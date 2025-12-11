»

(Lien direct) THERION (Metal Symphonique, Suède) offre un avant-goût de son DVD Con Orquesta, qui paraîtra le 30 janvier 2026 chez Napalm Records, avec l'extrait "To Mega Therion".



Tracklist :

01. The Blood of Kingu

02. The Ruler of Tamag

03. The Birth of Venus Illegitima

04. Tuonela

05. Twilight of the Gods

06. Mon amour, mon ami (Marie Laforêt cover)

07. La Maritza (Sylvie Vartan cover)

08. Via Nocturna

09. Asgård

10. Draconian Trilogy

11. Ginnungagap

12. Ten Courts of Diyu

13. Litany of the Fallen

14. Siren of the Woods

15. Son of the Staves of Time

16. Lemuria

17. Sitra Ahra

18. Quetzalcoatl

19. The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah

20. To Mega Therion

21. Bonus Material: Rehearsal



