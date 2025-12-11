|
Les news du 11 Décembre 2025
Les news du 11 Décembre 2025 Cryoxyd - Carrion Vael - Edge Of Sanity - Benighted - Sakis Tolis - Windswept - Lik - Upon the Altar - Aldheorte - Unfyros - Tombseeker - Atheist - Unverkalt - Galibot - Therion - Putrid - Fanatisme - Bound to Prevail - Slave Steel - Parásito - Qwälen - Aethervoid - Ernte - Stabbing
|»
|CRYOXYD (Death Metal Industriel, France) a dévoilé la totalité de son premier album This World We Live In... via la chaîne YouTube de son label : Dolorem Records.
Tracklist :
01. Cowered Under Darken Skies
02. Day After Day
03. Dismal Fate
04. Injected Minds
05. Trapped in a Mirror
06. Effigy of the Unknown
07. Ambivalent Feelings
08. Bodycell
09. Emptiness of Life
10. For All Whom Suffered
11. Mindless Human Form
12. This World We Live in...
|
|»
|CARRION VAEL (Death Metal Mélodique - Deathcore, Etats-Unis) entame la promotion de son cinquième album Slay Utterly, dont la sortie est planifiée pour le 16 janvier chez Unique Leader Records, en nous mettant à disposition un clip enregistré pour le morceau "1912".
Tracklist :
01. 19(fucking)78
02. Truth or Consequences
03. 1912
04. 30 on 9
05. 40 Echoes upon the Parlor
06. Lord of 74
07. Bisection of 47
08. Black Chariot
|
|»
|EDGE OF SANITY (Death Mélodique Progressif, Suède) a vu son album Unorthodox de 1992 bénéficier d'une remasterisation, le double CD étant disponible chez Century Media Records depuis le 5 décembre dernier. Pour l'occasion, une vidéo animée a été réalisée pour le morceau "Enigma".
|
|»
|BENIGHTED (Brutal Grind Death Metal, France) a sorti ce jour un single, "The Spineless Freak", illustré par le vidéo clip ci-dessous. Le titre est disponible chez Season of Mist.
|
|»
|SAKIS TOLIS (Gothic Dark Metal, Grèce) a rendu disponible son dernier album en date, Everything Comes to an End, paru le 9 décembre en indépendant.
Tracklist :
01. Orkizome (04:22)
02. In Youth We Learn, in Age We Understand (03:23)
03. One Voice, One Flame (03:54)
04. Hail Thy Mighty Rock n' Roll (02:50)
05. Welcome My Nightmare (04:29)
06. Welcome to My Party (02:44)
07. Imagination (04:32)
08. Everything Comes to an End (04:49)
|
|»
|WINDSWEPT (Black Metal, Ukraine) vient de dévoiler en avant-première l'intégralité de son troisième album intitulé The Devil's Vertep et qui sortira officiellement le 12 décembre sur la branche Underground Activists du label Season of Mist.
Tracklist :
01. Infanticide (06:10)
02. Investigation (07:18)
03. Torture & Confession (08:38)
04. The Potion (06:58)
05. Nest of the Witches (04:57)
06. Verdicts (07:54)
|
|»
|LIK (Death Metal, Suède) a enregistré un clip pour illustrer le morceau "They", issu de l'album Necro paru le 18 avril dernier chez Metal Blade Records.
|
|»
|UPON THE ALTAR (Black Death Metal, Pologne) propose la totalité de son EP Profanation's Vapor qui paraîtra le 12 décembre chez Godz ov War Productions.
Tracklist :
01. Intro (00:42)
02. Profanation's Vapor (03:12)
03. Dominatio In Excelsis (03:04)
04. Reign Awaits (04:34)
05. Havoc Wreaked (04:41)
06. Tenebrous Harbinger (07:05)
|
|»
|ALDHEORTE (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) dévoile le contenu de son album The Wild Divine qui paraîtra le 6 mars 2026 chez Solistitium Records en proposant le clip de "The Wild Divine".
Tracklist :
01. Vanity
02. The Wild Divine
03. Ouroboros
04. Building Shrines to Vermin
05. Prayers to Fallen Gods
06. Hesperus
07. The Offering
|
|»
|UNFYROS (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne la totalité de son deuxième album Star Blood, qui sortira chez Avantgarde Music demain, 12 décembre.
Tracklist :
01. Skinning Winds (00:40)
02. Her Freezing Wings (06:50)
03. Elemental Poison (06:52)
04. Black Magnetism (06:07)
05. Dark Star Talisman (06:01)
06. Into Obsidian Chasm (06:26)
07. Nefyral (Cold-Whisperer) (06:50)
|
|»
|TOMBSEEKER (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne son single "Immolated Self" paru ce 8 décembre chez Iron Fortress Records.
|
|»
|ATHEIST (Death Metal Technique, Etats-Unis) a vu son concert du premier mai dernier à New York être mis en ligne par la société de productions Nameless Cult. Il est consultable ci-dessous.
Tracklist :
01. No Truth
02. On They Slay
03. Unholy War
04. Unquestionable Presence
05. Enthralled in Essence
06. Water
07. Room With a View
08. I Deny
09. Mother Man
10. Piece of Time
|
|»
|UNVERKALT (Post Metal, Grèce) dévoile un extrait de son album Héréditaire qui paraîtra le 27 février 2026 chez Season of Mist. Il s'agit du morceau "Die Auslöschung".
