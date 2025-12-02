»

(Lien direct) DUNGEON SORCERY (Black Metal, Serbie) a sorti son premier long-format Arcane Writ of the Damned Warlock sur Gladivs Records. Tracklist :



1. Chants Beneath Her Hollow Crown

2. In the Power of Darkness

3. A Hymne for the Fallen Star

4. Keepers of the Obsidian Chalice

5. Magicalize Blackphetamine

6. Sacrifice to the Void

7. In the Heart of the Sacred Crypt

8. Rituals of the Flesh



<a href="https://gladivsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/arcane-writ-of-the-damned-warlock">Arcane Writ of the Damned Warlock de Dungeon Sorcery</a>