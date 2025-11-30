Les news du 30 Novembre 2025
Les news du 30 Novembre 2025 dense haze - Orenda
|»
|DENSE HAZE (Doom/Stoner/Sludge Metal, Plogne) vient de publier en autoproduction son premier album Galas. Tracklist :
1. Wayside
2. Blue tongue
3. Kolporter
4. Icy desert
|»
|ORENDA (Psychedelic Doom Metal, USA) a sorti hier son premier album intitulé The Burning Question via Avarice Records. Tracklist :
1. Illusion of Choice
2. Center of It All
3. Tomorrow's Forgiven
4. No Place Between
5. Pillars
6. Twin Flame
7. Fever
