»

(Lien direct) EXIMPERITUS (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) sortira son nouvel album Meritoriousness of Equanimity le 30 janvier chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



I. One Step Long Infinity

II. Contemplation of the Plastic Fibers of Perfection at the Second Level of Reality

III. Twelve Centuries of Triumph of the Third Kingdom...

IV. Finding Consistency in the Fourth Quadrant of Eternity

V. The Untimely Fruit of the Unsaid

VI. Golden Chains for the Construction of Individual Greatness

VII. Molecular Disintegration of an Unattainable Solitary Will in a Vessel of Wisdom...

VIII. Chalkionic Wandering Among the Wreckage of the Future

IX. Standing at the Skirt of the Ruins of Human Nature (...on the Other Side of Man and Time)



