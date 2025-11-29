chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
220 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Consecr... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 27 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Abditum (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Irae
 Irae - In The Key Of Twilight (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Body Void
 Body Void - Bury Me Beneath... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Impurity
 Impurity - The Eternal Sleep (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antiquus Infestus
 Antiquus Infestus - Antiquu... (C)
Par Antiquu infe...		   
Hyver
 Hyver - Noirceur Mystique d... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
 Interview de WARKUNT pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
The Ultimate Soul Grinding Festival - Last Inhumate Show Ever
 The Ultimate Soul Grinding ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Deific Mourning (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Pokuta
 Pokuta - Metanoia (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Ultra (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Illegal Corpse
 Illegal Corpse - Riding Ano... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Ikea		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Paris is Black Akt. 02
 Paris is Black Akt. 02 - Bo... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 29 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 29 Novembre 2025 Oraculum - Stalwart - Thy Sanatorium - Void Monuments - Vitamin X - Necrophesy - Deathraiser - The Ominous Circle - Booby Trap - Garde - Phobocosm - Winter Eternal - Sodality - Swarm Chain - Speglas
»
(Lien direct)
ORACULUM (Death Metal, Chili) propose en écoute le titre "Mendacious Heroism" issu de son nouvel album Hybris Divina qui sort le 9 janvier via Invictus Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
STALWART (Death/Thrash/Groove, Russie) rejoint Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 23 janvier de son nouveau disque Tempvs Edax Rervm. Tracklist :

1. Ingressvs
2. Fear And Hate
3. Instead Of You
4. Through The Dead Eyes
5. Sacrifice
6. Tempvs Edax Rervm
7. Fenrir
8. Pandora
9. Smoke Of Temptation
10. The Master
11. Come And See

»
(Lien direct)
THY SANATORIUM (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "The End Consumes".

»
(Lien direct)
VOID MONUMENTS (Death Metal, Russie) sortira son premier longue-durée Posthumous Imprecation le 16 janvier sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Epitome Of Fear
3. Devilish Prophecies
4. Decapitate The Saints
5. Ascent to the Crucifixion
6. Invocation
7. The Sign of Blasphemy
8. Father Of Sin

»
(Lien direct)
VITAMIN X (Hardcore/Thrash/Punk, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus Ride The Apocalypse chez Svart Records.

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHESY (Death Metal avec des membres de Lord Belial, Setherial et Dissection, Suède) a dévoilé le single "The Shroud of Death Unveiled" tiré de son premier EP prévu l'année prochaine via Non Serviam Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHRAISER (Thrash Metal, Brésil) sera de retour le 22 janvier sur Xtreem Music avec un nouvel album baptisé Forged in Hatred. Tracklist :

1. Severe Atrocity
2. Primitive Medicine
3. Everything Dies
4. Corporation Parasite
5. Empire of Ignorance
6. Symphony of Violence (Instrumental)
7. Toxic Legacy
8. One Step to the Grave
9. Dead Generation

»
(Lien direct)
THE OMINOUS CIRCLE (Death/Black, Portugal) a sorti son nouveau disque Cloven Tongues of Fire chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Thus Beckons the Abyss [0:59]
2. Lowest Immanations [8:14]
3. Through Tunnels Ablaze [7:54]
4. In Ira Flammae Devoratur Qui Salvatur [1:37]
5. Black Flesh, Sulfur, and All in Between [7:18]
6. Writhing, Upturning, Succumbing [6:30]
7. Utterance of the Formless [9:50]

»
(Lien direct)
BOOBY TRAP (Thrash/Crossover, Portugal) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Canção do Bandido" tiré de son nouvel opus L(i)mbo qui sort le 1er décembre via Firecum Records. Tracklist :

Salvação
Um Dia de Cada Vez
Sorte Maldita
Canção do Bandido
Vulto
Maldição
Será que Há Vida Antes da Morte
Máquina Militar
Limbo
Antissocial (Trust cover)
Nada de Nada
Matar ou Morrer

»
(Lien direct)
GARDE (Viking/Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a sorti son premier long-format Harbinger of Revenge and War sur Heidens Hart Records. Tracklist :

1. A Gathering of Blood [7:53]
2. Marked by the God [7:39]
3. The Cross of Donar [7:49]
4. Berserkgangr [4:41]
5. Fallen Heroes [9:41]

»
(Lien direct)
PHOBOCOSM (Death Metal, Québec) vient de sortir son nouvel album Gateway chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Deathless
2. Unbound
3. Corridor I - The Affliction
4. Sempiternal Penance
5. Corridor II - The Descent
6. Beyond the Threshold of Flesh
7. Corridor III - The Void

»
(Lien direct)
WINTER ETERNAL (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Nurture by the Night" extrait de son nouveau disque Unveiled Nighsky à venir l'année prochaine via Hells Headbangers.


