Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
 Interview de WARKUNT pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
The Ultimate Soul Grinding Festival - Last Inhumate Show Ever
 The Ultimate Soul Grinding ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Deific Mourning (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Pokuta
 Pokuta - Metanoia (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Ultra (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Illegal Corpse
 Illegal Corpse - Riding Ano... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Ikea		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Paris is Black Akt. 02
 Paris is Black Akt. 02 - Bo... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Obscurité
 Obscurité - Néant (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Tyrant Fest VIII
 Tyrant Fest VIII - Alcest +... (R)
Par Sol_Invictus		   
Demiurgon
 Demiurgon - Miasmatic Death... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Reabilitator
 Reabilitator - Fucking Thra... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 22 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 22 Novembre 2025 Sortilège - Enterré Vivant - HEXECUTIONER - Infernal Diatribe - Terror Corpse - Decrepit Altar - Rosa Faenskap - Ligation - Cremate - Precious Blood - Asaru - Aether - Sedna - Gloombound - El Muerto - Olde Outlier - Orodruin - Iron Void
»
(Lien direct)
SORTILÈGE (Heavy Metal, France) dévoile "Le poids de l'âme", morceau issu de l'album du même nom paru hier 21 novembre sur le label Verycords.

Tracklist :
01. Medusa (03:39)
02. Cœurs d'acier (04:47)
03. Colère (03:17)
04. Le poids de l'âme (05:05)
05. Origines (04:28)
06. Sans foi ni loi (03:05)
07. L'alchimiste (04:39)
08. La forge divine (05:04)
09. Horizons (05:05)
10. Le monde de l'oubli (03:40)

»
(Lien direct)
ENTERRÉ VIVANT (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France - Japon) a enregistré un vidéo clip illustrant l'horreur de la guerre vue du Japon pour le morceau "Shin’i". Ce dernier est issu de l'album 悪罪 (Akuzaï), sorti en mai dernier chez Antiq Records et toujours disponible aux formats digital, CD et vinyle.


»
(Lien direct)
HEXECUTIONER (Stoner Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) nous régale avec le clip de son titre "Skookum" issu de l'album Tornit paru en mai dernier.


»
(Lien direct)
INFERNAL DIATRIBE (Black Metal, Inde) nous propose de découvrir le morceau "Mrityu Mantra" extrait de son premier album Mahabhuta Pralaya qui sortira ce 29 novembre chez Satanath Records.

Tracklist :
01. Tales of Lionhead (04:57)
02. Vengeance of Garuda (05:31)
03. Sishupal Badh (04:22)
04. Aghor Aghori (06:18)
05. Occultic Blood Rites (04:05)
06. Raktakshi Sadhana (05:07)
07. Mrityu Mantra (04:19)
08. Mahabhuta Pralaya (01:50)

»
(Lien direct)
TERROR CORPSE (Death/Grind avec des ex-Malignant Altar et Insect Warfare) offre son premier longue-durée Ash Eclipses Flesh sorti hier via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Pyre of Ash and Bone
2. Gate Zero
3. Womb of the Hollow Earth
4. Blissful Incineration
5. Fallout Obliteration
6. Nuclear Winter
7. Transmission Beta
8. The Hollow that Devours
9. Sons of Perdition
10. Into the Crypts of Rays (Celtic Frost ​cover)

»
(Lien direct)
DECREPIT ALTAR (Death/Doom, Croatie) a sorti sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records son premier EP Egregious Defilement que vous pouvez découvrir dès maintenant. Tracklist :

1. The Festering Depths [8:22]
2. Beckoning of the Moss Ridden Tomb [5:07]
3. Fields of Flayed Skin [7:15]

»
(Lien direct)
ROSA FAENSKAP (Post-Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Ingenting forblir le 6 mars chez Fysisk Format. Un premier extrait, "Bygg til himmelen", est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Den svake mannen
2. Faenskap for alltid
3. La barna leve
4. Klarhet i kaos
5. Bygg til himmelen
6. Famler i hatet
7. Jeg våkner snart

»
(Lien direct)
LIGATION (Death/Doom/Noise, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format After Gods via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. After Gods
2. Turmoil in Everest
3. Obscure Flame
4. Eruption
5. Reflection
6. Human Success (bonus track)
7. Earthlings (bonus track)
8. Seraphic Gluttony (bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
CREMATE (Death/Thrash, Grèce) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Die As You Lived" tiré de son nouvel EP Ready To Fight sorti au début du mois sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
PRECIOUS BLOOD (Doom Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "El Muerte" issu de son premier full-length False Prophets paru le mois dernier en autoproduction.

»
(Lien direct)
ASARU (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque V.O.I.D. le 23 janvier chez Schwarzdorn Production. Tracklist :

Fire – Raise the Flame
Earth – Condemned to Putrid Soil
Air – Invisible Infinite Shields
Wasser – Kraft des Bewusstseins
Liv – Fret av Verdens Blod
Mankind – The Parasite Spawn
Religion – As Man Created God
War – The Divine Beauty of Blood
Epilogue – The Fiery Grave

»
(Lien direct)
AETHER (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Verfallsschemen le 18 décembre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Trümmerwelten [9:46]
2. Die alte Stunde [9:45]
3. Verfallen [6:30]
4. Ins Nichts... [13:00]

»
(Lien direct)
SEDNA (Atmospheric Post-Black Metal, Italie) a sorti son nouvel album Sila Nuna sur Dusktone. Tracklist :

1 Niruaq
2 Torngarsuk
3 (Qimmuktuq I)
4 Amarok (feat. Giò from P4)
5 (Qimmukruq II)
6 Tulugaq
7 (Qimmuktuq III)
8 Arnajuinnaq
9 (Qimmuktuq IV)
10 SednA (feat. Shoco from P4 and Agnese Alteri)

»
(Lien direct)
GLOOMBOUND (Funeral Doom Metal, Norvège) a sorti hier son premier longue-durée Dreaming Delusion au format CD chez Gruesome Records. Le groupe a aussi annoncé qu'il sera à l'affiche du Inferno Metal Festival à Oslo l'année prochaine. Tracklist :

1. At the Precipice to Longinquity
2. An Eternity of Complete Acquiescence
3. Salvation
4. Luminary Dissolution
5. Dreaming Delusion

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band EL MUERTO (Black/Death, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son premier EP Lost and Amsterdamned en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Enthroned in the Tower of Shadows (The Witch)
2. Ghosts of Torment
3. Lich King
4. A Song for Ran
5. Blood Crypt
6. Wolves of Den Haag

»
(Lien direct)
OLDE OUTLIER (Melodic Death/Doom/Black, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Swept" extrait de son premier long-format From Shallow Lives to Shallow Graves à venir le 19 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Revellers [7:54]
2. The Pounding of Hooves [10:55]
3. Swept [8:05]
4. All Is Bright [7:50]

»
(Lien direct)
ORODRUIN (Doom Metal, USA) et (Doom Metal, Angleterre) sortent sur Nameless Grave Records un split intitulé Altar of Worship en hommage à Pagan Altar et Terry Jones. Tracklist :

1. Iron Void - The Tolling Bell 08:24
2. Iron Void - Highway Cavalier (Pagan Altar cover)
3. Iron Void - Grave Dance (Live)
4. Iron Void - The Tolling Bell (Live)
5. Orodruin - In This Place
6. Orodruin - In the Wake of Armadeus (Pagan Altar cover)
7. Orodruin - Man of Peace (Live)
8. Orodruin - In the Wake of Armadeus (Pagan Altar cover) (Live)
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
22 Novembre 2025

