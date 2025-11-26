chargement...

Les news du 26 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 26 Novembre 2025 INTHRACED - NORDICWINTER - Dead And Dripping - Thokkian Vortex - 1349 - Swampgrave - Unviâr - Nephylim - Sylosis - Fyrnask - Slaughterday - Submerged - Ponte Del Diavolo - Infernal Presence - Holycide - Barbarian - Bound to Prevail - Hyver - Death Yell
»
(Lien direct)
INTHRACED (Black Death Metal Mélodique Moderne) commence à diffuser des extraits de son premier album Constellation Zero (sortie prévue le 15 mai 2026 chez Inverse Records) en commençant par "Neon Frontiers".

Tracklist :
01. The Revenant
02. Neon Frontiers
03. The Black Star
04. Darkest Chest
05. Constellation Zero
06. The Way of the Voice
07. Lost Infinity

»
(Lien direct)
NORDICWINTER (Black Metal Atmosphérique et Dépressif, Canada)
nous propose d'explorer son nouvel album Solitude, à paraitre ce vendredi 28 novembre chez Naturmacht Productions, avec le morceau "Whispers of the Frozen Abyss".

Tracklist :
01. Whispers of the Frozen Abyss
02. The Howling Void 09:55
03. Echoes of a Dying Sun
04. The Sorrow of Eternal Frost
05. Eternal Night's Embrace
06. As the Last Light Fades

»
(Lien direct)
DEAD AND DRIPPING (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a rendu disponible la totalité de son dernier album en date, Nefarious Scintillations, qui sortira officiellement le 28 novembre chez Transcending Obscurity Records.

Tracklist :
01. Nefariously Scintillating Through Vacant Galactic Reservoirs (06:39)
02. Horrifying Glimpses of Inconceivably Demented Cityscapes (03:34)
03. Pestilent Hints of Darkened Malodorous Vibrations (07:00)
04. Swollen Torsos Adorned with Pustulating Hexagonal Crania (09:03)
05. Sickeningly Vague Anatomical Silhouettes (01:51)
06. Spontaneous Recollections of Unwitnessable Atrocity (03:49)
07. Seeping Through Ancient Transdimensional Corridors (04:37)
08. An Utterly Tenantless World of Aeons-Long Death (07:32)

»
(Lien direct)
THOKKIAN VORTEX (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) vient juste de mettre en ligne l'intégralité de son troisième album Lucifer Lucem Proferens, paru ce 27 novembre chez Folter Records.

Tracklist :
01. Sethian Aeon (06:50)
02. Fires of Samum (05:39)
03. Lucifer Lucem Proferens (06:49)
04. At War with Ohrmuzd (04:31)
05. The Great Harlot (05:37)
06. Shadowmother (07:42)
07. Summoning the Evil Ones of Ekurra (04:34)
08. The Brazen Vessel of Solomon (10:15)
09. Drip Drip (09:07)
10. Crystalline Dawn (03:19)


»
(Lien direct)
1349 (Black Metal, Norvège) nous régale en cette fin d'année puisque le groupe a mis à disposition sur YouTube la captation de son Winter Mass (Live in Oslo), officiellement paru ce 28 novembre et contenant 13 titres. C'est dès à présent disponible chez Season of Mist.

Tracklist :
01. Enter Inferno (01:48)
02. Sculptor of Flesh (03:18)
03. Slaves (04:43)
04. Through Eyes of Stone (03:36)
05. Cauldron (05:34)
06. Striding the Chasm (05:56)
07. Chasing Dragons (07:15)
08. Serpentine Sibilance (05:00)
09. I Am Abomination (05:15)
10. Golem (01:38)
11. Atomic Chapel (08:17)
12. Dodskamp (05:39)
13. Abyssos Antithesis (07:08)


»
(Lien direct)
SWAMPGRAVE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) dévoile son nouveau single "Vile Ritual", en attendant la sortie d'u EP le 12 décembre sur le label Iron Fortress Records.


»
(Lien direct)
UNVIÂR (Black Metal, Italie) a rendu disponible l'intégralité de son tout premier album Disglaç, sorti hier 28 novembre chez Aeternitas Tenebrarum Musicae Fundamentum.

Tracklist :
01. Nevere (11:31)
02. Corints (07:52)
03. Disglaç (09:44)
04. Ritîr (07:30)
05. Sul Ôr (08:19)

»
(Lien direct)
NEPHYLIM (Death Metal Mélodique, Pays-Bas) a tourné une vidéo live pour illustrer le morceau "Grand Denial" issu de l'album Circuition paru en mars dernier.


