»

(Lien direct) VORTECH (Progressive/Industrial Thrash/Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne hier l'intégralité de son nouvel album Void Emergent. Tracklist :



1. The Final 200

2. Sinews

3. Alien DNA

4. Inside the Void

5. The Void and the Dark

6. Augmentation

7. The Nuclear Option

8. Cybernetic Warrior

9. Embers

10. Transcend the Confines of Time

11. Call of the Void



<a href="https://vortech.bandcamp.com/album/void-emergent">Void Emergent by Vortech</a>