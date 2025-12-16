chargement...

Ekbom Tour 2025
 Ekbom Tour 2025 - Benighted... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Highgate
 Highgate - Highgate (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Orob
 Orob - Golden Tears of Love... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple - Malign A... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sunken
 Sunken - Lykke (C)
Par Chab		   
The European Regeneration MMXXV
 The European Regeneration M... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Fællesskab (C)
Par Lestat		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig III: How Th... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Creeping Fear
 Creeping Fear - Realm Of Th... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bloodfield
 Bloodfield - Homunculus sap... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Esoteric
 Esoteric - A Pyrrhic Existe... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Ancient Death
 Ancient Death - Ego Dissolu... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Cryptic Process
 Cryptic Process - Gulps (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Observance (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - À Couteaux Tir... (C)
Par Lestat		   
"Transmutations" European Tour 2025
"Transmutations" European T... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Grief
 Grief - ...And Man Will Bec... (C)
Par Ikea		   

Les news du 16 Décembre 2025

News
Les news du 16 Décembre 2025 Vector - Frostmorner - Winter Eternal - Vulkan Grit - Oraculum - Night In Gales - Lychgate
»
(Lien direct)
VECTOR (Thrash Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Brain Collector le mars via M&O Music. Tracklist :

01. Brain Collector
02. Spiral Of Ants
03. Bliss Through Butchery
04. Hidden Below
05. Anthropocene Disgust
06. Lepers From The Depths
07. The Carrion's Age
08. Gears Of Creation
09. Flamethrower's Benediction
10. Bring Back The Sun
11. The Needle & The Scythe

»
(Lien direct)
FROSTMORNER (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) a signé avec Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 13 février de son premier long-format Orbital Kaos. Tracklist :

1. Pillars of Creation
2. Necromorph
3. Kronvs
4. Demiurge
5. Arra Agga Bandar
6. Gorgone
7. Claymore
8. Eclipse
9. Orbital Kaos

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band WINTER ETERNAL (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Unveiled Nightsky le 13 février sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Born of Winter's Breath
2. Omen of the Cosmic Order
3. Nurtured by the Night
4. Unveiled Nightsky
5. Descent Into Hades Embrace
6. The Deceiver's Tale
7. Echoes of a Fallen Crown
8. Drifting Into the Depths of Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
VULKAN GRIT (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier album Godslaying Arcane Panoply chez Werewolf Records. Il est déjà disponible en écoute intégrale.

Tracklist :
01. Starkiller Flame of Satan (03:22)
02. A Winter's Banquet (03:59)
03. The Immaculate Shape of the Worm (05:46)
04. Nightwinged Lust (03:33)
05. Genesis of the Empire (04:23)
06. Pig Abyss (04:14)
07. Belfry Blasphemy (04:01)
08. Heavenskin (08:01)

»
(Lien direct)
ORACULUM (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son premier album intitulé Hybris Divina le 9 janvier 2026 sur Invictus Productions. Après "Mendacious Heroism", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Dolos" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. A Monument To Fallen Virtues
02. The Great One
03. Mendacious Heroism
04. Carnage
05. Dolos
06. The Heritage Of Our Brotherhood
07. Spiritual Virility
08. Posthumous Exultation

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHT IN GALES (Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) a réenregistré son tout premier EP Sylphlike initialement sorti en 1995. Le disque est disponible depuis le 31 octobre en éditions limitées chez Apostasy Records aux formats cassette, CD et vinyle et, pour l'occasion, un clip a été mis en boîte pour le titre "Bleed Afresh".

Tracklist :
1. Bleed Afresh (04:49)
2. Sylphlike (03:21)
3. Avoid Secret Vanity (05:24)
4. Mindspawn (02:53)
5. When the Lightning Starts (01:42)
6. Flowing Spring (02:47)

»
(Lien direct)
LYCHGATE (Doom Black Metal Expérimental, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé la totalité de son nouvel album Precipice via la chaîne YouTube de son label Debemur Morti Productions, le disque ne sortant officiellement que le 19 décembre.

Tracklist :
01. Introduction - The Sleeper Awakes (02:32)
02. Mausoleum of Steel (04:41)
03. Renunciation (05:01)
04. The Meeting of Orion and Scorpio (04:31)
05. Hive of Parasites (09:58)
06. Death's Twilight Kingdom (07:21)
07. Terror Silence (04:07)
08. Anagnorisis (06:35)
09. Pangaea (03:01)

Thrasho Keyser + Sosthène + AxGxB
16 Décembre 2025