»
(Lien direct)
SYLOSIS (Thrash Metalcore, Royaume-Uni) a enregistré un clip pour le titre "The New Flesh" issu de l'album du même nom qui paraîtra le 20 février 2026 chez Nuclear Blast Records.

Tracklist :
01. Beneath the Surface (04:12)
02. Erased (04:47)
03. All Glory, No Valour (03:13)
04. Lacerations (04:55)
05. Mirror Mirror (03:38)
06. Spared from the Guillotine (03:55)
07. Adorn My Throne (04:18)
08. The New Flesh (04:05)
09. Everywhere at Once (05:26)
10. Circle of Swords (03:54)
11. Seeds in the River (05:25)

»
(Lien direct)
FYRNASK (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Íosir en mars 2026 via Ván Records. Plus d'infos prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
SLAUGHTERDAY (Death Metal Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Dread Emperor qui sortira le 13 février via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Enthroned
2. Obliteration Crusade
3. Rapture Of Rot
4. Astral Carnage
5. Subconscious Pandemonium
6. Dread Emperor
7. The Forsaken Ones
8. Necrocide
9. Dethroned
10. Golem

»
(Lien direct)
SUBMERGED (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) annonce la sortie prochaine de son EP Resurfacing Nautical Ruin chez New Standard Elite avec le morceau "Excruciating the Deconsecrated Populace".


»
(Lien direct)
PONTE DEL DIAVOLO (Black Doom Metal, Italie) a enregistré un clip pour illustrer le morceau "Spirit, Blood, Poison, Ferment!", extrait de l'album De Venom Natura dont la sortie est prévue pour le 13 février 2026 chez Season of Mist.

Tracklist :
01. Every Tongue Has Its Thorns
02. Lunga vita alla necrosi
03. Spirit, Blood, Poison, Ferment!
04. Il veleno della Natura
05. Delta-9 (161)
06. Silence Walk with Me
07. In the Flat Field

»
(Lien direct)
INFERNAL PRESENCE (Black Metal, Allemagne) sort aujourd'hui son premier EP Fiery Paths chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Into the Obscure [2:32]
2. Eternal Exodus [4:44]
3. Tomb Procession [5:15]
4. Beyond the Blackness [5:36]
5. Souls of Unlight [4:59]
6. Infernal Presence [5:24]

»
(Lien direct)
HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour sa reprise de "Chemical Dependency" d'Atrophy apparaissant sur son dernier opus Towards Idiocracy paru l'année dernière via Xtreem Music.

»
(Lien direct)
BARBARIAN (Speed/Thrash/Black, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Mercy Swallower" extrait de son nouvel album Reek of God à venir le 23 janvier 2026 sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Warning
2. Maxima Culpa
3. Sledgehammer
4. Eighth Sacrament
5. Shit He Forgives
6. Cardinal Sinner
7. Cancer Cross
8. Crossburn
9. Mercy Swallower
10. Freak Magnet [L7 cover]
11. Retrogarde Metal
12. Crurifragium

»
(Lien direct)
BOUND TO PREVAIL (Death Metal, Malte) sortira son premier long-format Enthroned in Torment le 7 janvier chez Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

01. The Nevergod
02. Into the Depths
03. Defier of Empires
04. Consecrated Perdition
05. Atone in Blasphemy
06. Dawn of Emptiness
07. Tomb of the Graveless
08. Enthroned in Torment

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band HYVER (Symphonic Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Shaâtaunoâr via Antiq. Il s'agit d'un album-concept intéractif où l'auditeur est le héros et choisit son parcours. Tracklist :

1. The Forest and the Arrival
2. Shaataunoar
3. Entrance
4. Guards Room
5. Corridor
6. Staircase
7. Hunting Room
8. Tapestry
9. Chamber
10. Wardrobe
11. Attic - Laboratory
12. Teleporter
13. Kitchen
14. Garbage Disposal
15. Cellars
16. Gardens

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH YELL (Death/Black, Chili) a mis son nouvel album Demons of Lust en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Overture
2. The Parish
3. Offering to the Priest
4. Predatory Preacher
5. Conjuring Asmodeus' Seed
6. The Unholy See
7. Seal of Confession
8. Bastards of God
9. Altar Servers' Wrath
10. Finale
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + Keyser
26 Novembre 2025

