Les news du 20 Décembre 2025
News
Les news du 20 Décembre 2025 Insect Inside - Megadeth - Mütiilation - Hagzissa - Nemorous - Perdition Temple - Invictus
|»
|INSECT INSIDE (Slam/Brutal Death Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Reborn In Blight le 6 mars via Gore House Productions. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :
1. Echos Of The Swallowed Sinners
2. Abhorrent Landscape
3. Fragments
4. Putrid Lament
5. Hiveborn Abomination
6. Flesh Cathedral
7. Obscuration Worship
8. Carnal Ruins
9. Parasite Messiah
10. Reborn In Blight
|
|»
|MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Let There Be Shred" à travers une vidéo que vous pouvez visionner ci-dessous. Le nouvel album des Américains, éponyme et final, doit débarquer le 23 janvier chez BLKIIBLK Records. Tracklist :
01. Tipping Point
002. I Don't Care
03. Hey, God?!
04. Let There Be Shred
05. Puppet Parade
06. Another Bad Day
07. Made to Kill
08. Obey the Call
09. I Am War
10. The Last Note
11. Ride the Lightning (Metallica cover)
|
|»
|MÜTIILATION (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Pandemonium of Egregores le 26 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Overture [1:37]
2. Shadows Over The Valley [6:42]
3. Fifty Winters [8:38]
4. Pandemonium Of Egregores [7:55]
5. Hashischin Cage [7:17]
|
|»
|HAGZISSA (Black Metal, Autriche) a sorti hier sur Iron Bonehead Productions un nouvel EP intitulé Revelry of a Maltreated Jade. Tracklist :
1. Der Schwarze Teich (Introduction)
2. A Single Feather Coiling
3. Kingly Daughters of the Alder-Wisp
4. Sic Transit (Gloria Mundi) / ...Coda
|
|»
|NEMOROUS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir son premier long-format What Remains When Hope Has Failed chez Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :
1) The Wyrm at World's End
2) This Rotten Bough
3) Sky Avalanche
4) Quiescence
5) Bereft Part 2
6) What Remains When Hope Has Failed
|
|»
|PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Agony Unto Revelation" issu de son nouvel opus Malign Apotheosis paru le mois dernier via Hells Headbangers.
|
|»
|INVICTUS (Death Metal, Japon) a mis en ligne le morceau "Wandering Ashdream" extrait de son nouvel album Nocturnal Visions à venir le 26 janvier sur Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Abyssal Earth Eradicates
3. Altar of Devoted Slaughter Visions
4. Lucid Dream Trauma
5. Persecution Madness
6. Dragged Beneath the Grave
7. Wandering Ashdream
8. Frozen Tomb
9. Nocturnal Visions
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par gulo gulo
Par DeathDeath
Par isotaupe
Par Sosthène
Par von_yaourt
Par Fabulon
Par Ikea
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Chab
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par gulo gulo
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène