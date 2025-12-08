»

(Lien direct) Advent Of Wounds, le nouvel album de FOSSILIZATION (Death / Doom, Brésil) sortira le 13 février prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cremation Of A Seraph" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Cremation Of A Seraph

02. Disentombed And Reassembled By The Ages

03. Scalded By His Sacred Halo

04. Terrestrial Mold

05. Servo

06. While The Light Lasts

07. Temple Of Flies And Moss



