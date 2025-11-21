|
Les news du 21 Novembre 2025
Les news du 21 Novembre 2025 Hasaleth - SHORES OF NULL - Lychgate - Nøkk - Soulfallen - Dead And Dripping - Kanonenfieber - Rob Zombie - Havamal - Blizzen - Godkiller - Vígljós - Phobocosm - Dome Runner - Blood Red Throne - Lamb Of God - Death Vomit - Malefic Throne
|HASALETH (Black Metal Mélodique, Pologne) a tourné un vidéo clip pour illustrer son nouveau single, "Gloria In Terra Hominum", qui fait suite à son premier album Unrest paru en indépendant le 31 janvier dernier.
|SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black Doom Metal, Italie) et CONVOCATION (Funeral Doom Death Metal, Italie) ont sorti ce jour un split intitulé Latitudes of Sorrow via Everlasting Spew Records. Il s'écoute ici en intégralité.
Tracklist :
01. Shores of Null - An Easy Way
02. Shores of Null - The White Wound
03. Shores of Null - The Year Without Summer
04. Convocation - Abaddon's Shadow
05. Convocation - Empty Room
|LYCHGATE (Doom Black Metal Expérimental, Royaume-Uni) a publié un nouvel extrait, "Renunciation", annonciateur de l'album à paraître chez Debemur Morti Productions le 19/12 et qui s'appellera Precipice.
Tracklist :
1. Introduction - The Sleeper Awakes (02:32)
2. Mausoleum of Steel (04:41)
3. Renunciation (05:01)
4. The Meeting of Orion and Scorpio (04:31)
5. Hive of Parasites (09:58)
6. Death's Twilight Kingdom (07:21)
7. Terror Silence (04:07)
8. Anagnorisis (06:35)
9. Pangaea (03:01)
|NØKK (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) sort aujourd'hui son premier album Heartless, distribué par Solistitium Records.
Tracklist :
01. The Blind Leading the Lost (07:00)
02. Heartless (06:05)
03. Nøkk the Soulless (07:27)
04. All the Pretty Things (05:05)
05. Dead (08:30)
06. The Hanging Tree (07:13)
|SOULFALLEN (Black Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) nous propose de découvrir son tout nouveau single "Thousandfold" sorti ce jour en indépendant.
|DEAD AND DRIPPING (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis), dont le prochain album intitulé Nefarious Scintillations sortira le 28 novembre chez Transcending Obscurity Records, nous en propose un nouvel extrait : "Spontaneous Recollections of Unwitnessable Atrocity".
Tracklist :
01. Nefariously Scintillating Through Vacant Galactic Reservoirs
02. Horrifying Glimpses Of Inconceivably Demented Cityscapes
03. Pestilent Hints Of Darkened Malodorous Vibrations
04. Swollen Torsos Adorned With Pustulating Hexagonal Crania
05. Sickeningly Vague Anatomical Silhouettes
06. Spontaneous Recollections Of Unwitnessable Atrocity
07. Seeping Through Ancient Transdimensional Corridors
08. An Utterly Tenantless World Of Aeons-Long Death
|KANONENFIEBER (Black Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) se préparant à sortir son nouvel album Soldatenschicksale sur Century Media Records, il nous offre le clip d'un des titres : "Der Füsilier I".
|ROB ZOMBIE (Metal Industriel, Etats-Unis) préparant la sortie de son album The Great Satan, prévue pour le 27 février 2026 chez Nuclear Blast Records, le groupe nous donne un avant-goût de ce LP avec le titre "Heathen Days".
|HAVAMAL (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) va mieux et nous offre la totalité de son dernier album en date, Age of the Gods, paru ce 21 novembre sur le label Art Gates Records.
Tracklist :
01. The Pagan Path (06:00)
02. Wolfraiders (04:58)
03. The Day of Reckoning (05:52)
04. Sigmund Fafnirsbane (05:13)
05. The Shaman (05:35)
06. Hymns of the Fallen (05:44)
07. Lokis Damnation (05:32)
08. Ashwalker (04:55)
|BLIZZEN (Heavy Speed Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Metalectric, sorti ce 21 novembre chez Diabolic Might Records.
Tracklist :
01. Into The Abyss
02. Witchhammer
03. Nightstalker
04. Pulse ofTime
05. From Sadness to Anger
06. No More Room In Hell
07. Reign of Faith
08. Iron Rain
09. When The City Sleeps
10. Massive Attack
|GODKILLER (Black Metal, Monaco) voit son single "The End of the World" être réédité ce 21 novembre au format 7" vinyl par Debemur Morti Productions. Il s'agit d'une édition limitée.
|Comme c'est vendredi et qu'on est cool, on vous fait gagner deux places pour le concert de VÍGLJÓS (Black Metal, Suisse) organisé la semaine prochaine par Sanit Mils aux Caves Saint-Sabin, Paris 11ème. Pour cela, rien de plus simple, il suffit de répondre à la question suivante à l'adresse axgxb (arobase) thrashocore.com :
Quel est l'insecte préféré des Suisses ?
Bonne chance !
|PHOBOCOSM (Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Gateway qui sortira le 28 novembre via Dark Descent Records. "Unbound" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|Intitulé World Panopticon, le nouvel album de DOME RUNNER (Industrial Metal, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui chez Svart Records. En plus de pouvoir l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous, découvrez également le clip vidéo de "Android Hybrids Immortal" :
01. enter:panopticon
02. Biased Heart Replica
03. Constant Crisis Diagnosis
04. Android Hybrids Immortal
05. Split Self Matrix
06. Possessed Empty Vessel
07. Christless
08. Reversal Blaze
09. Existential Intermission
10. Solid State Zero
11. Frail Demise
12. Soul Collapse Interface
13. Consensus Glitch: Reconstruction Of The Indesign Chaosphere
14. Salvation Access
15. Postpartum
|BLOOD RED THRONE (Death Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Siltskin qui sortira le 5 décembre via Soulseller Records. "Vermicular Heritage" se découvre ici :
|LAMB OF GOD (Power Thrash Metal Moderne) vient de publier ce 21 novembre le single "Parasocial Christ" chez Epic Records.
|DEATH VOMIT (Brutal Death Metal, Indonésie) nous offre un nouveau single, "Timeless Enmity", disponible depuis hier 20 novembre sur le label Brutal Mind.
|MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) continue de dévoiler son prochain album The Conquering Darkness, disponible le 28 novembre chez Agonia Records, en proposant l'official lyric video du morceau "Athirst for Dissonance".
Tracklist :
01. Blasphémait Desecration (06:04)
02. The Voice of My Ghost (06:07)
03. Athirst for Dissonance (05:01)
04. Born of Plague (04:42)
05. Divine Tragedy (04:12)
06. Carnage of the Forgotten (05:03)
07. When Our Shadows Align (05:11)
08. Forged of Stone (07:57)
