Les news du 8 Décembre 2025 News Les news du 8 Décembre 2025 Chalice » (Lien direct) CHALICE (Heavy Metal, Finlande) sortira le 27 février via Dying Victims Productions son nouvel album intitulé Divine Spear. Le tracklisting et plusieurs extraits se découvrent ci-dessous :



1. Age Ethereal

2. Alioth

3. Dwell Of A Stellar Trance

4. Empyrean Liturgy

5. Hollow Curtain

6. In From The Cold

7. Mare Imbrium

8. Divine Spear

9. The Pact



<a href="https://dyingvictimsproductions.bandcamp.com/album/divine-spear">Divine Spear de Chalice</a>

