(Lien direct) ORODRUIN (Doom Metal, USA) et (Doom Metal, Angleterre) sortent sur Nameless Grave Records un split intitulé Altar of Worship en hommage à Pagan Altar et Terry Jones. Tracklist :



1. Iron Void - The Tolling Bell 08:24

2. Iron Void - Highway Cavalier (Pagan Altar cover)

3. Iron Void - Grave Dance (Live)

4. Iron Void - The Tolling Bell (Live)

5. Orodruin - In This Place

6. Orodruin - In the Wake of Armadeus (Pagan Altar cover)

7. Orodruin - Man of Peace (Live)

8. Orodruin - In the Wake of Armadeus (Pagan Altar cover) (Live)



<a href="https://namelessgraverecords.bandcamp.com/album/altar-of-worship">Altar of Worship de Iron Void / Orodruin</a>