LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Forteresse
 Forteresse - À Couteaux Tir... (C)
Par Lestat		   
"Transmutations" European Tour 2025
"Transmutations" European T... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Grief
 Grief - ...And Man Will Bec... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Deathhammer
 Deathhammer - Crimson Dawn (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Society's Pact ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Consecr... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Dormant Scour... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy - Near-Death Travel... (C)
Par Ikea		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Abditum (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Amber Asylum
 Amber Asylum - Bitter River (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Candlelight Horror Classics
 Candlelight Horror Classics... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 27 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Irae
 Irae - In The Key Of Twilight (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Body Void
 Body Void - Bury Me Beneath... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Impurity
 Impurity - The Eternal Sleep (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Entretien avec Anthares
 Entretien avec Anthares - (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 9 Décembre 2025

News
Les news du 9 Décembre 2025 Venthiax - Nattradio - Overtoun - Azketem - Macrowave
»
(Lien direct)
VENTHIAX (Speed/Thrash, Suède) sortira son nouvel EP Rites of Ra le 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Warfare
2. Rites of Ra
3. Infernal Demise
4. Speed Metal Mayhem
5. Dawn of Terror
6. The Omen's Arrival

»
(Lien direct)
NATTRADIO (Gothic/Doom/Rock, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Dark Streets" tiré de son nouveau disque The Longest Night prévu le 12 décembre chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Shadow Speaker
2. Sketches From The Dark
3. Alright For Now
4. Dark Streets
5. Night
6. Shifting Baseline
7. All For You
8. Rainbirds
9. The Longest Night

»
(Lien direct)
OVERTOUN (Progressive Death/Thrash, Chili) sortira son nouvel opus Death Drive Anthropology le 13 février via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. What Unites All (feat. Max Phelps)
02. The Final Beat
​03. Memento Mori (feat. Enrico H. Di Lorenzo)
04. Dur Khrod
05. Jade, Gold, Obsidian
06. Yūrei
07. Weeping
08. Wind And Water (feat. Shantanu Vyas)
09. The Waves Suite: Siren
10. The Waves Suite: Ocean
​11. The Waves Suite: Caleuche
​12. Death Drive Anthropology

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band AZKETEM (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Riven Astray" extrait de son nouvel album Amid à venir le 12 décembre sur Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Erected To Commemorate
2. End It All
3. Nights Adrift
4. T-O-I-F-T-G
5. By Light
6. Riven Astray

»
(Lien direct)
MACROWAVE (Dark Synth/Metal, France) vient de dévoiler le clip de son titre "Emergence". Il se découvre ici :
Thrasho Keyser + Lestat
9 Décembre 2025

ARTICLES DU JOUR
