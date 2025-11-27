BLOODTRUTH (Brutal Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne par l'entremise de son label Selfmadegod Records l'intégralité de son troisième album Execration, sorti le 14 novembre dernier.
Tracklist :
01. Plague Their Souls (04:09)
02. Retribution and Flames (05:53)
03. Freedom Crucified (03:56)
04. A Savage Evangelization (03:43)
05. God, Trascendental Killer (03:34)
06. Obsidian and Steel (04:40)
07. Kill the Offspring of Eve (03:30)
08. The Infinity (04:37)
09. Execration (05:15)
