|
Les news du 29 Novembre 2025
News
Les news du 29 Novembre 2025 Oraculum - Stalwart - Thy Sanatorium - Void Monuments - Vitamin X - Necrophesy - Deathraiser - The Ominous Circle - Booby Trap - Garde - Phobocosm - Winter Eternal - Sodality - Swarm Chain - Speglas
|»
|ORACULUM (Death Metal, Chili) propose en écoute le titre "Mendacious Heroism" issu de son nouvel album Hybris Divina qui sort le 9 janvier via Invictus Productions.
|
|»
|STALWART (Death/Thrash/Groove, Russie) rejoint Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 23 janvier de son nouveau disque Tempvs Edax Rervm. Tracklist :
1. Ingressvs
2. Fear And Hate
3. Instead Of You
4. Through The Dead Eyes
5. Sacrifice
6. Tempvs Edax Rervm
7. Fenrir
8. Pandora
9. Smoke Of Temptation
10. The Master
11. Come And See
|
|»
|THY SANATORIUM (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "The End Consumes".
|
|»
|VOID MONUMENTS (Death Metal, Russie) sortira son premier longue-durée Posthumous Imprecation le 16 janvier sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Epitome Of Fear
3. Devilish Prophecies
4. Decapitate The Saints
5. Ascent to the Crucifixion
6. Invocation
7. The Sign of Blasphemy
8. Father Of Sin
|
|»
|VITAMIN X (Hardcore/Thrash/Punk, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus Ride The Apocalypse chez Svart Records.
|
|»
|NECROPHESY (Death Metal avec des membres de Lord Belial, Setherial et Dissection, Suède) a dévoilé le single "The Shroud of Death Unveiled" tiré de son premier EP prévu l'année prochaine via Non Serviam Records.
|
|»
|DEATHRAISER (Thrash Metal, Brésil) sera de retour le 22 janvier sur Xtreem Music avec un nouvel album baptisé Forged in Hatred. Tracklist :
1. Severe Atrocity
2. Primitive Medicine
3. Everything Dies
4. Corporation Parasite
5. Empire of Ignorance
6. Symphony of Violence (Instrumental)
7. Toxic Legacy
8. One Step to the Grave
9. Dead Generation
|
|»
|THE OMINOUS CIRCLE (Death/Black, Portugal) a sorti son nouveau disque Cloven Tongues of Fire chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Thus Beckons the Abyss [0:59]
2. Lowest Immanations [8:14]
3. Through Tunnels Ablaze [7:54]
4. In Ira Flammae Devoratur Qui Salvatur [1:37]
5. Black Flesh, Sulfur, and All in Between [7:18]
6. Writhing, Upturning, Succumbing [6:30]
7. Utterance of the Formless [9:50]
|
|»
|BOOBY TRAP (Thrash/Crossover, Portugal) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Canção do Bandido" tiré de son nouvel opus L(i)mbo qui sort le 1er décembre via Firecum Records. Tracklist :
Salvação
Um Dia de Cada Vez
Sorte Maldita
Canção do Bandido
Vulto
Maldição
Será que Há Vida Antes da Morte
Máquina Militar
Limbo
Antissocial (Trust cover)
Nada de Nada
Matar ou Morrer
|
|»
|GARDE (Viking/Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a sorti son premier long-format Harbinger of Revenge and War sur Heidens Hart Records. Tracklist :
1. A Gathering of Blood [7:53]
2. Marked by the God [7:39]
3. The Cross of Donar [7:49]
4. Berserkgangr [4:41]
5. Fallen Heroes [9:41]
|
|»
|PHOBOCOSM (Death Metal, Québec) vient de sortir son nouvel album Gateway chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Deathless
2. Unbound
3. Corridor I - The Affliction
4. Sempiternal Penance
5. Corridor II - The Descent
6. Beyond the Threshold of Flesh
7. Corridor III - The Void
|
|»
|WINTER ETERNAL (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Nurture by the Night" extrait de son nouveau disque Unveiled Nighsky à venir l'année prochaine via Hells Headbangers.
|
|»
|SODALITY (Black Metal avec des membres de Culte des Ghoules, Lvcifyre, Enthroned, Deatk Like Mass, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Benediction, Part II le 5 décembre sur Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Tracklist :
1. Precious Blood [4:48]
2. Confession [6:19]
3. Heathen Angel Part II [8:57]
4. Pure Light Shineth Through a Simple Servant [7:30]
5. Blood on a Mirror [6:56]
|
|»
|SWARM CHAIN (Doom/Death, Italie) a sorti hier son nouvel album Cernunnos en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Cernunnos
2. The Storm Within
3. Earth's Silent Secret
4. The Shaman
5. Sacred Ember
|
|»
|SPEGLAS (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier album intitulé Endarkenment, Being & Death le 27 février 2026 sur Trust No One Recordings. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Spirit Postmortem" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Woe
02. The Endarkenment
03. Incessant Severance
04. Dearth
05. The Spirit Postmortem
06. Ailing
07. Hitherto Awry
08. Dies Mali
09. Rage Upon The Dying Fire
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Funky Globe
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Antiquu infe...
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par DeathDeath
Par Lestat
Par Dantefever
Par Lestat
Par Ikea
Par Sakrifiss
Par Sosthène