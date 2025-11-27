Les news du 27 Novembre 2025
News
Les news du 27 Novembre 2025 Puritan Bone - Autonomy - Fleshvessel - Hope Behind the Hills - The Damnation - Bloodtruth - Ültra Raptör - Summoning Hellgates - Perdition Temple - Balance Of Terror
|PURITAN BONE (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne son premier album Ecstasy on the Frontier of Blood, sorti ce 26 novembre chez Into Endless Chaos Records.
Tracklist :
01. Unyielding Desires … Pierced by the Light of a Swollen Moon (11:23)
02. Impudence Swore Her Allegiance (07:28)
03. Corporeal Drift (06:21)
04. Untitled (03:58)
05. Awaiting Lunar Absolution (10:43)
06. In Throne of Prurience (08:57)
|»
|AUTONOMY (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Nouvelle Zélande) nous dévoile son nouveau single intitulé "Sewers of Humanity". Cela s'écoute ici :
|»
|FLESHVESSEL (Death Metal Expérimental, Etats-Unis) sortira le 12 décembre prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records son deuxième album intitulé Obstinacy: Sisyphean Dreams Unfolded. Le LP se découvre via un nouvel extrait : "Am".
Tracklist :
1. Mental Myiasis
2. Am
3. Cessation Fixation
4. It Lurched from a Chasm in the Sky
|»
|HOPE BEHIND THE HILLS (Black Metal Mélodique, Grèce) vient de rendre disponible l'intégralité de son deuxième album The Realm of Ideas and Shadows, sorti ce jour chez Hellenic Metal World.
Tracklist :
01. The Realm
02. Bless None Before the End
03. The Hermit
04. Σπήλαιο (The Cave)
05. Myrioi
06. Wiseman
07. Sheep Among Wolves
08. The Other Side of the Suns
|»
|THE DAMNATION (Thrash Death Metal, Brésil) a enregistré un vidéo clip pour le titre "Hatred Genocide" issu de l'album Eyes of Despair paru le 19 septembre dernier sur le label Shinigami Records.
|»
|BLOODTRUTH (Brutal Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne par l'entremise de son label Selfmadegod Records l'intégralité de son troisième album Execration, sorti le 14 novembre dernier.
Tracklist :
01. Plague Their Souls (04:09)
02. Retribution and Flames (05:53)
03. Freedom Crucified (03:56)
04. A Savage Evangelization (03:43)
05. God, Trascendental Killer (03:34)
06. Obsidian and Steel (04:40)
07. Kill the Offspring of Eve (03:30)
08. The Infinity (04:37)
09. Execration (05:15)
|»
|ÜLTRA RAPTÖR (Heavy/Speed, Québec) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Spinosaurus" extrait de son nouvel opus Fossilized paru le mois dernier chez Fighter Records.
|»
|SUMMONING HELLGATES (Black/Death) a mis en ligne son premier EP Spear of Conquest à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Invokation [1:12]
2. Conciliábulo [4:30]
3. Hostis Humani Generis – The Revenant [3:23]
4. Tongues in the Threshold [4:10]
5. Prisoner of Your Own Flesh [4:16]
6. Cilice of Atonement [3:53]
|»
|PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel album Malign Apotheosis en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Resurrect Damnation
2. Kingdoms of the Bloodstained
3. Purging Conflagration
4. Death Insurrection
5. Malign Apotheosis
6. Agony Unto Revelation
7. Bellum ab Infernum
8. Fell Sorcery
|»
|BALANCE OF TERROR (Death Brutal / Grindcore, France) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album dont la sortie est prévue pour le début de l'année prochaine. Affaire à suivre...
