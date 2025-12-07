Les news du 7 Décembre 2025
News
Les news du 7 Décembre 2025 Born In Agony - Vortech - Solegnium
|»
|BORN IN AGONY (Blackened Deathcore, Mexique) a mis toute fin novembre son EP Blood of the Architect sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Blood of the Architect
2. Malevolent Ⅱ
3. Jezabel
4. Anatomy of Decay
5. Reign
|
|»
|VORTECH (Progressive/Industrial Thrash/Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne hier l'intégralité de son nouvel album Void Emergent. Tracklist :
1. The Final 200
2. Sinews
3. Alien DNA
4. Inside the Void
5. The Void and the Dark
6. Augmentation
7. The Nuclear Option
8. Cybernetic Warrior
9. Embers
10. Transcend the Confines of Time
11. Call of the Void
|
|»
|C'est aujourd'hui que sort Unheimlich, le nouvel album de SOLEGNIUM (Brutal Death Metal, Colombie). Tracklist :
1. A Reminder of Our Mortality
2. Upside Down
3. Obsidian Darkness
4. Macerated Stillbirth 03:58
5. Stages of Putrefaction
6. Oneiroid Ominous
7. Cotard's Paradox
8. Return to Primordial Chaos
9. Out of Space and Time
|