»
(Lien direct)
SODALITY (Black Metal avec des membres de Culte des Ghoules, Lvcifyre, Enthroned, Deatk Like Mass, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Benediction, Part II le 5 décembre sur Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Tracklist :

1. Precious Blood [4:48]
2. Confession [6:19]
3. Heathen Angel Part II [8:57]
4. Pure Light Shineth Through a Simple Servant [7:30]
5. Blood on a Mirror [6:56]

»
(Lien direct)
SWARM CHAIN (Doom/Death, Italie) a sorti hier son nouvel album Cernunnos en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Cernunnos
2. The Storm Within
3. Earth's Silent Secret
4. The Shaman
5. Sacred Ember

»
(Lien direct)
SPEGLAS (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier album intitulé Endarkenment, Being & Death le 27 février 2026 sur Trust No One Recordings. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Spirit Postmortem" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Woe
02. The Endarkenment
03. Incessant Severance
04. Dearth
05. The Spirit Postmortem
06. Ailing
07. Hitherto Awry
08. Dies Mali
09. Rage Upon The Dying Fire
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
29 Novembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Deathraiser
 Deathraiser
Thrash Metal - 2009 - Brésil		   
Oraculum
 Oraculum
Death Metal - 2011 - Chili		   
Phobocosm
 Phobocosm
Death Metal - 2008 - Canada		   
Sodality
 Sodality
Black Metal - Pologne		   
Speglas
 Speglas
Death Metal - 2015 - Suède		   
The Ominous Circle
 The Ominous Circle
2014 - Portugal		   
Vitamin X
 Vitamin X
1997 - Pays-Bas		   
Winter Eternal
 Winter Eternal
Black Metal - 2011 - Grèce		   
Esoctrilihum
Monarchy of Terror on the B...
Lire la chronique
Human
Concetto Transeunte
Lire la chronique
Crown Of Thornz
Train Yard Blues (EP)
Lire la chronique
Clandestine Blaze
Consecration of the Blood
Lire la chronique
Eldfödd
Risen From The Flames (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mytherine
Lord of Mountains
Lire la chronique
Irae
In The Key Of Twilight
Lire la chronique
VoidCeremony
Abditum
Lire la chronique
Malepeste
Ex Nihilo
Lire la chronique
One Of Nine
Dawn Of The Iron Shadow
Lire la chronique
Titan
Lacrimæ Mundi
Lire la chronique
Impurity
The Eternal Sleep
Lire la chronique
Centinex
With Guts And Glory
Lire la chronique
Empeiria
The Ascent: Szenen der Kath...
Lire la chronique
Aethervoid
Even Light Decays (EP)
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Anthares
Lire le podcast
Hyver
Noirceur Mystique d'Autrefois
Lire la chronique
Antiquus Infestus
Antiquus Infestus
Lire la chronique
Body Void
Bury Me Beneath This Rottin...
Lire la chronique
Dome Runner
World Panopticon
Lire la chronique
Archaic Thorn
Malicious Spears
Lire la chronique
Ars Moriendi
Leur esprit marche dans les...
Lire la chronique
Mvltifission
Reborn Souls From Transcend...
Lire la chronique
Vyr Muk
Chants of the Tenebrous Depths
Lire la chronique
The Ultimate Soul Grinding Festival - Last Inhumate Show Ever
Illegal Corpse + Inhumate +...
Lire le live report
Progress
Big Mouth (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skelethal
Transmogrification (EP)
Lire la chronique
Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
Lire l'interview
Decrepisy
Deific Mourning
Lire la chronique
Warfield Within
Rise of Independence
Lire la chronique