|
Les news du 6 Décembre 2025
News
Les news du 6 Décembre 2025 Kreator - Ectovoid - Necrofier - Noirsuaire - Eximperitus - Chalice - Burning Path - Jester Majesty - Våild - Superior Rage - Sanctvs - Orphaal - YHWH - Slagmaur
|»
|KREATOR (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Krushers Of The World qui sortira le 16 janvier 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records. "Satanic Anarchy" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|ECTOVOID (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé In Unreality’s Coffin prévu pour le 9 janvier via Everlasting Spew Records. "Irradiated Self" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|NECROFIER (Black/Death mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Transcend Into Oblivion prévu pour le 27 février via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path I
2. Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path II
3. Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path III
4. Behold, The Birth Of Ascension
5. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way I
6. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way II
7. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way III
8. Mystical Creation Of Enlightenment
9. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade I
10. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade II
11. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade III
12. Toward The Necrofier
|
|»
|NOIRSUAIRE (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Fogged by the Leaves of Pestilence" issu de son premier long-format The Dragging Poison prévu le 26 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro – Thousand Throats Thousand Spears [3:31]
2. The Trance Of Bedless Bones [4:31]
3. Fogged By The Leaves Of Pestilence [3:40]
4. The Dragging Poison [5:18]
5. Possessed By A Malignant Lust [4:04]
6. Interlude – Withering Veins [1:50]
7. Enshrouded In Rabid Repugnance [3:32]
8. Sworn By Sinister Wisdom [4:41]
9. Noirsuaire [4:37]
|
|»
|EXIMPERITUS (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) sortira son nouvel album Meritoriousness of Equanimity le 30 janvier chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
I. One Step Long Infinity
II. Contemplation of the Plastic Fibers of Perfection at the Second Level of Reality
III. Twelve Centuries of Triumph of the Third Kingdom...
IV. Finding Consistency in the Fourth Quadrant of Eternity
V. The Untimely Fruit of the Unsaid
VI. Golden Chains for the Construction of Individual Greatness
VII. Molecular Disintegration of an Unattainable Solitary Will in a Vessel of Wisdom...
VIII. Chalkionic Wandering Among the Wreckage of the Future
IX. Standing at the Skirt of the Ruins of Human Nature (...on the Other Side of Man and Time)
|
|»
|CHALICE (Heavy Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Divine Spear le 27 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mare Imbrium
2. Dwell of a Stellar Trance
3. Hollow Curtain
4. The Pact
5. Age Ethereal
6. The Divine Spear
7. Empyrean Liturgy
8. In From the Cold
9. Alioth
|
|»
|BURNING PATH (Heavy Metal, Chili), né des cendres de Lucifer's Hammer, sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Imminent Passage Of Time (Intro)
2. Chasing The Future
3. Another Day
4. Take Me High
5. The God Who Dwells In The Sword
6. A Step Far Beyond
7. When Darkness Fall
8. The Darkness That Will Last
|
|»
|JESTER MAJESTY (Progressive Thrash/Death, Italie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Infinite Measure, Finite Existence chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Zero-Point Collapse
02. Human vs. Machine
03. Echoes of Π
04. Married to the Masterplan
05. The Curse of Majesty
06. When Numbers Speak
07. A World in a Single Word
08. Masquerade (The Algorithm)
09. Amphibian to Chameleon
10. Φinal Jest
|
|»
|VÅILD (Atmospheric Black Metal, Danemark) a sorti fin octobre son premier long-format Stemmer via Vendetta Records. Tracklist :
1. Saadan blev livet give
2. Saa fattigt er livet
3. Thi derfor er livet stor
4. Din fryd, din sorg, din blege mund
5. Hundredfold
|
|»
|SUPERIOR RAGE (Symphonic Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP In Memoriam l'année prochaine sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Indecent Condition
02. Asmodeus Bacchic
03. The Night of Rains
04. Soleright
05. The Death of the Red Dragon
|
|»
|Le one-man band SANCTVS (Black Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel opus De l'Abîme au Plérôme le 30 janvier via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Rex Hominum [7:16]
2. Sacrifié sur l'autel de la rédemption [5:54]
3. Thrène pour un monde révolu [8:48]
4. Tabula Rasa [6:22]
5. Tour d'ivoire [5:46]
6. La Lumière de l'infini [8:52]
|
|»
|ORPHAAL (Progressive Metal/Rock, Toulouse) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album Hearts out chez Peccata Mundi Records. Il est disponible aux formats CD et numérique sur la page Bandcamp du groupe. Tracklist :
1. Disaster Zone
2. The Fowl and the Snake
3. Easier said than done
4. Where I'm hiding
5. Star-crossed
6. When the devil rides
7. Hearts out
8. A Sea to spill them out
|
|»
|YHWH (Blackened Death Metal, Belgique/Thailande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Hell on Earth (The Root of All Evil)" extrait de son nouvel EP Khatha à venir le 12 décembre sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Hell on Earth (The Root of All Evil)
2. Murderer of Illusions
3. Deathrash
4. Night Terror
5. Krasue
|
|»
|SLAGMAUR (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Hulders Ritual le 27 février prochain sur Prophecy Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Huldergeist" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Ritual Dogs
02. Wildkatze
03. Huldergeist
04. Hexen Herjer
05. Warlok
06. Rathkings
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Keyser
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par von_yaourt
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Antiquu infe...
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint