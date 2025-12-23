»

(Lien direct) ECTOVOID (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé In Unreality’s Coffin prévu pour le 9 janvier 2026 via Everlasting Spew Records. "In Unreality’s Coffin" se découvre ici :



Tracklist :

01. Dissonance Corporeum (04:24)

02. Collapsing Spiritual Nebula (05:42)

03. Intrusive Illusions (Echoes from a Distant Plane) (03:55)

04. Formless Seeking Form (06:02)

05. Irradiated Self (03:55)

06. In Unreality's Coffin (04:06)

07. Erroneous Birth (05:42)

08. It Is Without Shape... (03:22)

09. In Anguished Levitation (07:26)



