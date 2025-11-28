BLÄKKEN (Black/Death, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Światowstręt le 5 décembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
#intro 1 Trucizna (eng. Poison)
1. Słowa Zatrute Goryczą (eng. Words Poisoned with Biterness)
#intro 2 Niepokój (Anxiety)
2. Labirynt (Labyrinth)
3. Nienawiść (Hatred)
#intro 3 Trwoga (Dread)
4. Zguba (Doom)
5. Era Ran i Wrzodów (The Era of Wounds and Ulcers)
#intro 4 Bezradność (Helplessness)
6. Światowstręt (Loathing for the World)
#intro 5 Bezsilność (Impotence)
7. Czarne Podniebienie (Black Palate)
# intro 6 Ucieczka (Escape)
8. Indoktrynacja Sczerniałych Sumień (Indoctrination of Blackened Consciences)
9. Roztrój (Disorder)
10. Zwierciadło Cieni (Mirror of Shadows)
11. Ora Et Labora
DEATHRAISER (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne un extrait de son deuxième album Forged in Hatred qui paraîtra le 22 janvier 2026 chez Xtreem Music. Il s'agit du titre "Primitive Medicine".
Tracklist :
01. Severe Atrocity
02. Primitive Medicine
03. Everything Dies
04. Corporation Parasite
05. Empire of Ignorance
06. Symphony of Violence
07. Toxic Legacy
08. One Step to the Grave
09. Dead Generation
MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé la totalité de son nouvel album The Conquering Darkness, officiellement disponible ce jour chez Agonia Records.
Tracklist :
01. Blasphémait Desecration (06:04)
02. The Voice of My Ghost (06:07)
03. Athirst for Dissonance (05:01)
04. Born of Plague (04:42)
05. Divine Tragedy (04:12)
06. Carnage of the Forgotten (05:03)
07. When Our Shadows Align (05:11)
08. Forged of Stone (07:57)
Par Krokodil
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Funky Globe
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Antiquu infe...
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par DeathDeath
Par Lestat
Par Dantefever
Par Lestat
Par Ikea
Par Sakrifiss
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène