Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Consecr... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 27 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Abditum (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Irae
 Irae - In The Key Of Twilight (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Body Void
 Body Void - Bury Me Beneath... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Impurity
 Impurity - The Eternal Sleep (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antiquus Infestus
 Antiquus Infestus - Antiquu... (C)
Par Antiquu infe...		   
Hyver
 Hyver - Noirceur Mystique d... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
 Interview de WARKUNT pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
The Ultimate Soul Grinding Festival - Last Inhumate Show Ever
 The Ultimate Soul Grinding ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Deific Mourning (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Pokuta
 Pokuta - Metanoia (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Ultra (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Illegal Corpse
 Illegal Corpse - Riding Ano... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Ikea		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Paris is Black Akt. 02
 Paris is Black Akt. 02 - Bo... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 30 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 30 Novembre 2025 dense haze - Orenda
»
(Lien direct)
DENSE HAZE (Doom/Stoner/Sludge Metal, Plogne) vient de publier en autoproduction son premier album Galas. Tracklist :

1. Wayside
2. Blue tongue
3. Kolporter
4. Icy desert


»
(Lien direct)
ORENDA (Psychedelic Doom Metal, USA) a sorti hier son premier album intitulé The Burning Question via Avarice Records. Tracklist :

1. Illusion of Choice
2. Center of It All
3. Tomorrow's Forgiven
4. No Place Between
5. Pillars
6. Twin Flame
7. Fever
Thrasho Lestat
30 Novembre 2025

