Les news du 21 Novembre 2025
News
Les news du 21 Novembre 2025 Lamb Of God - Death Vomit - Malefic Throne
|»
|LAMB OF GOD (Power Thrash Metal Moderne) vient de publier ce 21 novembre le single "Parasocial Christ" chez Epic Records.
|
|»
|DEATH VOMIT (Brutal Death Metal, Indonésie) nous offre un nouveau single, "Timeless Enmity", disponible depuis hier 20 novembre sur le label Brutal Mind.
|
|»
|MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) continue de dévoiler son prochain album The Conquering Darkness, disponible le 28 novembre chez Agonia Records, en proposant l'official lyric video du morceau "Athirst for Dissonance".
Tracklist :
01. Blasphémait Desecration (06:04)
02. The Voice of My Ghost (06:07)
03. Athirst for Dissonance (05:01)
04. Born of Plague (04:42)
05. Divine Tragedy (04:12)
06. Carnage of the Forgotten (05:03)
07. When Our Shadows Align (05:11)
08. Forged of Stone (07:57)
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par DeathDeath
Par Lestat
Par Dantefever
Par Lestat
Par Ikea
Par Sakrifiss
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Sol_Invictus
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Niktareum