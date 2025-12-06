chargement...

Les news du 6 Décembre 2025

News
Les news du 6 Décembre 2025 Noirsuaire - Eximperitus - Chalice - Burning Path - Jester Majesty - Våild - Superior Rage - Sanctvs - Orphaal - YHWH - Slagmaur
»
(Lien direct)
NOIRSUAIRE (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Fogged by the Leaves of Pestilence" issu de son premier long-format The Dragging Poison prévu le 26 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro – Thousand Throats Thousand Spears [3:31]
2. The Trance Of Bedless Bones [4:31]
3. Fogged By The Leaves Of Pestilence [3:40]
4. The Dragging Poison [5:18]
5. Possessed By A Malignant Lust [4:04]
6. Interlude – Withering Veins [1:50]
7. Enshrouded In Rabid Repugnance [3:32]
8. Sworn By Sinister Wisdom [4:41]
9. Noirsuaire [4:37]

»
(Lien direct)
EXIMPERITUS (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) sortira son nouvel album Meritoriousness of Equanimity le 30 janvier chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

I. One Step Long Infinity
II. Contemplation of the Plastic Fibers of Perfection at the Second Level of Reality
III. Twelve Centuries of Triumph of the Third Kingdom...
IV. Finding Consistency in the Fourth Quadrant of Eternity
V. The Untimely Fruit of the Unsaid
VI. Golden Chains for the Construction of Individual Greatness
VII. Molecular Disintegration of an Unattainable Solitary Will in a Vessel of Wisdom...
VIII. Chalkionic Wandering Among the Wreckage of the Future
IX. Standing at the Skirt of the Ruins of Human Nature (...on the Other Side of Man and Time)

»
(Lien direct)
CHALICE (Heavy Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Divine Spear le 27 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mare Imbrium
2. Dwell of a Stellar Trance
3. Hollow Curtain
4. The Pact
5. Age Ethereal
6. The Divine Spear
7. Empyrean Liturgy
8. In From the Cold
9. Alioth

»
(Lien direct)
BURNING PATH (Heavy Metal, Chili), né des cendres de Lucifer's Hammer, sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Imminent Passage Of Time (Intro)
2. Chasing The Future
3. Another Day
4. Take Me High
5. The God Who Dwells In The Sword
6. A Step Far Beyond
7. When Darkness Fall
8. The Darkness That Will Last

»
(Lien direct)
JESTER MAJESTY (Progressive Thrash/Death, Italie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Infinite Measure, Finite Existence chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Zero-Point Collapse
02. Human vs. Machine
03. Echoes of Π
04. Married to the Masterplan
05. The Curse of Majesty
06. When Numbers Speak
07. A World in a Single Word
08. Masquerade (The Algorithm)
09. Amphibian to Chameleon
10. Φinal Jest

»
(Lien direct)
VÅILD (Atmospheric Black Metal, Danemark) a sorti fin octobre son premier long-format Stemmer via Vendetta Records. Tracklist :

1. Saadan blev livet give
2. Saa fattigt er livet
3. Thi derfor er livet stor
4. Din fryd, din sorg, din blege mund
5. Hundredfold


»
(Lien direct)
SUPERIOR RAGE (Symphonic Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP In Memoriam l'année prochaine sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

01. Indecent Condition
02. Asmodeus Bacchic
03. The Night of Rains
04. Soleright
05. The Death of the Red Dragon

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SANCTVS (Black Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel opus De l'Abîme au Plérôme le 30 janvier via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Rex Hominum [7:16]
2. Sacrifié sur l'autel de la rédemption [5:54]
3. Thrène pour un monde révolu [8:48]
4. Tabula Rasa [6:22]
5. Tour d'ivoire [5:46]
6. La Lumière de l'infini [8:52]

»
(Lien direct)
ORPHAAL (Progressive Metal/Rock, Toulouse) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album Hearts out chez Peccata Mundi Records. Il est disponible aux formats CD et numérique sur la page Bandcamp du groupe. Tracklist :

1. Disaster Zone
2. The Fowl and the Snake
3. Easier said than done
4. Where I'm hiding
5. Star-crossed
6. When the devil rides
7. Hearts out
8. A Sea to spill them out

»
(Lien direct)
YHWH (Blackened Death Metal, Belgique/Thailande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Hell on Earth (The Root of All Evil)" extrait de son nouvel EP Khatha à venir le 12 décembre sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Hell on Earth (The Root of All Evil)
2. Murderer of Illusions
3. Deathrash
4. Night Terror
5. Krasue

»
(Lien direct)
SLAGMAUR (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Hulders Ritual le 27 février prochain sur Prophecy Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Huldergeist" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Ritual Dogs
02. Wildkatze
03. Huldergeist
04. Hexen Herjer
05. Warlok
06. Rathkings
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
6 Décembre 2025

