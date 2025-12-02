chargement...

Amber Asylum
 Amber Asylum - Bitter River (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Candlelight Horror Classics
 Candlelight Horror Classics... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Consecr... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 27 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Abditum (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Irae
 Irae - In The Key Of Twilight (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Body Void
 Body Void - Bury Me Beneath... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Impurity
 Impurity - The Eternal Sleep (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Entretien avec Anthares
 Entretien avec Anthares - (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antiquus Infestus
 Antiquus Infestus - Antiquu... (C)
Par Antiquu infe...		   
Hyver
 Hyver - Noirceur Mystique d... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
 Interview de WARKUNT pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
The Ultimate Soul Grinding Festival - Last Inhumate Show Ever
 The Ultimate Soul Grinding ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Deific Mourning (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Pokuta
 Pokuta - Metanoia (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Ultra (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Illegal Corpse
 Illegal Corpse - Riding Ano... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Ikea		   

Les news du 2 Décembre 2025

News
Les news du 2 Décembre 2025 Darvaza - Epitome - Cult Of Alcaeus - Dungeon Sorcery - Deadfuck
»
(Lien direct)
DARVAZA (Black Metal, Italie/Norvège) offre son nouveau disque We are Him en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 5 décembre chez Terratur Possessions et Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Holy Blood
2. A Last Prayer In Gethsemane
3. Chaos.Fire.Devotion
4. Lazarus
5. Blood Of No-One
6. Slaying Heaven
7. Darvaza

»
(Lien direct)
EPITOME (Grind/Death, Pologne) a sorti le mois dernier son nouvel opus Goodbye My ROT via Deformeathing Production. Tracklist :

1. ROT
2. Goodbye My ROT
3. Sister-in-law
4. Dystonia
5. Fuck You!
6. Post-traumatic Dementia
7. Town
8. Way Out
9. Gore
10. The Man-Eater
11. Stink Man
12. Clostridium
13. Maruta
14. Funky
15. Connective Tissue Disorder
16. Crepitating Flesh
17. Trip
18. Shipbuilder's Eye
19. Endocannibalism
20. Cerebrovascular Accident
21. 3 Guys - 1 Hammer

»
(Lien direct)
CULT OF ALCAEUS (Death/Thrash/Groove, Portugal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour "The Odyssey Of The Soul", dernier morceau de sa trilogie Doomed Cycles.


»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DUNGEON SORCERY (Black Metal, Serbie) a sorti son premier long-format Arcane Writ of the Damned Warlock sur Gladivs Records. Tracklist :

1. Chants Beneath Her Hollow Crown
2. In the Power of Darkness
3. A Hymne for the Fallen Star
4. Keepers of the Obsidian Chalice
5. Magicalize Blackphetamine
6. Sacrifice to the Void
7. In the Heart of the Sacred Crypt
8. Rituals of the Flesh


»
(Lien direct)
DEADFUCK (Death/Grind, France) vient de sortir un nouvel EP 3-titres, Spécimen, en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Misanthrope
2. Narcissisme
3. Paranoïde
Thrasho Keyser
2 Décembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
