»

(Lien direct) MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) continue de dévoiler son prochain album The Conquering Darkness, disponible le 28 novembre chez Agonia Records, en proposant l'official lyric video du morceau "Athirst for Dissonance".



Tracklist :

01. Blasphémait Desecration (06:04)

02. The Voice of My Ghost (06:07)

03. Athirst for Dissonance (05:01)

04. Born of Plague (04:42)

05. Divine Tragedy (04:12)

06. Carnage of the Forgotten (05:03)

07. When Our Shadows Align (05:11)

08. Forged of Stone (07:57)



