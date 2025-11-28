|
Les news du 28 Novembre 2025
Les news du 28 Novembre 2025 The Ominous Circle - Castle Rat - The Old Dead Tree - Karloff - Hexjakt - Bläkken - Deathraiser - Malefic Throne
|THE OMINOUS CIRCLE (Black Death Metal, Portugal) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son deuxième album Cloven Tongues of Fire, sorti ce jour chez Osmose Productions.
Tracklist :
01. Thus Beckons the Abyss (01:00)
02. Lowest Immanations (08:14)
03. Through Tunnels Ablaze (07:54)
04. In Ira Flammae Devoratur Qui Salvatur (01:37)
05. Black Flesh, Sulfur, and All in Between (07:18)
06. Writhing, Upturning, Succumbing (06:30)
07. Utterance of the Formless (09:50)
|»
|CASTLE RAT (Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) a enregistré un clip pour le titre "Wizard: Crystal Heart", extrait de l'album The Bestiary, sorti le 19 septembre dernier chez King Volume Records.
|»
|THE OLD DEAD TREE (Metal Gothique, France) a publié sur la chaîne de son label Season of Mist l'intégralité de son nouvel EP London Sessions, sorti ce jour.
Tracklist :
01. Feel Alive Again (03:43)
02. Time Has Come (03:49)
03. By the Way (04:29)
04. What Else Could We've Said (05:39)
|»
|KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) a posté le morceau "Crown Kvlt Fate" extrait de son nouvel album Revered by Death à paraître le 23 janvier via Dying Victims Productions.
|»
|HEXJAKT (Doom/Stoner, Suède) a mis son premier longue-durée Blessing of the Damned en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er décembre sur Majestic Mountain Records et Burning Skull Records. Tracklist :
1. 10,000 Crows
2. Black Circle
3. Void Throne
4. Wyrd
5. The Act of Dying
6. Don't Talk to Strangers (Dio cover)
7. Monolith 06:03
8. Cathedrals
|»
|BLÄKKEN (Black/Death, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Światowstręt le 5 décembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
#intro 1 Trucizna (eng. Poison)
1. Słowa Zatrute Goryczą (eng. Words Poisoned with Biterness)
#intro 2 Niepokój (Anxiety)
2. Labirynt (Labyrinth)
3. Nienawiść (Hatred)
#intro 3 Trwoga (Dread)
4. Zguba (Doom)
5. Era Ran i Wrzodów (The Era of Wounds and Ulcers)
#intro 4 Bezradność (Helplessness)
6. Światowstręt (Loathing for the World)
#intro 5 Bezsilność (Impotence)
7. Czarne Podniebienie (Black Palate)
# intro 6 Ucieczka (Escape)
8. Indoktrynacja Sczerniałych Sumień (Indoctrination of Blackened Consciences)
9. Roztrój (Disorder)
10. Zwierciadło Cieni (Mirror of Shadows)
11. Ora Et Labora
|»
|DEATHRAISER (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne un extrait de son deuxième album Forged in Hatred qui paraîtra le 22 janvier 2026 chez Xtreem Music. Il s'agit du titre "Primitive Medicine".
Tracklist :
01. Severe Atrocity
02. Primitive Medicine
03. Everything Dies
04. Corporation Parasite
05. Empire of Ignorance
06. Symphony of Violence
07. Toxic Legacy
08. One Step to the Grave
09. Dead Generation
|»
|MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé la totalité de son nouvel album The Conquering Darkness, officiellement disponible ce jour chez Agonia Records.
Tracklist :
01. Blasphémait Desecration (06:04)
02. The Voice of My Ghost (06:07)
03. Athirst for Dissonance (05:01)
04. Born of Plague (04:42)
05. Divine Tragedy (04:12)
06. Carnage of the Forgotten (05:03)
07. When Our Shadows Align (05:11)
08. Forged of Stone (07:57)
