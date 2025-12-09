NATTRADIO (Gothic/Doom/Rock, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Dark Streets" tiré de son nouveau disque The Longest Night prévu le 12 décembre chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Shadow Speaker
2. Sketches From The Dark
3. Alright For Now
4. Dark Streets
5. Night
6. Shifting Baseline
7. All For You
8. Rainbirds
9. The Longest Night
OVERTOUN (Progressive Death/Thrash, Chili) sortira son nouvel opus Death Drive Anthropology le 13 février via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. What Unites All (feat. Max Phelps)
02. The Final Beat
03. Memento Mori (feat. Enrico H. Di Lorenzo)
04. Dur Khrod
05. Jade, Gold, Obsidian
06. Yūrei
07. Weeping
08. Wind And Water (feat. Shantanu Vyas)
09. The Waves Suite: Siren
10. The Waves Suite: Ocean
11. The Waves Suite: Caleuche
12. Death Drive Anthropology
