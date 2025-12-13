chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
119 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Creeping Fear
 Creeping Fear - Realm Of Th... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig III: How Th... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Bloodfield
 Bloodfield - Homunculus sap... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Esoteric
 Esoteric - A Pyrrhic Existe... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Ancient Death
 Ancient Death - Ego Dissolu... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Cryptic Process
 Cryptic Process - Gulps (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Observance (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - À Couteaux Tir... (C)
Par Lestat		   
"Transmutations" European Tour 2025
"Transmutations" European T... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Grief
 Grief - ...And Man Will Bec... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Deathhammer
 Deathhammer - Crimson Dawn (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Society's Pact ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Consecr... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Dormant Scour... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy - Near-Death Travel... (C)
Par Ikea		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Abditum (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Amber Asylum
 Amber Asylum - Bitter River (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Candlelight Horror Classics
 Candlelight Horror Classics... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 27 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 13 Décembre 2025

News
Les news du 13 Décembre 2025 RAVE IN FIRE - EYE OF PURGATORY - Sidious - Iotunn - Muertissima - Scale of Alkan - Der Weg einer Freiheit - Visions of Atlantis - Rotting Christ - Staghelm - Paradise Lost - Hierophany - Kaosophia - Sacred Leather - Hour Of Penance - No/Más - Citrinitas
»
(Lien direct)
RAVE IN FIRE (Heavy Metal, Espagne), dont l'album Square One nous parviendra le 30 janvier 2026 (disponible chez High Roller Records), a tourné un clip pour la chanson "Still Standing".

Tracklist :
01. Prologue of a Delirium
02. Dark Poison
03. Crown of Stars
04. Still Standing
05. Untiring Eagles
06. Speed and Rave
07. Knightwalker
08. Witches' Hell
09. Square One

»
(Lien direct)
EYE OF PURGATORY (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son troisième album, Darkborne, le 13 février 2026 via le label Apostasy Records et propose déjà de découvrir le morceau "Formless Figures Dance".

Tracklist :
01. The Darkborn
02. When the Beacon Turns Black
03. The Rotting Temple
04. Bodyjumper
05. The Slithering
06. Unbound Flesh
07. Formless Figures Dance
08. The Best of Them Bleed
09. The Dark Departure

»
(Lien direct)
SIDIOUS (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) nous propose un aperçu de son prochain album, Malefic Necropolis, qui arrivera le 30 janvier 2026 chez Immortal Frost Productions. Il s'agit du titre "Crows Atop the Gallows".

Tracklist :
01. Shears of Atropos (05:45)
02. Rotborn Terror (04:07)
03. Inversion and Collapse (01:00)
04. Cosmossuary (04:44)
05. Grave (01:16)
06. Crows Atop the Gallows (04:11)
07. Vortex of Boundless Unlight (04:17)
08. Sanguineous Art (04:36)
09. Bloodlust Command Infinite (05:23)

»
(Lien direct)
IOTUNN (Heavy Death Metal Mélodique, Danemark) sortira un album live le 9 janvier 2026 chez Metal Blade Records, intitulé Waves Over Copenhell. Pour l'occasion, en voici un extrait avec "Waves Below".

»
(Lien direct)
MUERTISSIMA (Death Metal, France) prépare l'arrivée le 13 février 2026 de son album Prophecy avec le clip du morceau "From Undead to Oblivion".

Tracklist :
01. Kings of Maleficience (05:39)
02. I Sleep with Demons (04:50)
03. Rich Bitch (04:37)
04. Echoes of Attenborough (03:07)
05. V.I.L is for VILe Hate (05:51)
06. Hate Eternal (04:00)
07. The Rain (04:38)
08. Locura (04:32)
09. From Undead to Oblivion (04:26)
10. Pachacamac (08:30)

»
(Lien direct)
SCALE OF ALKAN (Power Speed Metal, France) a tourné une vidéo pour accompagner son nouveau morceau intitulé "Infested".


»
(Lien direct)
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT (Post Black Metal) a sorti un clip pour le morceau "Eos", extrait de l'album Innern sorti le 12 septembre dernier chez Season of Mist.

»
(Lien direct)
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS (Power Metal Symphonique, Autriche) a publié le clip du morceau "Pirates & Kings", une collaboration réalisée avec WARKINGS et disponible chez Napalm Records depuis le 11 décembre.


»
(Lien direct)
ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal, Grèce) nous gâte en cette fin d'année puisque le groupe a rendu disponible sur sa chaîne officielle YouTube l'intégralité de sa vidéo 35 Years of Evil Existence - Live in Lycabettus, sortie le 12 novembre sur le label Season of Mist. Cela se savoure ci-dessous.

Tracklist :
01. Χ ξ ς'
02. P'Unchaw Kachun- Tuta Kachun
03. Fire God and Fear
04. Kata Ton Demona Eaytoy
05. Apage Satana
06. Dies Irae
07. Demonon Vrosis
08. Aealo
09. Like Father, Like Son
10. King of a Stellar War
11. Shadows Follow
12. Archon
13. The Sign of Evil Existence
14. Fgmenth Thy Gift
15. Societas Satanas
16. Forest of N'gai
17. Sorrowful Farewell
18. Among Two Storms
19. After Dark I Feel
20. Athanatoi Este
21. Nemecic
22. In Yumen Xibalba
23. Grandis Spiritus Diavolos
24. The Raven
25. Under the Name of Legion


»
(Lien direct)
STAGHELM (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Royaume-Uni) offre un avant-goût de son album Natura Semper Praevalet à paraître le premier janvier 2026 chez Naturmacht Productions. Le titre "These Winds Know My Name" s'écoute ici.


