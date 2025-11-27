»

(Lien direct) HOPE BEHIND THE HILLS (Black Metal Mélodique, Grèce) vient de rendre disponible l'intégralité de son deuxième album The Realm of Ideas and Shadows, sorti ce jour chez Hellenic Metal World.



Tracklist :

01. The Realm

02. Bless None Before the End

03. The Hermit

04. Σπήλαιο (The Cave)

05. Myrioi

06. Wiseman

07. Sheep Among Wolves

08. The Other Side of the Suns



