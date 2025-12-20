»

(Lien direct) MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Let There Be Shred" à travers une vidéo que vous pouvez visionner ci-dessous. Le nouvel album des Américains, éponyme et final, doit débarquer le 23 janvier chez BLKIIBLK Records. Tracklist :



01. Tipping Point

002. I Don't Care

03. Hey, God?!

04. Let There Be Shred

05. Puppet Parade

06. Another Bad Day

07. Made to Kill

08. Obey the Call

09. I Am War

10. The Last Note

11. Ride the Lightning (Metallica cover)



