (04:56)
05. The Emptiness Within (06:17)
06. Self-Expulsion from Paradise (05:32)
07. Redefine My Universe (04:49)
08. With Rapture for the Glory (06:21)
09. Epilogue / Accounting 33 (05:27)
|Le one-man band SORROW ENTHRONED (Blackened Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir 2025 Re-Recordings en auto-production. Il s'agit d'une compilation de trois morceaux datés d'il y a cinq ans et réenregistrés, plus un inédit issu de la même période. Tracklist :
1. Submerged in Slithering Serpents (2025) 02:58
2. Death's Pale Shroud 03:03
3. Funerary Hymn (2025) 03:17
4. Upon Angelic Ash (2025) 03:54
|WIVRE (Folk Black Metal, France) verra son premier album Wivre I être réédité ce 28 novembre par Naturmacht Productions au format CD en édition limitée.
Tracklist :
01. I (01:12)
02. II (Frost's Dominion) (06:23)
03. III (01:58)
04. IV (Enemies at the Gates) (07:57)
05. V (01:06)
06. VI (The Hunt) (06:38)
07. VII (02:02)
08. VIII (Under a Moonlit Sky) (06:19)
09. IX (01:38)
10. X (Sanctuary) (10:25)
|SPEEDCLAW (Speed/Heavy, Croatie) offre son premier longue-durée Stardust en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 28 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Tonight
2. Allnighter
3. Queen of the Night
4. Nightwatch
5. Fly High
6. Crystal Light
7. White Town Rider
8. The Curse Never Dies
|POWERWOLF (Power Metal, Allemagne) tease la sortie de son album Live at Olympiahalle en nous offrant l'extrait "Armata Strigoi". Le disque (DVD / Blu-Ray), promu par Napalm Records, ne sera pas disponible avant le 27 février 2026.
|Le one-man band ORCHID THRONE (Melodic Doom Metal, USA) a partagé le morceau "Dreamworld" qui ouvre son premier long-format Buried in Black qui sort le 9 janvier en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Dreamworld
2. Ephemerality
3. What Defines us
4. Moonlight Revelry
5. Guilt
6. Breath of Autumn
7. With Promise
|BLOOD OF THE WOLF (Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus V: Indomitable le 19 décembre chez Horror Pain Gore Death. Tracklist :
1. Tempest Of Purifying Fire
2. Extinction Eclipse
3. Glory To The Gods Of War
4. Oath Of Supremacy
5. Assembled To Annihilate
6. Baptized In Fire And Combat
7. Flesh For The Warfather
8. Indomitable
|ASTRAL SPEAR (Black Metal, Pologne) propose en écoute le titre "My Master's Call" issu de son premier EP Ancient Throne of Sinister Rites prévu le 12 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. On Your Command
3. Intro II
4. My Master's Call
5. Wings of Madness
6. Intro III
7. Herald of Torment
|DIMHOLT (Black Metal, Bulgarie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Reality in Timeless Comatose" extrait de son nouvel album MetaForm à venir le 13 décembre. Tracklist :
MetaForm
Radiance Of Dying Light
Totem
Reality In Timeless Comatose
The Horrors Of The Maddened Eyes
To Embrace The Profound Stillness
Tomb Of Molten Stars
Tapestry Of Shapeless Eternity
|DESPOILMENT (Brutal Death Metal, Japon) prépare l'arrivée de son premier album chez New Standard Elite en nous proposant le titre "Vindicated Retaliation". A ce jour la formation n'a publié qu'une démo en 2019 et aucune date de sortie officielle n'a été annoncée pour le LP.
|ERNTE (Black Metal, Suisse) commence à dévoiler la teneur de son quatrième album Der schwarzen Flamme Vermächtnis, à paraître le 13 février 2026 chez Purity Through Fire aux formats vinyle, CD et digital. Le clip du titre "The Rise of the Older Ones" se visionne ici :
|CELESTE (Blackened Hardcore Metal, France) vient tout juste de sortir en single une version remixée et remasterisée du titre "Ces belles de rêve aux verres embués", originellement paru sur l'album Morte(s) née(s) de 2010.
|FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Cryptic Miasma Stench", nouvel extrait de son futur opus Upheaval of Necromancy à venir le 19 décembre chez Xtreem Music.
Tracklist :
01. Intro (The Disentombment)
02. Upheaval of Necromancy
03. Sulphuric Regurgitation
04. Hematophagia
05. Interlude (Mortuary Ecstasy)
06. Winds of Exhumation
07. Altars of Doom
08. Cryptic Miasma Stench
09. Rancid Insorcism
10. Outro (Effluvia of the Mass Grave)
