Les news du 13 Décembre 2025
News
Les news du 13 Décembre 2025 RAVE IN FIRE - EYE OF PURGATORY - Sidious - Iotunn - Muertissima - Scale of Alkan - Der Weg einer Freiheit - Visions of Atlantis - Rotting Christ - Staghelm - Paradise Lost - Hierophany - Kaosophia - Sacred Leather - Hour Of Penance - No/Más - Citrinitas
|RAVE IN FIRE (Heavy Metal, Espagne), dont l'album Square One nous parviendra le 30 janvier 2026 (disponible chez High Roller Records), a tourné un clip pour la chanson "Still Standing".
Tracklist :
01. Prologue of a Delirium
02. Dark Poison
03. Crown of Stars
04. Still Standing
05. Untiring Eagles
06. Speed and Rave
07. Knightwalker
08. Witches' Hell
09. Square One
|EYE OF PURGATORY (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son troisième album, Darkborne, le 13 février 2026 via le label Apostasy Records et propose déjà de découvrir le morceau "Formless Figures Dance".
Tracklist :
01. The Darkborn
02. When the Beacon Turns Black
03. The Rotting Temple
04. Bodyjumper
05. The Slithering
06. Unbound Flesh
07. Formless Figures Dance
08. The Best of Them Bleed
09. The Dark Departure
|SIDIOUS (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) nous propose un aperçu de son prochain album, Malefic Necropolis, qui arrivera le 30 janvier 2026 chez Immortal Frost Productions. Il s'agit du titre "Crows Atop the Gallows".
Tracklist :
01. Shears of Atropos (05:45)
02. Rotborn Terror (04:07)
03. Inversion and Collapse (01:00)
04. Cosmossuary (04:44)
05. Grave (01:16)
06. Crows Atop the Gallows (04:11)
07. Vortex of Boundless Unlight (04:17)
08. Sanguineous Art (04:36)
09. Bloodlust Command Infinite (05:23)
|IOTUNN (Heavy Death Metal Mélodique, Danemark) sortira un album live le 9 janvier 2026 chez Metal Blade Records, intitulé Waves Over Copenhell. Pour l'occasion, en voici un extrait avec "Waves Below".
|MUERTISSIMA (Death Metal, France) prépare l'arrivée le 13 février 2026 de son album Prophecy avec le clip du morceau "From Undead to Oblivion".
Tracklist :
01. Kings of Maleficience (05:39)
02. I Sleep with Demons (04:50)
03. Rich Bitch (04:37)
04. Echoes of Attenborough (03:07)
05. V.I.L is for VILe Hate (05:51)
06. Hate Eternal (04:00)
07. The Rain (04:38)
08. Locura (04:32)
09. From Undead to Oblivion (04:26)
10. Pachacamac (08:30)
|SCALE OF ALKAN (Power Speed Metal, France) a tourné une vidéo pour accompagner son nouveau morceau intitulé "Infested".
|VISIONS OF ATLANTIS (Power Metal Symphonique, Autriche) a publié le clip du morceau "Pirates & Kings", une collaboration réalisée avec WARKINGS et disponible chez Napalm Records depuis le 11 décembre.
|ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal, Grèce) nous gâte en cette fin d'année puisque le groupe a rendu disponible sur sa chaîne officielle YouTube l'intégralité de sa vidéo 35 Years of Evil Existence - Live in Lycabettus, sortie le 12 novembre sur le label Season of Mist. Cela se savoure ci-dessous.
Tracklist :
01. Χ ξ ς'
02. P'Unchaw Kachun- Tuta Kachun
03. Fire God and Fear
04. Kata Ton Demona Eaytoy
05. Apage Satana
06. Dies Irae
07. Demonon Vrosis
08. Aealo
09. Like Father, Like Son
10. King of a Stellar War
11. Shadows Follow
12. Archon
13. The Sign of Evil Existence
14. Fgmenth Thy Gift
15. Societas Satanas
16. Forest of N'gai
17. Sorrowful Farewell
18. Among Two Storms
19. After Dark I Feel
20. Athanatoi Este
21. Nemecic
22. In Yumen Xibalba
23. Grandis Spiritus Diavolos
24. The Raven
25. Under the Name of Legion
|STAGHELM (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Royaume-Uni) offre un avant-goût de son album Natura Semper Praevalet à paraître le premier janvier 2026 chez Naturmacht Productions. Le titre "These Winds Know My Name" s'écoute ici.
|PARADISE LOST (Gothic Doom Death Metal, Royaume-Uni), dont le dernier album en date Ascension est sorti le 19 septembre chez Nuclear Blast Records, a enregistré un clip pour illustrer le titre "Salvation".
|HIEROPHANY (Black Metal, Mexique) vient de sortir son premier long-format Tenebrario sur Serpent Sun Records. Tracklist :
1. Ars Moriendi
2. Beyond the Sacred
3. Communio Mortis
4. Vigilae Mortuorum
5. Oficio de tinieblas
6. Tenebrario
|KAOSOPHIA (Black Metal, Ukraine) a sorti hier son nouvel album Beyond the Black Horizon. Il s'agit de la première sorti du label anglais Serpent Sun Records. Tracklist :
1. Ніктелій
2. Катарсис віри
3. Катабазис
4. Літанія руїни
5. Funeral of the Gods
6. Журба
7. Відлуння небуття
8. Обрій небуття
|SACRED LEATHER (Heavy Metal, USA) a sorti son nouveau disque Keep the Fire Burning chez King Volume Records. Tracklist :
1. Resurrection
2. Spitfire At Night
3. Phantom Highway (Hell Is Comin' Down)
4. Wake Me Up
5. Fallen Angel
6. Flatline
7. Tear Out My Heart
8. Malevolent Eyes
9. Keep The Fire Burning
10. Mistress Of The Sun
|HOUR OF PENANCE (Death Metal, Italie) a resigné avec Agonia Records pour la sortie de son prochain opus en cours de production.
|NO/MÁS (Grind/Death, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Manic" extrait de son nouvel album No Peace à venir le 11 mars via Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
01. Foreign Threat
02. Manic
03. Overthrow
04. Blood Soaked Soil
05. Abolition
06. Leech
07. Act of Killing
08. Ley Indígena
09. Choke Point
10. Spineless
11. No Peace
12. Cycle of Sacrifice
|CITRINITAS (Death/Doom/Black, Finlande) sortira sa première démo Unending Descent le 30 janvier sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Unending Descent
2. Light Permeates Everything
3. Subterranean Egress
