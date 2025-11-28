chargement...

Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Consecr... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Les news du 27 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Abditum (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Irae
 Irae - In The Key Of Twilight (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Body Void
 Body Void - Bury Me Beneath... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Impurity
 Impurity - The Eternal Sleep (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antiquus Infestus
 Antiquus Infestus - Antiquu... (C)
Par Antiquu infe...		   
Hyver
 Hyver - Noirceur Mystique d... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
 Interview de WARKUNT pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
The Ultimate Soul Grinding Festival - Last Inhumate Show Ever
 The Ultimate Soul Grinding ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Deific Mourning (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Pokuta
 Pokuta - Metanoia (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Ultra (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Illegal Corpse
 Illegal Corpse - Riding Ano... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Ikea		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Paris is Black Akt. 02
 Paris is Black Akt. 02 - Bo... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Obscurité
 Obscurité - Néant (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 28 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 28 Novembre 2025 The Old Dead Tree - Karloff - Hexjakt - Bläkken - Deathraiser - Malefic Throne
»
(Lien direct)
THE OLD DEAD TREE (Metal Gothique, France) a publié sur la chaîne de son label Season of Mist l'intégralité de son nouvel EP London Sessions, sorti ce jour.

Tracklist :
01. Feel Alive Again (03:43)
02. Time Has Come (03:49)
03. By the Way (04:29)
04. What Else Could We've Said (05:39)

»
(Lien direct)
KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) a posté le morceau "Crown Kvlt Fate" extrait de son nouvel album Revered by Death à paraître le 23 janvier via Dying Victims Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
HEXJAKT (Doom/Stoner, Suède) a mis son premier longue-durée Blessing of the Damned en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er décembre sur Majestic Mountain Records et Burning Skull Records. Tracklist :

1. 10,000 Crows
2. Black Circle
3. Void Throne
4. Wyrd
5. The Act of Dying
6. Don't Talk to Strangers (Dio cover)
7. Monolith 06:03
8. Cathedrals

»
(Lien direct)
BLÄKKEN (Black/Death, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Światowstręt le 5 décembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

#intro 1 Trucizna (eng. Poison)
1. Słowa Zatrute Goryczą (eng. Words Poisoned with Biterness)
#intro 2 Niepokój (Anxiety)
2. Labirynt (Labyrinth)
3. Nienawiść (Hatred)
#intro 3 Trwoga (Dread)
4. Zguba (Doom)
5. Era Ran i Wrzodów (The Era of Wounds and Ulcers)
#intro 4 Bezradność (Helplessness)
6. Światowstręt (Loathing for the World)
#intro 5 Bezsilność (Impotence)
7. Czarne Podniebienie (Black Palate)
# intro 6 Ucieczka (Escape)
8. Indoktrynacja Sczerniałych Sumień (Indoctrination of Blackened Consciences)
9. Roztrój (Disorder)
10. Zwierciadło Cieni (Mirror of Shadows)
11. Ora Et Labora


»
(Lien direct)
DEATHRAISER (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne un extrait de son deuxième album Forged in Hatred qui paraîtra le 22 janvier 2026 chez Xtreem Music. Il s'agit du titre "Primitive Medicine".

Tracklist :
01. Severe Atrocity
02. Primitive Medicine
03. Everything Dies
04. Corporation Parasite
05. Empire of Ignorance
06. Symphony of Violence
07. Toxic Legacy
08. One Step to the Grave
09. Dead Generation

»
(Lien direct)
MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé la totalité de son nouvel album The Conquering Darkness, officiellement disponible ce jour chez Agonia Records.

Tracklist :
01. Blasphémait Desecration (06:04)
02. The Voice of My Ghost (06:07)
03. Athirst for Dissonance (05:01)
04. Born of Plague (04:42)
05. Divine Tragedy (04:12)
06. Carnage of the Forgotten (05:03)
07. When Our Shadows Align (05:11)
08. Forged of Stone (07:57)
Sosthène + Keyser
28 Novembre 2025
28 Novembre 2025

