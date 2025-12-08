chargement...

Les news du 8 Décembre 2025

News
Les news du 8 Décembre 2025 Chalice
»
(Lien direct)
CHALICE (Heavy Metal, Finlande) sortira le 27 février via Dying Victims Productions son nouvel album intitulé Divine Spear. Le tracklisting et plusieurs extraits se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. Age Ethereal
2. Alioth
3. Dwell Of A Stellar Trance
4. Empyrean Liturgy
5. Hollow Curtain
6. In From The Cold
7. Mare Imbrium
8. Divine Spear
9. The Pact

Thrasho Jean-Clint
8 Décembre 2025

