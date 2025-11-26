|
Les news du 26 Novembre 2025
News
Les news du 26 Novembre 2025 Submerged - Ponte Del Diavolo - Infernal Presence - Holycide - Barbarian - Bound to Prevail - Hyver - Death Yell
|SUBMERGED (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) annonce la sortie prochaine de son EP Resurfacing Nautical Ruin chez New Standard Elite avec le morceau "Excruciating the Deconsecrated Populace".
|PONTE DEL DIAVOLO (Black Doom Metal, Italie) a enregistré un clip pour illustrer le morceau "Spirit, Blood, Poison, Ferment!", extrait de l'album De Venom Natura dont la sortie est prévue pour le 13 février 2026 chez Season of Mist.
Tracklist :
01. Every Tongue Has Its Thorns
02. Lunga vita alla necrosi
03. Spirit, Blood, Poison, Ferment!
04. Il veleno della Natura
05. Delta-9 (161)
06. Silence Walk with Me
07. In the Flat Field
|INFERNAL PRESENCE (Black Metal, Allemagne) sort aujourd'hui son premier EP Fiery Paths chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Into the Obscure [2:32]
2. Eternal Exodus [4:44]
3. Tomb Procession [5:15]
4. Beyond the Blackness [5:36]
5. Souls of Unlight [4:59]
6. Infernal Presence [5:24]
|HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour sa reprise de "Chemical Dependency" d'Atrophy apparaissant sur son dernier opus Towards Idiocracy paru l'année dernière via Xtreem Music.
|BARBARIAN (Speed/Thrash/Black, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Mercy Swallower" extrait de son nouvel album Reek of God à venir le 23 janvier 2026 sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Warning
2. Maxima Culpa
3. Sledgehammer
4. Eighth Sacrament
5. Shit He Forgives
6. Cardinal Sinner
7. Cancer Cross
8. Crossburn
9. Mercy Swallower
10. Freak Magnet [L7 cover]
11. Retrogarde Metal
12. Crurifragium
|BOUND TO PREVAIL (Death Metal, Malte) sortira son premier long-format Enthroned in Torment le 7 janvier chez Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
01. The Nevergod
02. Into the Depths
03. Defier of Empires
04. Consecrated Perdition
05. Atone in Blasphemy
06. Dawn of Emptiness
07. Tomb of the Graveless
08. Enthroned in Torment
|Le one-man band HYVER (Symphonic Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Shaâtaunoâr via Antiq. Il s'agit d'un album-concept intéractif où l'auditeur est le héros et choisit son parcours. Tracklist :
1. The Forest and the Arrival
2. Shaataunoar
3. Entrance
4. Guards Room
5. Corridor
6. Staircase
7. Hunting Room
8. Tapestry
9. Chamber
10. Wardrobe
11. Attic - Laboratory
12. Teleporter
13. Kitchen
14. Garbage Disposal
15. Cellars
16. Gardens
|DEATH YELL (Death/Black, Chili) a mis son nouvel album Demons of Lust en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Overture
2. The Parish
3. Offering to the Priest
4. Predatory Preacher
5. Conjuring Asmodeus' Seed
6. The Unholy See
7. Seal of Confession
8. Bastards of God
9. Altar Servers' Wrath
10. Finale
GROUPES DU JOUR
|Barbarian
Speed/Thrash/Black Metal - 2009 - Italie
|Holycide
Thrash Metal - 2004 - Espagne
|Hyver
Black Metal - France
|Submerged
Brutal Death Metal - 2023 - Etats-Unis
