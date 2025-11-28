»

(Lien direct) THE OLD DEAD TREE (Metal Gothique, France) a publié sur la chaîne de son label Season of Mist l'intégralité de son nouvel EP London Sessions, sorti ce jour.



Tracklist :

01. Feel Alive Again (03:43)

02. Time Has Come (03:49)

03. By the Way (04:29)

04. What Else Could We've Said (05:39)