Tracklist :
01. Die Auslöschung (06:05)
02. Oath ov Prometheus (05:40)
03. Ænæ Lithi (05:34)
04. A Lullaby for the Descent (05:11)
05. Penumbrian Lament (06:02)
06. Introjects (05:25)
07. I, the Deceit (05:47)
08. Death Is Forever (04:50)
09. Maladie de l'esprit (05:34)
|
|»
|GALIBOT (Black Metal, France) a enregistré un clip pour le titre "Les Nords", extrait de l'album Euch’Mau Noir bis à paraître le 20 février 2026 sur le label Les Acteurs de l'Ombre, en fait une réédition du LP initialement sorti en indépendant le 4 décembre 2024.
|
|»
|THERION (Metal Symphonique, Suède) offre un avant-goût de son DVD Con Orquesta, qui paraîtra le 30 janvier 2026 chez Napalm Records, avec l'extrait "To Mega Therion".
Tracklist :
01. The Blood of Kingu
02. The Ruler of Tamag
03. The Birth of Venus Illegitima
04. Tuonela
05. Twilight of the Gods
06. Mon amour, mon ami (Marie Laforêt cover)
07. La Maritza (Sylvie Vartan cover)
08. Via Nocturna
09. Asgård
10. Draconian Trilogy
11. Ginnungagap
12. Ten Courts of Diyu
13. Litany of the Fallen
14. Siren of the Woods
15. Son of the Staves of Time
16. Lemuria
17. Sitra Ahra
18. Quetzalcoatl
19. The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah
20. To Mega Therion
21. Bonus Material: Rehearsal
|
|»
|PUTRID (Black Thrash Metal, Péru) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album All That We Hate paru le 12 décembre chez Godz ov War Productions.
Tracklist :
01. A Headbanger Queer (03:37)
02. Me ne frego (02:11)
03. Hatred (03:09)
04. Black Metal War Against Antifa Scum (02:34)
05. Vileness (03:10)
06. Embrace the Hole of Truth (03:43)
07. Empire Palingenesis (04:03)
08. Rape Lamb of God (02:34)
09. My Principles (04:59)
10. Morir día a día (G3 cover) (02:21)
11. Tourette's (Nirvana cover) (01:10)
|
|»
|FANATISME (Post-Punk/Goth/Black Metal, Norvège) a mis son premier longue-durée Tro, håp og kjærlighet en streaming complet à cette adresse. Sortie demain via Fysisk Format. Tracklist :
1. Sannhetens slør
2. Nordens eteriske sommer 05:12
3. Kjærlighetsbrev til våren (Liljens avblomstring)
4. Månestrøket
5. Tro, håp og kjærlighet
6. Du er det jeg en gang var, og det jeg er skal du en gang bli
7. Livet er en dans på rosens torner
|
|»
|BOUND TO PREVAIL (Death Metal, Malte) a dévoilé le morceau "Tomb of The Graveless" extrait de son premier long-format Enthroned in Torment à venir le 7 janvier sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
01. The Nevergod
02. Into the Depths
03. Defier of Empires
04. Consecrated Perdition
05. Atone in Blasphemy
06. Dawn of Emptiness
07. Tomb of the Graveless
08. Enthroned in Torment
|
|»
|SLAVE STEEL (Thrash/Death, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo live du titre "Warm Up" filmée lors de la performance du combo au Battle of The Brew 2024 à Londres. Par ailleurs, un nouvel album est en préparation.
|
|»
|PARÁSITO (Black Metal, Espagne) offre son nouveau disque Despoblador II en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Signal Rex et Vertebrae. Tracklist :
1. Intro [0:48]
2. Gull [7:01]
3. Declive [4:07]
4. Cascuda III [3:40]
5. Huesos Arados [12:01]
6. Outro [4:05]
|
|»
|QWÄLEN (Black/Punk, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Veri Virtaa Edelleen le 6 mars via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Hunnutettu maa
2. Matala hauta huutaa
3. Kahleet
4. Uusi nahka
5. Kiviä ja luita
6. Pirujen illallinen
7. Veri vastaa
8. Kuolleet jumalat
|
|»
|AETHERVOID (Progressive/Atmospheric Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier clip pour le morceau "Even Light Decays" qui ouvre son premier EP Even Light Decays sorti le mois dernier en indépendant.
|
|»
|ERNTE (Black Metal, Suisse) sortira son nouvel album Der schwarzen Flamme Vermächtnis le 13 février 2026 sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Warrior of the Black Flame
2. The Rise of the Older Ones
3. To Ashes
4. Lucifer
5. Lord of Ascending Flame
6. Wo sie wandelt
7. Ritval Pyre
|
|»
|STABBING (Brutal Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Eon Of Obscenity le 30 janvier prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Rotting Eternal
02. Inhuman Torture Chamber
03. Masticate The Subdued
04. Eon Of Obscenity
05. Reborn To Kill Once More
06. Ruminations
07. Nauseating Composition (featuring Ricky Myers)
08. Their Melted Remains
09. Sonoluminescent Hemoglobinopathy
10. Symphony Of Absurdity
11. Sinking Into Catatonic Reality
|
|
