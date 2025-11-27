»

(Lien direct) SUMMONING HELLGATES (Black/Death) a mis en ligne son premier EP Spear of Conquest à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Invokation [1:12]

2. Conciliábulo [4:30]

3. Hostis Humani Generis – The Revenant [3:23]

4. Tongues in the Threshold [4:10]

5. Prisoner of Your Own Flesh [4:16]

6. Cilice of Atonement [3:53]



