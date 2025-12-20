»

(Lien direct) A SOMBER FUNERAL (Black Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) prépare la sortie de son album Since You Left These Shores, planifiée pour le 13 mars 2026 chez Fiadh Productions et Silent Watcher Records en nous proposant l'extrait "Like An Autumn Leaf" sur lequel intervient J. Superchi de UADA.



Tracklist :

01. You Left Me in My Hardest Time

02. Maybe She's Dreaming

03. Like An Autumn Leaf

04. Mourning Years

05. An Eternal Traveler

06. Forsaken Youth

07. Light of Big Cities

08. Crossroad Without Encounter

09. The Sailor

10. Since I Left Those Shores



