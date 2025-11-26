»

(Lien direct) BOUND TO PREVAIL (Death Metal, Malte) sortira son premier long-format Enthroned in Torment le 7 janvier chez Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :



01. The Nevergod

02. Into the Depths

03. Defier of Empires

04. Consecrated Perdition

05. Atone in Blasphemy

06. Dawn of Emptiness

07. Tomb of the Graveless

08. Enthroned in Torment



