Les news du 20 Décembre 2025
|A SOMBER FUNERAL (Black Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) prépare la sortie de son album Since You Left These Shores, planifiée pour le 13 mars 2026 chez Fiadh Productions et Silent Watcher Records en nous proposant l'extrait "Like An Autumn Leaf" sur lequel intervient J. Superchi de UADA.
Tracklist :
01. You Left Me in My Hardest Time
02. Maybe She's Dreaming
03. Like An Autumn Leaf
04. Mourning Years
05. An Eternal Traveler
06. Forsaken Youth
07. Light of Big Cities
08. Crossroad Without Encounter
09. The Sailor
10. Since I Left Those Shores
|ROOTS OF DECEPTION (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) nous propose un extrait de sa demo 2025 à paraître chez New Standard Elite (pas de date annoncée). Il s'agit du titre "Capitulated Beyond Exsanguination".
|MELANCHOLIE (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Pays-Bas) a rendu disponible son dernier album en date, Winterkronieken, disponible chez Naturmacht Productions depuis hier, 19 décembre.
Tracklist :
01. Introductie (00:36)
02. De treurwilg (21:28)
03. Intermezzo (00:33)
04. Vervlogen met de zwavelrook (17:28)
05. Elegie (01:25)
06. Winterkronieken (26:01)
|MIASTHENIA (Black Metal Mélodique, Brésil) a tourné un clip pour le morceau "Tapuia Marcha", extrait de l'album Espíritos Rupestres sorti en 2024 chez Mutilation Productions.
|LEAD INJECTOR (Black Speed Thrash Metal, Allemagne) verra paraître son tout premier album Witching Attack le 20 février 2026 chez High Roller Records. Le label et le groupe nous en donnent un premier aperçu via le titre "Evil Executioner."
|MANGLED (Death Metal, Serbie) a mis en ligne la totalité de son premier album Mangled Beyond Recognition, paru en indépendant ce 12 décembre.
Tracklist :
01. The Art of Butchery (04:21)
02. Acid Tomb (03:59)
03. Nature of Massacre (04:02)
04. Hunt Those Who Run (05:25)
05. Mangled Beyond Recognition (03:54)
06. Fed to the Boars (03:27)
07. Surgical Precision (03:35)
|DEAD SUN (Death Metal, Suède) a sorti ce 19 décembre le neuvième album de sa carrière, This Life Is a Grave, chez Emanzipation Productions. On y retrouve l'incontournable Rogga Johansson à la basse, à la guitare, au clavier ainsi qu'au chant.
Tracklist :
01. Primordial Knowledge (Where Ubbo-Sathla Reign) (03:26)
02. Embraced by the Succubus (03:22)
03. A Midnight Serenade (03:23)
04. Sin Collector (03:24)
05. Nighttime Butterfly (03:22)
06. She Drank My Soul (03:41)
07. Your Life Is a Grave (03:20)
08. Calls from the Crypt (03:32)
09. To Give the End a Voice (03:21)
|BLOOD VIAL (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis à disposition son premier EP intitulé Beyond Recognition, promu par Iron Fortress Records depuis le 19 décembre.
Tracklist :
01. Beyond Recognition (02:36)
02. Blasted Twice (02:23)
03. Upon a Rotting Mass (03:17)
04. Convulsing Arches of the Manifested Entity (02:12)
05. Corpse Container (03:05)
06. Stoned Cold (01:40)
|FYRNASK (Black Metal, Allemagne), qui sortira son nouvel album intitulé Íosir en mars 2026 via Ván Records, nous en propose un extrait avec le titre "Loginn Ómyndaði".
|OMITTEN (Black Metal, Turquie) dévoile son premier EP Unravelling the Obscure, sorti ce 20 décembre en indépendant.
Tracklist :
01. Awareness and Consequences (04:00)
02. Awaitence (05:56)
03. Dawn of the Life (04:48)
04. ... and the Cycle Bleeds (02:15)
|FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Upheaval of Necromancy paru ce 19 décembre chez Xtreem Music.
Tracklist :
01. Intro (The Disentombment) (01:45)
02. Upheaval of Necromancy (03:30)
03. Sulphuric Regurgitation (04:05)
04. Hematophagia (05:48)
05. Interlude (Mortuary Ecstasy) (01:15)
06. Winds of Exhumation (04:00)
07. Altars of Doom (02:48)
08. Cryptic Miasma Stench (03:25)
09. Rancid Insorcism (03:40)
10. Outro (Effluvia of the Mass Grave) (01:05)
|INSECT INSIDE (Slam/Brutal Death Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Reborn In Blight le 6 mars via Gore House Productions. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :
1. Echos Of The Swallowed Sinners
2. Abhorrent Landscape
3. Fragments
4. Putrid Lament
5. Hiveborn Abomination
6. Flesh Cathedral
7. Obscuration Worship
8. Carnal Ruins
9. Parasite Messiah
10. Reborn In Blight
|MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Let There Be Shred" à travers une vidéo que vous pouvez visionner ci-dessous. Le nouvel album des Américains, éponyme et final, doit débarquer le 23 janvier chez BLKIIBLK Records. Tracklist :
01. Tipping Point
002. I Don't Care
03. Hey, God?!
04. Let There Be Shred
05. Puppet Parade
06. Another Bad Day
07. Made to Kill
08. Obey the Call
09. I Am War
10. The Last Note
11. Ride the Lightning (Metallica cover)
|MÜTIILATION (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Pandemonium of Egregores le 26 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Overture [1:37]
2. Shadows Over The Valley [6:42]
3. Fifty Winters [8:38]
4. Pandemonium Of Egregores [7:55]
5. Hashischin Cage [7:17]
|HAGZISSA (Black Metal, Autriche) a sorti hier sur Iron Bonehead Productions un nouvel EP intitulé Revelry of a Maltreated Jade. Tracklist :
1. Der Schwarze Teich (Introduction)
2. A Single Feather Coiling
3. Kingly Daughters of the Alder-Wisp
4. Sic Transit (Gloria Mundi) / ...Coda
|NEMOROUS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir son premier long-format What Remains When Hope Has Failed chez Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :
1) The Wyrm at World's End
2) This Rotten Bough
3) Sky Avalanche
4) Quiescence
5) Bereft Part 2
6) What Remains When Hope Has Failed
|PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Agony Unto Revelation" issu de son nouvel opus Malign Apotheosis paru le mois dernier via Hells Headbangers.
|INVICTUS (Death Metal, Japon) a mis en ligne le morceau "Wandering Ashdream" extrait de son nouvel album Nocturnal Visions à venir le 26 janvier sur Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Abyssal Earth Eradicates
3. Altar of Devoted Slaughter Visions
4. Lucid Dream Trauma
5. Persecution Madness
6. Dragged Beneath the Grave
7. Wandering Ashdream
8. Frozen Tomb
9. Nocturnal Visions
