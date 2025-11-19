»

(Lien direct) BLOOD OF THE WOLF (Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus V: Indomitable le 19 décembre chez Horror Pain Gore Death. Tracklist :



1. Tempest Of Purifying Fire

2. Extinction Eclipse

3. Glory To The Gods Of War

4. Oath Of Supremacy

5. Assembled To Annihilate

6. Baptized In Fire And Combat

7. Flesh For The Warfather

8. Indomitable



