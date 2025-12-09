»

(Lien direct) NATTRADIO (Gothic/Doom/Rock, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Dark Streets" tiré de son nouveau disque The Longest Night prévu le 12 décembre chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :



1. Shadow Speaker

2. Sketches From The Dark

3. Alright For Now

4. Dark Streets

5. Night

6. Shifting Baseline

7. All For You

8. Rainbirds

9. The Longest Night



