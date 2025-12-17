chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
195 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Forteresse
 Forteresse - À Couteaux Tir... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Highgate
 Highgate - Highgate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Ekbom Tour 2025
 Ekbom Tour 2025 - Benighted... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Orob
 Orob - Golden Tears of Love... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple - Malign A... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sunken
 Sunken - Lykke (C)
Par Chab		   
The European Regeneration MMXXV
 The European Regeneration M... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Fællesskab (C)
Par Lestat		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig III: How Th... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Creeping Fear
 Creeping Fear - Realm Of Th... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bloodfield
 Bloodfield - Homunculus sap... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Esoteric
 Esoteric - A Pyrrhic Existe... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Ancient Death
 Ancient Death - Ego Dissolu... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Cryptic Process
 Cryptic Process - Gulps (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Observance (C)
Par Krokodil		   

Les news du 17 Décembre 2025

News
Les news du 17 Décembre 2025 Hellfuck - Anthrodynia - Aether - Malignant Aura - Fuath - Vulkan Grit
»
(Lien direct)
HELLFUCK (Blackened Speed/Thrash, Pologne) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album le 13 mars prochain via Godz Ov War Productions. Plus de détails prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
ANTHRODYNIA (Death/Doom, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "A Rotten Sun" issu de son premier longue-durée Unspeakable Horrors Emanating From Within paru en août dernier chez Nameless Grave Records.

»
(Lien direct)
AETHER (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé son nouveau disque Verfallsschemen en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Trümmerwelten [9:46]
2. Die alte Stunde [9:45]
3. Verfallen [6:30]
4. Ins Nichts... [13:00]

»
(Lien direct)
MALIGNANT AURA (Death/Doom, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Beneath a Crown of Anguish" extrait de son nouvel opus Where All of Worth Comes to Wither à venir le 26 janvier chez Memento Mori (CD) et à la mi-février sur Grindhead Records et Primitive Motth (LP). Tracklist :

1. Where all of Worth Comes to Wither (intro) [3:27]
2. The Pathetic Festival [6:56]
3. Languishing in the Perpetual Mire [13:00]
4. Beneath a Crown of Anguish [10:05]
5. An Abhorrent Path to Providence [12:08]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band FUATH (Atmospheric Black Metal, Écosse) sortira son nouvel album III le 2 janvier via Northern Silence Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Cailleach
2. Embers of the Fading Age
3. Possessed by Starlight
4. The Sluagh


»
(Lien direct)
VULKAN GRIT (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son premier long-format Godslaying Arcane Panoply en écoute intégrale. Il sortira l'année prochaine sur Werewolf Records aux formats physiques. Tracklist :

1. Starkiller Flame of Satan
2. A Winter's Banquet
3. The Immaculate Shape of the Worm
4. Nightwinged Lust
5. Genesis of the Empire
6. Pig Abyss
7. Belfry Blasphemy
8. Heavenskin
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
17 Décembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord
Ethereal Horizons
2025 - Debemur Morti Productions		   
Phobocosm
 Phobocosm
Gateway
2025 - Dark Descent Records		   
Sepulchral
 Sepulchral
Beneath The Shroud
2025 - Soulseller Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Anthrodynia
 Anthrodynia
Death / Doom - 2024 - Canada		   
Fuath
 Fuath
Black Metal - 2015 - Royaume-Uni		   
Hellfuck
 Hellfuck
Blackened Speed/Thrash - 2021 - Pologne		   
Phobocosm
Gateway
Lire la chronique
Sepulchral
Beneath The Shroud
Lire la chronique
Blut Aus Nord
Ethereal Horizons
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Décembre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Perdition Temple
Malign Apotheosis
Lire la chronique
Orob
Golden Tears of Love and So...
Lire la chronique
Highgate
Highgate
Lire la chronique
Ekbom Tour 2025
Benighted + Creeping Fear +...
Lire le live report
Darvaza
We Are Him
Lire la chronique
Cryoxyd
This World We Live In...
Lire la chronique
Afsky
Fællesskab
Lire la chronique
The European Regeneration MMXXV
...and Oceans + Angstskrig ...
Lire le live report
Détresse
Pessimismes
Lire la chronique
Sunken
Lykke
Lire la chronique
Danzig
Danzig III: How The Gods Kill
Lire la chronique
Gosudar
Eschatological Agony Of The...
Lire la chronique
Embraced By Darkness
Ex Inferis
Lire la chronique
Bloodfield
Homunculus sapiens
Lire la chronique
Lamp Of Murmuur
Saturnian Bloodstorm
Lire la chronique
Brutal Decay
Slaughter in Hell
Lire la chronique
Pustulant Flesh
Gurgling Pustulence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Old Black
D.T.R. / R.T.D.
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Process
Gulps (EP)
Lire la chronique
Collier d'Ombre
Distant Grandiosity Of Hori...
Lire la chronique
Primitive Man
Observance
Lire la chronique
Ammanas
The Source of Primordial Wi...
Lire la chronique
Forteresse
À Couteaux Tirés (EP)
Lire la chronique
Carnage Inc.
Carnage Inc. (EP)
Lire la chronique
"Transmutations" European Tour 2025
Candelabrum + Dødsforakt + ...
Lire le live report
Cephalic Carnage
Anomalies
Lire la chronique