Aluk Todolo
 Aluk Todolo - Lux (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Una Lama D'Argento (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Toughness
 Toughness - Black Respite O... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Sepulchral
 Sepulchral - Beneath The Sh... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Ethereal Ho... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - À Couteaux Tir... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Highgate
 Highgate - Highgate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Ekbom Tour 2025
 Ekbom Tour 2025 - Benighted... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Orob
 Orob - Golden Tears of Love... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple - Malign A... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sunken
 Sunken - Lykke (C)
Par Chab		   
The European Regeneration MMXXV
 The European Regeneration M... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Fællesskab (C)
Par Lestat		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig III: How Th... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Creeping Fear
 Creeping Fear - Realm Of Th... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bloodfield
 Bloodfield - Homunculus sap... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 20 Décembre 2025

News
Les news du 20 Décembre 2025 Insect Inside - Megadeth - Mütiilation - Hagzissa - Nemorous - Perdition Temple - Invictus
»
(Lien direct)
INSECT INSIDE (Slam/Brutal Death Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Reborn In Blight le 6 mars via Gore House Productions. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :

1. Echos Of The Swallowed Sinners
2. Abhorrent Landscape
3. Fragments
4. Putrid Lament
5. Hiveborn Abomination
6. Flesh Cathedral
7. Obscuration Worship
8. Carnal Ruins
9. Parasite Messiah
10. Reborn In Blight

»
(Lien direct)
MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Let There Be Shred" à travers une vidéo que vous pouvez visionner ci-dessous. Le nouvel album des Américains, éponyme et final, doit débarquer le 23 janvier chez BLKIIBLK Records. Tracklist :

01. Tipping Point
002. I Don't Care
03. Hey, God?!
04. Let There Be Shred
05. Puppet Parade
06. Another Bad Day
07. Made to Kill
08. Obey the Call
09. I Am War
10. The Last Note
11. Ride the Lightning (Metallica cover)


»
(Lien direct)
MÜTIILATION (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Pandemonium of Egregores le 26 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Overture [1:37]
2. Shadows Over The Valley [6:42]
3. Fifty Winters [8:38]
4. Pandemonium Of Egregores [7:55]
5. Hashischin Cage [7:17]

»
(Lien direct)
HAGZISSA (Black Metal, Autriche) a sorti hier sur Iron Bonehead Productions un nouvel EP intitulé Revelry of a Maltreated Jade. Tracklist :

1. Der Schwarze Teich (Introduction)
2. A Single Feather Coiling
3. Kingly Daughters of the Alder-Wisp
4. Sic Transit (Gloria Mundi) / ...Coda

»
(Lien direct)
NEMOROUS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir son premier long-format What Remains When Hope Has Failed chez Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :

1) The Wyrm at World's End
2) This Rotten Bough
3) Sky Avalanche
4) Quiescence
5) Bereft Part 2
6) What Remains When Hope Has Failed

»
(Lien direct)
PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Agony Unto Revelation" issu de son nouvel opus Malign Apotheosis paru le mois dernier via Hells Headbangers.

»
(Lien direct)
INVICTUS (Death Metal, Japon) a mis en ligne le morceau "Wandering Ashdream" extrait de son nouvel album Nocturnal Visions à venir le 26 janvier sur Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Abyssal Earth Eradicates
3. Altar of Devoted Slaughter Visions
4. Lucid Dream Trauma
5. Persecution Madness
6. Dragged Beneath the Grave
7. Wandering Ashdream
8. Frozen Tomb
9. Nocturnal Visions
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Décembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
Orly
 Orly
On.Rouvrira.Les.Yeux
2025 - Indépendant		   
Aluk Todolo
 Aluk Todolo
Lux
2024 - Norma Evangelium Diaboli		   

Hagzissa
 Hagzissa
2016 - Autriche		   
Insect Inside
 Insect Inside
Slam/Brutal Death Metal - 2017 - Russie		   
Invictus
 Invictus
Death Metal - 2015 - Japon		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth
Thrash metal - 1983 - Etats-Unis		   
Mütiilation
 Mütiilation
True Black Metal / Légions Noires - 1991 † 2017 - France		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple
Death Metal - 2009 - Etats-Unis		   
Aluk Todolo
Lux
Orly
On.Rouvrira.Les.Yeux
Headbussa
Necessary Violence (EP)
Yfel1710
Black Metal Gnosis
Æsir Clan
Æsirblod, arv av triumf (EP)
Nornes
Thou Hast Done Nothing
Tenebro
Una Lama D'Argento
Doska
Hernn
Phobocosm
Gateway
Sepulchral
Beneath The Shroud
Blut Aus Nord
Ethereal Horizons
Perdition Temple
Malign Apotheosis
Orob
Golden Tears of Love and So...
Highgate
Highgate
Ekbom Tour 2025
Benighted + Creeping Fear +...
Darvaza
We Are Him
Cryoxyd
This World We Live In...
Afsky
Fællesskab
The European Regeneration MMXXV
...and Oceans + Angstskrig ...
Détresse
Pessimismes
Sunken
Lykke
Danzig
Danzig III: How The Gods Kill
Gosudar
Eschatological Agony Of The...
Embraced By Darkness
Ex Inferis
Bloodfield
Homunculus sapiens
Lamp Of Murmuur
Saturnian Bloodstorm
Brutal Decay
Slaughter in Hell
Pustulant Flesh
Gurgling Pustulence (EP)
Old Black
D.T.R. / R.T.D.
