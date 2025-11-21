»

(Lien direct) SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black Doom Metal, Italie) et CONVOCATION (Funeral Doom Death Metal, Italie) ont sorti ce jour un split intitulé Latitudes of Sorrow via Everlasting Spew Records. Il s'écoute ici en intégralité.



Tracklist :

01. Shores of Null - An Easy Way

02. Shores of Null - The White Wound

03. Shores of Null - The Year Without Summer

04. Convocation - Abaddon's Shadow

05. Convocation - Empty Room



