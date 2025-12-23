NON EST DEUS (Black Metal, Allemagne) nous propose un extrait live de son passage au Rockharz. Il s'agit du morceau "The Last Act", issu du dernier album en date Legacy paru en 2023 chez Noisebringer Records.
ECTOVOID (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé In Unreality’s Coffin prévu pour le 9 janvier 2026 via Everlasting Spew Records. "In Unreality’s Coffin" se découvre ici :
Tracklist :
01. Dissonance Corporeum (04:24)
02. Collapsing Spiritual Nebula (05:42)
03. Intrusive Illusions (Echoes from a Distant Plane) (03:55)
04. Formless Seeking Form (06:02)
05. Irradiated Self (03:55)
06. In Unreality's Coffin (04:06)
07. Erroneous Birth (05:42)
08. It Is Without Shape... (03:22)
09. In Anguished Levitation (07:26)
NAZGHOR (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album A World Ablaze le 20 février chez Solistitium Records. Tracklist :
1. Cursed and Unblessed
2. Bathe in Ashes
3. Day of Sepulchral
4. Baptized in Blood
5. Porta Atra
6. Within Crimson Kingdom
7. The Infallible God
8. The Black Light of the Spectral Keeper
9. A Once Starless Oath
