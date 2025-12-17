ANTHRODYNIA (Death/Doom, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "A Rotten Sun" issu de son premier longue-durée Unspeakable Horrors Emanating From Within paru en août dernier chez Nameless Grave Records.
MALIGNANT AURA (Death/Doom, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Beneath a Crown of Anguish" extrait de son nouvel opus Where All of Worth Comes to Wither à venir le 26 janvier chez Memento Mori (CD) et à la mi-février sur Grindhead Records et Primitive Motth (LP). Tracklist :
1. Where all of Worth Comes to Wither (intro) [3:27]
2. The Pathetic Festival [6:56]
3. Languishing in the Perpetual Mire [13:00]
4. Beneath a Crown of Anguish [10:05]
5. An Abhorrent Path to Providence [12:08]
