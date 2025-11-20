»

(Lien direct) THE GLOOMY RADIANCE OF THE MOON (Black Metal Symphonique, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne via la chaîne de son label Dusktone l'intégralité de son troisième album As the Stars Shatter in Agony paru le 7 novembre dernier.



Tracklist :

01. Where Serpents Slither Through Endless Night (04:24)

02. Funeral March (04:11)

03. Throne of Obsidian Flames (04:41)

04. As the Stars Shatter in Agony (04:26)

05. Where the Pale Moon Hangs in Mourning (04:00)

06. The Fallen Light (04:54)

07. Ruins of a Thousand Sunless Aeons (03:52)

08. To Surrender to the Eternal (04:29)



