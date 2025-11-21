chargement...

Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
 Interview de WARKUNT pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
The Ultimate Soul Grinding Festival - Last Inhumate Show Ever
 The Ultimate Soul Grinding ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Deific Mourning (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Pokuta
 Pokuta - Metanoia (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Ultra (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Illegal Corpse
 Illegal Corpse - Riding Ano... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Ikea		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Paris is Black Akt. 02
 Paris is Black Akt. 02 - Bo... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Obscurité
 Obscurité - Néant (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Tyrant Fest VIII
 Tyrant Fest VIII - Alcest +... (R)
Par Sol_Invictus		   
Demiurgon
 Demiurgon - Miasmatic Death... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Reabilitator
 Reabilitator - Fucking Thra... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 21 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 21 Novembre 2025 Lamb Of God - Death Vomit - Malefic Throne
»
(Lien direct)
LAMB OF GOD (Power Thrash Metal Moderne) vient de publier ce 21 novembre le single "Parasocial Christ" chez Epic Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH VOMIT (Brutal Death Metal, Indonésie) nous offre un nouveau single, "Timeless Enmity", disponible depuis hier 20 novembre sur le label Brutal Mind.

»
(Lien direct)
MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) continue de dévoiler son prochain album The Conquering Darkness, disponible le 28 novembre chez Agonia Records, en proposant l'official lyric video du morceau "Athirst for Dissonance".

Tracklist :
01. Blasphémait Desecration (06:04)
02. The Voice of My Ghost (06:07)
03. Athirst for Dissonance (05:01)
04. Born of Plague (04:42)
05. Divine Tragedy (04:12)
06. Carnage of the Forgotten (05:03)
07. When Our Shadows Align (05:11)
08. Forged of Stone (07:57)
Thrasho Sosthène
21 Novembre 2025

