»

(Lien direct) ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal, Grèce) nous gâte en cette fin d'année puisque le groupe a rendu disponible sur sa chaîne officielle YouTube l'intégralité de sa vidéo 35 Years of Evil Existence - Live in Lycabettus, sortie le 12 novembre sur le label Season of Mist. Cela se savoure ci-dessous.



Tracklist :

01. Χ ξ ς'

02. P'Unchaw Kachun- Tuta Kachun

03. Fire God and Fear

04. Kata Ton Demona Eaytoy

05. Apage Satana

06. Dies Irae

07. Demonon Vrosis

08. Aealo

09. Like Father, Like Son

10. King of a Stellar War

11. Shadows Follow

12. Archon

13. The Sign of Evil Existence

14. Fgmenth Thy Gift

15. Societas Satanas

16. Forest of N'gai

17. Sorrowful Farewell

18. Among Two Storms

19. After Dark I Feel

20. Athanatoi Este

21. Nemecic

22. In Yumen Xibalba

23. Grandis Spiritus Diavolos

24. The Raven

25. Under the Name of Legion



