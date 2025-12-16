»

VECTOR (Thrash Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Brain Collector le mars via M&O Music. Tracklist :



01. Brain Collector

02. Spiral Of Ants

03. Bliss Through Butchery

04. Hidden Below

05. Anthropocene Disgust

06. Lepers From The Depths

07. The Carrion's Age

08. Gears Of Creation

09. Flamethrower's Benediction

10. Bring Back The Sun

11. The Needle & The Scythe







<a href="https://vectorofficiel.bandcamp.com/album/brain-collector">BRAIN COLLECTOR de VECTOR</a>