(Lien direct) CONVERGE (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Love Is Not Enough le 13 février sur Epitaph Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Love Is Not Enough

02. Bad Faith

03. Distract and Divide

04. To Feel Something

05. Beyond Repair

06. Amon Amok

07. Force Meets Presence

08. Gilded Cage

09. Make Me Forget You

10. We Were Never The Same



