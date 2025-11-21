chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
227 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
 Interview de WARKUNT pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
The Ultimate Soul Grinding Festival - Last Inhumate Show Ever
 The Ultimate Soul Grinding ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Deific Mourning (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Pokuta
 Pokuta - Metanoia (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Ultra (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Illegal Corpse
 Illegal Corpse - Riding Ano... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Ikea		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Paris is Black Akt. 02
 Paris is Black Akt. 02 - Bo... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Obscurité
 Obscurité - Néant (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Tyrant Fest VIII
 Tyrant Fest VIII - Alcest +... (R)
Par Sol_Invictus		   
Demiurgon
 Demiurgon - Miasmatic Death... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Reabilitator
 Reabilitator - Fucking Thra... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 21 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 21 Novembre 2025 Hasaleth - SHORES OF NULL - Lychgate - Nøkk - Soulfallen - Dead And Dripping - Kanonenfieber - Rob Zombie - Havamal - Blizzen - Godkiller - Vígljós - Phobocosm - Dome Runner - Blood Red Throne - Lamb Of God - Death Vomit - Malefic Throne
»
(Lien direct)
HASALETH (Black Metal Mélodique, Pologne) a tourné un vidéo clip pour illustrer son nouveau single, "Gloria In Terra Hominum", qui fait suite à son premier album Unrest paru en indépendant le 31 janvier dernier.

»
(Lien direct)
SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black Doom Metal, Italie) et CONVOCATION (Funeral Doom Death Metal, Italie) ont sorti ce jour un split intitulé Latitudes of Sorrow via Everlasting Spew Records. Il s'écoute ici en intégralité.

Tracklist :
01. Shores of Null - An Easy Way
02. Shores of Null - The White Wound
03. Shores of Null - The Year Without Summer
04. Convocation - Abaddon's Shadow
05. Convocation - Empty Room

»
(Lien direct)
LYCHGATE (Doom Black Metal Expérimental, Royaume-Uni) a publié un nouvel extrait, "Renunciation", annonciateur de l'album à paraître chez Debemur Morti Productions le 19/12 et qui s'appellera Precipice.

Tracklist :
1. Introduction - The Sleeper Awakes (02:32)
2. Mausoleum of Steel (04:41)
3. Renunciation (05:01)
4. The Meeting of Orion and Scorpio (04:31)
5. Hive of Parasites (09:58)
6. Death's Twilight Kingdom (07:21)
7. Terror Silence (04:07)
8. Anagnorisis (06:35)
9. Pangaea (03:01)

»
(Lien direct)
NØKK (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) sort aujourd'hui son premier album Heartless, distribué par Solistitium Records.

Tracklist :
01. The Blind Leading the Lost (07:00)
02. Heartless (06:05)
03. Nøkk the Soulless (07:27)
04. All the Pretty Things (05:05)
05. Dead (08:30)
06. The Hanging Tree (07:13)

»
(Lien direct)
SOULFALLEN (Black Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) nous propose de découvrir son tout nouveau single "Thousandfold" sorti ce jour en indépendant.


»
(Lien direct)
DEAD AND DRIPPING (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis), dont le prochain album intitulé Nefarious Scintillations sortira le 28 novembre chez Transcending Obscurity Records, nous en propose un nouvel extrait : "Spontaneous Recollections of Unwitnessable Atrocity".

Tracklist :
01. Nefariously Scintillating Through Vacant Galactic Reservoirs
02. Horrifying Glimpses Of Inconceivably Demented Cityscapes
03. Pestilent Hints Of Darkened Malodorous Vibrations
04. Swollen Torsos Adorned With Pustulating Hexagonal Crania
05. Sickeningly Vague Anatomical Silhouettes
06. Spontaneous Recollections Of Unwitnessable Atrocity
07. Seeping Through Ancient Transdimensional Corridors
08. An Utterly Tenantless World Of Aeons-Long Death

»
(Lien direct)
KANONENFIEBER (Black Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) se préparant à sortir son nouvel album Soldatenschicksale sur Century Media Records, il nous offre le clip d'un des titres : "Der Füsilier I".


»
(Lien direct)
ROB ZOMBIE (Metal Industriel, Etats-Unis) préparant la sortie de son album The Great Satan, prévue pour le 27 février 2026 chez Nuclear Blast Records, le groupe nous donne un avant-goût de ce LP avec le titre "Heathen Days".

»
(Lien direct)
HAVAMAL (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) va mieux et nous offre la totalité de son dernier album en date, Age of the Gods, paru ce 21 novembre sur le label Art Gates Records.

Tracklist :
01. The Pagan Path (06:00)
02. Wolfraiders (04:58)
03. The Day of Reckoning (05:52)
04. Sigmund Fafnirsbane (05:13)
05. The Shaman (05:35)
06. Hymns of the Fallen (05:44)
07. Lokis Damnation (05:32)
08. Ashwalker (04:55)

»
(Lien direct)
BLIZZEN (Heavy Speed Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Metalectric, sorti ce 21 novembre chez Diabolic Might Records.

Tracklist :
01. Into The Abyss
02. Witchhammer
03. Nightstalker
04. Pulse ofTime
05. From Sadness to Anger
06. No More Room In Hell
07. Reign of Faith
08. Iron Rain
09. When The City Sleeps
10. Massive Attack

»
(Lien direct)
GODKILLER (Black Metal, Monaco) voit son single "The End of the World" être réédité ce 21 novembre au format 7" vinyl par Debemur Morti Productions. Il s'agit d'une édition limitée.


