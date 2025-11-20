chargement...

Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 20 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 20 Novembre 2025 The Gloomy Radiance of the Moon - Forteresse - Thy Disease - Worm - Sepulchral - Buried - Luzbel - Zadism - Skulld - Invictus
»
(Lien direct)
THE GLOOMY RADIANCE OF THE MOON (Black Metal Symphonique, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne via la chaîne de son label Dusktone l'intégralité de son troisième album As the Stars Shatter in Agony paru le 7 novembre dernier.

Tracklist :
01. Where Serpents Slither Through Endless Night (04:24)
02. Funeral March (04:11)
03. Throne of Obsidian Flames (04:41)
04. As the Stars Shatter in Agony (04:26)
05. Where the Pale Moon Hangs in Mourning (04:00)
06. The Fallen Light (04:54)
07. Ruins of a Thousand Sunless Aeons (03:52)
08. To Surrender to the Eternal (04:29)

»
(Lien direct)
FORTERESSE (Black Metal, Canada) vient de sortir au format numérique un nouveau EP intitulé À Couteaux Tirés. Celui-ci, pour le moment disponible uniquement sur Bandcamp, sera disponible en vinyle début 2026 via Sepulchral Productions.

01. À Couteaux Tirés
02. Torpeur Hivernale

»
(Lien direct)
THY DISEASE (Death Metal, Pologne) illustre son album United We Fall à venir le 28 novembre chez Creative Music Records en proposant un clip pour le titre "Victims Of Need".

Tracklist :
01. Hellish Awakening
02. Victims of Need
03. Regicide
04. Hollow Future
05. The Arsonist
06. Behind the Summit
07. Summoning of War
08. From Above
09. United We Fall

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Necropalace, le nouvel album de WORM (Death / Doom, USA) sortira le 13 février sur Century Media Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Gates To The Shadowzone (Intro)
02. Necropalace
03. Halls Of Weeping
04. The Night Has Fangs
05. Dragon Dreams
06. Blackheart
07. Witchmoon: The Infernal Masquerade

»
(Lien direct)
SEPULCHRAL (Death Metal, Espagne) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Beneath The Shroud qui sortira le 5 décembre via Soulseller Records. "Abandoned Feretrum" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BURIED (Sludge/Doom, USA) a publié une reprise de "The Blue" d'Acid Bath.

»
(Lien direct)
LUZBEL (Heavy Metal, Mexique), un des pionniers du heavy metal au Mexique, va rééditer son EP Metal caído del cielo (1985) le 12 décembre sur Nameless Grave Records au format CD. Tracklist :

1. El ángel de la lujuria
2. El loco
3. Esta noche es nuestra
4. La gran ciudad

»
(Lien direct)
ZADISM (Death/Thrash, Suède) offre son premier EP Under Sadistic Law en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez De:Nihil Records et Dala Destroi Records. Tracklist :

01. Ernestine
02. Victims of the Sadistic Whip
03. Under Sacred Soil
04. Chapel of Scum
05. Coprophilian Nightmare

»
(Lien direct)
SKULLD (Death/Hardcore, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Abyss Calls to Abyss le 30 janvier via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Healing the Wound
2. The Blink
3. Accabadora
4. Wear the night as a Velvet Cloak
5. Le Diable and The Snake
6. Mother Death
7. Drops of Sorrow
8. Sacred Fires

»
(Lien direct)
INVICTUS (Death/Thrash, Japon) sortira son nouvel album Nocturnal Visions le 26 janvier sur Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP). Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Abyssal Earth Eradicates
3. Altar of Devoted Slaughter Visions
4. Lucid Dream Trauma
5. Persecution Madness
6. Dragged Beneath the Grave
7. Wandering Ashdream
8. Frozen Tomb
9. Nocturnal Visions
Thrasho Sosthène + AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Novembre 2025

