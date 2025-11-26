»

(Lien direct) SYLOSIS (Thrash Metalcore, Royaume-Uni) a enregistré un clip pour le titre "The New Flesh" issu de l'album du même nom qui paraîtra le 20 février 2026 chez Nuclear Blast Records.



Tracklist :

01. Beneath the Surface (04:12)

02. Erased (04:47)

03. All Glory, No Valour (03:13)

04. Lacerations (04:55)

05. Mirror Mirror (03:38)

06. Spared from the Guillotine (03:55)

07. Adorn My Throne (04:18)

08. The New Flesh (04:05)

09. Everywhere at Once (05:26)

10. Circle of Swords (03:54)

11. Seeds in the River (05:25)



