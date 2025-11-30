»

(Lien direct) ORENDA (Psychedelic Doom Metal, USA) a sorti hier son premier album intitulé The Burning Question via Avarice Records. Tracklist :



1. Illusion of Choice

2. Center of It All

3. Tomorrow's Forgiven

4. No Place Between

5. Pillars

6. Twin Flame

7. Fever



<a href="https://orenda-doom.bandcamp.com/album/the-burning-question">The Burning Question by ORENDA</a>