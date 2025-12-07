chargement...

Grief
 Grief - ...And Man Will Bec... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Deathhammer
 Deathhammer - Crimson Dawn (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Society's Pact ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Consecr... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Dormant Scour... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy - Near-Death Travel... (C)
Par Ikea		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Abditum (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Amber Asylum
 Amber Asylum - Bitter River (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Candlelight Horror Classics
 Candlelight Horror Classics... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 27 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Irae
 Irae - In The Key Of Twilight (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Body Void
 Body Void - Bury Me Beneath... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Impurity
 Impurity - The Eternal Sleep (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antiquus Infestus
 Antiquus Infestus - Antiquu... (C)
Par Antiquu infe...		   
Hyver
 Hyver - Noirceur Mystique d... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de WARKUNT pour l'album "Cyclonic Abyss"
 Interview de WARKUNT pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 7 Décembre 2025

News
Les news du 7 Décembre 2025 Born In Agony - Vortech - Solegnium
»
(Lien direct)
BORN IN AGONY (Blackened Deathcore, Mexique) a mis toute fin novembre son EP Blood of the Architect sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Blood of the Architect
2. Malevolent Ⅱ
3. Jezabel
4. Anatomy of Decay
5. Reign

»
(Lien direct)
VORTECH (Progressive/Industrial Thrash/Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne hier l'intégralité de son nouvel album Void Emergent. Tracklist :

1. The Final 200
2. Sinews
3. Alien DNA
4. Inside the Void
5. The Void and the Dark
6. Augmentation
7. The Nuclear Option
8. Cybernetic Warrior
9. Embers
10. Transcend the Confines of Time
11. Call of the Void

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui que sort Unheimlich, le nouvel album de SOLEGNIUM (Brutal Death Metal, Colombie). Tracklist :

1. A Reminder of Our Mortality
2. Upside Down
3. Obsidian Darkness
4. Macerated Stillbirth 03:58
5. Stages of Putrefaction
6. Oneiroid Ominous
7. Cotard's Paradox
8. Return to Primordial Chaos



9. Out of Space and Time
Thrasho Lestat
7 Décembre 2025