»
(Lien direct)
Comme c'est vendredi et qu'on est cool, on vous fait gagner deux places pour le concert de VÍGLJÓS (Black Metal, Suisse) organisé la semaine prochaine par Sanit Mils aux Caves Saint-Sabin, Paris 11ème. Pour cela, rien de plus simple, il suffit de répondre à la question suivante à l'adresse axgxb (arobase) thrashocore.com :

Quel est l'insecte préféré des Suisses ?

Bonne chance !

»
(Lien direct)
PHOBOCOSM (Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Gateway qui sortira le 28 novembre via Dark Descent Records. "Unbound" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé World Panopticon, le nouvel album de DOME RUNNER (Industrial Metal, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui chez Svart Records. En plus de pouvoir l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous, découvrez également le clip vidéo de "Android Hybrids Immortal" :

01. enter:panopticon
02. Biased Heart Replica
03. Constant Crisis Diagnosis
04. Android Hybrids Immortal
05. Split Self Matrix
06. Possessed Empty Vessel
07. Christless
08. Reversal Blaze
09. Existential Intermission
10. Solid State Zero
11. Frail Demise
12. Soul Collapse Interface
13. Consensus Glitch: Reconstruction Of The Indesign Chaosphere
14. Salvation Access
15. Postpartum

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD RED THRONE (Death Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Siltskin qui sortira le 5 décembre via Soulseller Records. "Vermicular Heritage" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
LAMB OF GOD (Power Thrash Metal Moderne) vient de publier ce 21 novembre le single "Parasocial Christ" chez Epic Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH VOMIT (Brutal Death Metal, Indonésie) nous offre un nouveau single, "Timeless Enmity", disponible depuis hier 20 novembre sur le label Brutal Mind.

»
(Lien direct)
MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) continue de dévoiler son prochain album The Conquering Darkness, disponible le 28 novembre chez Agonia Records, en proposant l'official lyric video du morceau "Athirst for Dissonance".

Tracklist :
01. Blasphémait Desecration (06:04)
02. The Voice of My Ghost (06:07)
03. Athirst for Dissonance (05:01)
04. Born of Plague (04:42)
05. Divine Tragedy (04:12)
06. Carnage of the Forgotten (05:03)
07. When Our Shadows Align (05:11)
08. Forged of Stone (07:57)
Thrasho Sosthène + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
21 Novembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dome Runner
 Dome Runner
World Panopticon
2025 - Svart Records		   
Ars Moriendi
 Ars Moriendi
Leur esprit marche dans les ténèbres
2025 - Archaic Records		   
Archaic Thorn
 Archaic Thorn
Malicious Spears
2025 - High Roller Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blood Red Throne
 Blood Red Throne
Death Metal - 1998 - Norvège		   
Dead And Dripping
 Dead And Dripping
Brutal Death Metal - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Death Vomit
 Death Vomit
Death Metal - 2011 - Chili		   
Dome Runner
 Dome Runner
Industrial Metal - 2020 - Finlande		   
Godkiller
 Godkiller
Industriel / Black / Cold-wave - 1994 - Monaco		   
Lamb Of God
 Lamb Of God
Power/Thrash Moderne - 1999 - Etats-Unis		   
Lychgate
 Lychgate
Doom Black Metal Expérimental - 2011 - Royaume-Uni		   
Phobocosm
 Phobocosm
Death Metal - 2008 - Canada		   
Rob Zombie
 Rob Zombie
Etats-Unis		   
Vígljós
 Vígljós
Black Metal - 2023 - Suisse		   
Dome Runner
World Panopticon
Lire la chronique
Archaic Thorn
Malicious Spears
Lire la chronique
Ars Moriendi
Leur esprit marche dans les...
Lire la chronique
Mvltifission
Reborn Souls From Transcend...
Lire la chronique
Vyr Muk
Chants of the Tenebrous Depths
Lire la chronique
The Ultimate Soul Grinding Festival - Last Inhumate Show Ever
Illegal Corpse + Inhumate +...
Lire le live report
Progress
Big Mouth (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skelethal
Transmogrification (EP)
Lire la chronique
Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
Lire l'interview
Decrepisy
Deific Mourning
Lire la chronique
Warfield Within
Rise of Independence
Lire la chronique
Jesu
Infinity
Lire la chronique
Pokuta
Metanoia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nephasto
Deformed Deviation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Warkunt
Cyclonic Abyss
Lire la chronique
Adorn
Adorn
Lire la chronique
Hard Mind
Negative Thoughts (EP)
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Novembre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
R.B.Band
Chains of silence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Yellow Eyes
Confusion Gate
Lire la chronique
Vespéral
La Mort De L'Âme
Lire la chronique
Ordered To Kill
Endless War
Lire la chronique
Plasmodulated
Plasmodulated (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ophidian Memory
Seraphim
Lire la chronique
Paris is Black Akt. 02
Bovary + Galibot
Lire le live report
Obvurt
An Alternate Dimension
Lire la chronique
Collier d'Ombre / Häxanu
Seasons In Haxan Dark (Spli...
Lire la chronique
My Dying Bride
A Mortal Binding
Lire la chronique
Nasum
Human 2.0
Lire la chronique
Ofermod
Drakosophia
Lire la chronique