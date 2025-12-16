Les news du 16 Décembre 2025
Vector - Frostmorner - Winter Eternal - Vulkan Grit - Oraculum - Night In Gales - Lychgate
|VECTOR (Thrash Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Brain Collector le mars via M&O Music. Tracklist :
01. Brain Collector
02. Spiral Of Ants
03. Bliss Through Butchery
04. Hidden Below
05. Anthropocene Disgust
06. Lepers From The Depths
07. The Carrion's Age
08. Gears Of Creation
09. Flamethrower's Benediction
10. Bring Back The Sun
11. The Needle & The Scythe
|FROSTMORNER (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) a signé avec Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 13 février de son premier long-format Orbital Kaos. Tracklist :
1. Pillars of Creation
2. Necromorph
3. Kronvs
4. Demiurge
5. Arra Agga Bandar
6. Gorgone
7. Claymore
8. Eclipse
9. Orbital Kaos
|Le one-man band WINTER ETERNAL (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Unveiled Nightsky le 13 février sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Born of Winter's Breath
2. Omen of the Cosmic Order
3. Nurtured by the Night
4. Unveiled Nightsky
5. Descent Into Hades Embrace
6. The Deceiver's Tale
7. Echoes of a Fallen Crown
8. Drifting Into the Depths of Oblivion
|VULKAN GRIT (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier album Godslaying Arcane Panoply chez Werewolf Records. Il est déjà disponible en écoute intégrale.
Tracklist :
01. Starkiller Flame of Satan (03:22)
02. A Winter's Banquet (03:59)
03. The Immaculate Shape of the Worm (05:46)
04. Nightwinged Lust (03:33)
05. Genesis of the Empire (04:23)
06. Pig Abyss (04:14)
07. Belfry Blasphemy (04:01)
08. Heavenskin (08:01)
|ORACULUM (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son premier album intitulé Hybris Divina le 9 janvier 2026 sur Invictus Productions. Après "Mendacious Heroism", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Dolos" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. A Monument To Fallen Virtues
02. The Great One
03. Mendacious Heroism
04. Carnage
05. Dolos
06. The Heritage Of Our Brotherhood
07. Spiritual Virility
08. Posthumous Exultation
|NIGHT IN GALES (Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) a réenregistré son tout premier EP Sylphlike initialement sorti en 1995. Le disque est disponible depuis le 31 octobre en éditions limitées chez Apostasy Records aux formats cassette, CD et vinyle et, pour l'occasion, un clip a été mis en boîte pour le titre "Bleed Afresh".
Tracklist :
1. Bleed Afresh (04:49)
2. Sylphlike (03:21)
3. Avoid Secret Vanity (05:24)
4. Mindspawn (02:53)
5. When the Lightning Starts (01:42)
6. Flowing Spring (02:47)
|LYCHGATE (Doom Black Metal Expérimental, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé la totalité de son nouvel album Precipice via la chaîne YouTube de son label Debemur Morti Productions, le disque ne sortant officiellement que le 19 décembre.
Tracklist :
01. Introduction - The Sleeper Awakes (02:32)
02. Mausoleum of Steel (04:41)
03. Renunciation (05:01)
04. The Meeting of Orion and Scorpio (04:31)
05. Hive of Parasites (09:58)
06. Death's Twilight Kingdom (07:21)
07. Terror Silence (04:07)
08. Anagnorisis (06:35)
09. Pangaea (03:01)
