chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
178 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Abditum (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Irae
 Irae - In The Key Of Twilight (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Body Void
 Body Void - Bury Me Beneath... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Impurity
 Impurity - The Eternal Sleep (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antiquus Infestus
 Antiquus Infestus - Antiquu... (C)
Par Antiquu infe...		   
Hyver
 Hyver - Noirceur Mystique d... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
 Interview de WARKUNT pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
The Ultimate Soul Grinding Festival - Last Inhumate Show Ever
 The Ultimate Soul Grinding ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Deific Mourning (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Pokuta
 Pokuta - Metanoia (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Ultra (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Illegal Corpse
 Illegal Corpse - Riding Ano... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Ikea		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Paris is Black Akt. 02
 Paris is Black Akt. 02 - Bo... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Obscurité
 Obscurité - Néant (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 27 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 27 Novembre 2025 Bloodtruth - Ültra Raptör - Summoning Hellgates - Perdition Temple - Balance Of Terror
»
(Lien direct)
BLOODTRUTH (Brutal Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne par l'entremise de son label Selfmadegod Records l'intégralité de son troisième album Execration, sorti le 14 novembre dernier.

Tracklist :
01. Plague Their Souls (04:09)
02. Retribution and Flames (05:53)
03. Freedom Crucified (03:56)
04. A Savage Evangelization (03:43)
05. God, Trascendental Killer (03:34)
06. Obsidian and Steel (04:40)
07. Kill the Offspring of Eve (03:30)
08. The Infinity (04:37)
09. Execration (05:15)

»
(Lien direct)
ÜLTRA RAPTÖR (Heavy/Speed, Québec) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Spinosaurus" extrait de son nouvel opus Fossilized paru le mois dernier chez Fighter Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SUMMONING HELLGATES (Black/Death) a mis en ligne son premier EP Spear of Conquest à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Invokation [1:12]
2. Conciliábulo [4:30]
3. Hostis Humani Generis – The Revenant [3:23]
4. Tongues in the Threshold [4:10]
5. Prisoner of Your Own Flesh [4:16]
6. Cilice of Atonement [3:53]

»
(Lien direct)
PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel album Malign Apotheosis en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Resurrect Damnation
2. Kingdoms of the Bloodstained
3. Purging Conflagration
4. Death Insurrection
5. Malign Apotheosis
6. Agony Unto Revelation
7. Bellum ab Infernum
8. Fell Sorcery

»
(Lien direct)
BALANCE OF TERROR (Death Brutal / Grindcore, France) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album dont la sortie est prévue pour le début de l'année prochaine. Affaire à suivre...
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser + Jean-Clint
27 Novembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Mytherine
 Mytherine
Lord of Mountains
2025 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Balance Of Terror
 Balance Of Terror
Death Brutal / Grindcore - 2014 - France		   
Bloodtruth
 Bloodtruth
Brutal Death - 2009 - Italie		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple
Death Metal - 2009 - Etats-Unis		   
Mytherine
Lord of Mountains
Lire la chronique
Irae
In The Key Of Twilight
Lire la chronique
VoidCeremony
Abditum
Lire la chronique
Malepeste
Ex Nihilo
Lire la chronique
One Of Nine
Dawn Of The Iron Shadow
Lire la chronique
Titan
Lacrimæ Mundi
Lire la chronique
Impurity
The Eternal Sleep
Lire la chronique
Centinex
With Guts And Glory
Lire la chronique
Empeiria
The Ascent: Szenen der Kath...
Lire la chronique
Aethervoid
Even Light Decays (EP)
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Anthares
Lire le podcast
Hyver
Noirceur Mystique d'Autrefois
Lire la chronique
Antiquus Infestus
Antiquus Infestus
Lire la chronique
Body Void
Bury Me Beneath This Rottin...
Lire la chronique
Dome Runner
World Panopticon
Lire la chronique
Archaic Thorn
Malicious Spears
Lire la chronique
Ars Moriendi
Leur esprit marche dans les...
Lire la chronique
Mvltifission
Reborn Souls From Transcend...
Lire la chronique
Vyr Muk
Chants of the Tenebrous Depths
Lire la chronique
The Ultimate Soul Grinding Festival - Last Inhumate Show Ever
Illegal Corpse + Inhumate +...
Lire le live report
Progress
Big Mouth (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skelethal
Transmogrification (EP)
Lire la chronique
Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
Lire l'interview
Decrepisy
Deific Mourning
Lire la chronique
Warfield Within
Rise of Independence
Lire la chronique
Jesu
Infinity
Lire la chronique
Pokuta
Metanoia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nephasto
Deformed Deviation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Warkunt
Cyclonic Abyss
Lire la chronique
Adorn
Adorn
Lire la chronique