»
(Lien direct)
PARADISE LOST (Gothic Doom Death Metal, Royaume-Uni), dont le dernier album en date Ascension est sorti le 19 septembre chez Nuclear Blast Records, a enregistré un clip pour illustrer le titre "Salvation".


»
(Lien direct)
HIEROPHANY (Black Metal, Mexique) vient de sortir son premier long-format Tenebrario sur Serpent Sun Records. Tracklist :

1. Ars Moriendi
2. Beyond the Sacred
3. Communio Mortis
4. Vigilae Mortuorum
5. Oficio de tinieblas
6. Tenebrario

»
(Lien direct)
KAOSOPHIA (Black Metal, Ukraine) a sorti hier son nouvel album Beyond the Black Horizon. Il s'agit de la première sorti du label anglais Serpent Sun Records. Tracklist :

1. Ніктелій
2. Катарсис віри
3. Катабазис
4. Літанія руїни
5. Funeral of the Gods
6. Журба
7. Відлуння небуття
8. Обрій небуття

»
(Lien direct)
SACRED LEATHER (Heavy Metal, USA) a sorti son nouveau disque Keep the Fire Burning chez King Volume Records. Tracklist :

1. Resurrection
2. Spitfire At Night
3. Phantom Highway (Hell Is Comin' Down)
4. Wake Me Up
5. Fallen Angel
6. Flatline
7. Tear Out My Heart
8. Malevolent Eyes
9. Keep The Fire Burning
10. Mistress Of The Sun

»
(Lien direct)
HOUR OF PENANCE (Death Metal, Italie) a resigné avec Agonia Records pour la sortie de son prochain opus en cours de production.

»
(Lien direct)
NO/MÁS (Grind/Death, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Manic" extrait de son nouvel album No Peace à venir le 11 mars via Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

01. Foreign Threat
02. Manic
03. Overthrow
04. Blood Soaked Soil
05. Abolition
06. Leech
07. Act of Killing
08. Ley Indígena
09. Choke Point
10. Spineless
11. No Peace
12. Cycle of Sacrifice

»
(Lien direct)
CITRINITAS (Death/Doom/Black, Finlande) sortira sa première démo Unending Descent le 30 janvier sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Unending Descent
2. Light Permeates Everything
3. Subterranean Egress
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
13 Décembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Danzig
 Danzig
Danzig III: How The Gods Kill
1992 - Def American Recordings		   
Sunken
 Sunken
Lykke
2025 - Eisenwald Tonschmiede		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Der Weg einer Freiheit
 Der Weg einer Freiheit
Post Black Metal - 2009 - Allemagne		   
Hour Of Penance
 Hour Of Penance
Death Metal - 1999 - Italie		   
No/Más
 No/Más
Grindcore - 2017 - Etats-Unis		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost
Doom Death Metal / Gothic Metal - 1988 - Royaume-Uni		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ
Black Metal Olympique - 1987 - Grèce		   
Sunken
Lykke
Lire la chronique
Danzig
Danzig III: How The Gods Kill
Lire la chronique
Gosudar
Eschatological Agony Of The...
Lire la chronique
Embraced By Darkness
Ex Inferis
Lire la chronique
Bloodfield
Homunculus sapiens
Lire la chronique
Lamp Of Murmuur
Saturnian Bloodstorm
Lire la chronique
Brutal Decay
Slaughter in Hell
Lire la chronique
Pustulant Flesh
Gurgling Pustulence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Old Black
D.T.R. / R.T.D.
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Process
Gulps (EP)
Lire la chronique
Collier d'Ombre
Distant Grandiosity Of Hori...
Lire la chronique
Primitive Man
Observance
Lire la chronique
Ammanas
The Source of Primordial Wi...
Lire la chronique
Forteresse
À Couteaux Tirés (EP)
Lire la chronique
Carnage Inc.
Carnage Inc. (EP)
Lire la chronique
"Transmutations" European Tour 2025
Candelabrum + Dødsforakt + ...
Lire le live report
Cephalic Carnage
Anomalies
Lire la chronique
Exhuman
Fear of Oneself
Lire la chronique
Sainte Obyana du Froid
The Purest Ending
Lire la chronique
Plasmodulated
An Ocean Ov Putrid, Stinky,...
Lire la chronique
Dark Divination
Liitto hengen ja veren
Lire la chronique
Thron
Vurias
Lire la chronique
Maudits
In Situ
Lire la chronique
Deathhammer
Crimson Dawn
Lire la chronique
Hyperdontia
Dormant Scourge (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dysentery
Dejection Chrysalis
Lire la chronique
Echoes from Earth
Atlas I: Cities
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Society's Pact With Satan (EP)
Lire la chronique
Phobocosm
Foreordained
Lire la chronique
Amber Asylum
Bitter River
Lire la chronique