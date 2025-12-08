Intitulé Advent Of Wounds, le nouvel album de FOSSILIZATION (Death / Doom, Brésil) sortira le 13 février prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cremation Of A Seraph" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Cremation Of A Seraph
02. Disentombed And Reassembled By The Ages
03. Scalded By His Sacred Halo
04. Terrestrial Mold
05. Servo
06. While The Light Lasts
07. Temple Of Flies And Moss
