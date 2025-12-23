chargement...

Glorious Depravity
 Glorious Depravity - Death ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Orly
 Orly - On.Rouvrira.Les.Yeux (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - À Couteaux Tir... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig III: How Th... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Aluk Todolo
 Aluk Todolo - Lux (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Una Lama D'Argento (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Toughness
 Toughness - Black Respite O... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Sepulchral
 Sepulchral - Beneath The Sh... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Ethereal Ho... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Highgate
 Highgate - Highgate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Ekbom Tour 2025
 Ekbom Tour 2025 - Benighted... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Orob
 Orob - Golden Tears of Love... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple - Malign A... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sunken
 Sunken - Lykke (C)
Par Chab		   
The European Regeneration MMXXV
 The European Regeneration M... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 23 Décembre 2025

News
Les news du 23 Décembre 2025 AS THE SUN FALLS - Non Est Deus - Ectovoid - Skulld - Nazghor - Ligation - Brahmashiras
»
(Lien direct)
AS THE SUN FALLS (Death Metal Mélodique, Suisse) a enregistré un vidéo clip pour son nouveau single "A Shimmer On The Tides", sorti hier 22 décembre sur le label Theogonia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
NON EST DEUS (Black Metal, Allemagne) nous propose un extrait live de son passage au Rockharz. Il s'agit du morceau "The Last Act", issu du dernier album en date Legacy paru en 2023 chez Noisebringer Records.


»
(Lien direct)
ECTOVOID (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé In Unreality’s Coffin prévu pour le 9 janvier 2026 via Everlasting Spew Records. "In Unreality’s Coffin" se découvre ici :

Tracklist :
01. Dissonance Corporeum (04:24)
02. Collapsing Spiritual Nebula (05:42)
03. Intrusive Illusions (Echoes from a Distant Plane) (03:55)
04. Formless Seeking Form (06:02)
05. Irradiated Self (03:55)
06. In Unreality's Coffin (04:06)
07. Erroneous Birth (05:42)
08. It Is Without Shape... (03:22)
09. In Anguished Levitation (07:26)

»
(Lien direct)
SKULLD (Death/Hardcore/Punk, Italie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Mother Death" issu de son nouvel opus Abyss Calls to Abyss prévu le 30 janvier sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Healing the Wound
2. The Blink
3. Accabadora
4. Wear the night as a Velvet Cloak
5. Le Diable and The Snake
6. Mother Death
7. Drops of Sorrow
8. Sacred Fires

»
(Lien direct)
NAZGHOR (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album A World Ablaze le 20 février chez Solistitium Records. Tracklist :

1. Cursed and Unblessed
2. Bathe in Ashes
3. Day of Sepulchral
4. Baptized in Blood
5. Porta Atra
6. Within Crimson Kingdom
7. The Infallible God
8. The Black Light of the Spectral Keeper
9. A Once Starless Oath

»
(Lien direct)
LIGATION (Death/Doom/Noise, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Eruption" extrait de son premier longue-durée After Gods à venir le 23 janvier via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. After Gods
2. Turmoil in Everest
3. Obscure Flame
4. Eruption
5. Reflection
6. Human Success (bonus track)
7. Earthlings (bonus track)
8. Seraphic Gluttony (bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
BRAHMASHIRAS (Black/Punk, Russie) sortira son premier long-format Trinitite le 20 février sur Caligari Records au format CD. Tracklist :

1. Stew
2. Thrown Stone
3. Sin of Disease
4. Brahmashiras
5. Retribution
6. Devil Dance
7. Faces of Death
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
23 Décembre 2025

ARTICLES DU JOUR
Converge / Chelsea Wolfe
 Converge / Chelsea Wolfe
Bloodmoon: I
2021 - Epitaph Records		   
Jours Pâles
 Jours Pâles
Résonances
2025 - Les Acteurs de l'Ombre		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ectovoid
 Ectovoid
Death Metal - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Nazghor
 Nazghor
Black Metal de Cowboy - 2012 - Suède		   
Non Est Deus
 Non Est Deus
Black Metal Malicieux - 2017 - Allemagne		   
Converge / Chelsea Wolfe
Bloodmoon: I
Lire la chronique
Jours Pâles
Résonances
Lire la chronique
Lamp Of Murmuur
The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Glorious Depravity
Death Never Sleeps
Lire la chronique
Fields of Mildew
IV
Lire la chronique
Dimholt
MetaForm
Lire la chronique
Aluk Todolo
Lux
Lire la chronique
Orly
On.Rouvrira.Les.Yeux
Lire la chronique
Headbussa
Necessary Violence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Yfel1710
Black Metal Gnosis
Lire la chronique
Æsir Clan
Æsirblod, arv av triumf (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nornes
Thou Hast Done Nothing
Lire la chronique
Tenebro
Una Lama D'Argento
Lire la chronique
Doska
Hernn
Lire la chronique
Phobocosm
Gateway
Lire la chronique
Sepulchral
Beneath The Shroud
Lire la chronique
Blut Aus Nord
Ethereal Horizons
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Décembre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Perdition Temple
Malign Apotheosis
Lire la chronique
Orob
Golden Tears of Love and So...
Lire la chronique
Highgate
Highgate
Lire la chronique
Ekbom Tour 2025
Benighted + Creeping Fear +...
Lire le live report
Darvaza
We Are Him
Lire la chronique
Cryoxyd
This World We Live In...
Lire la chronique
Afsky
Fællesskab
Lire la chronique
The European Regeneration MMXXV
...and Oceans + Angstskrig ...
Lire le live report
Détresse
Pessimismes
Lire la chronique
Sunken
Lykke
Lire la chronique
Danzig
Danzig III: How The Gods Kill
Lire la chronique
Gosudar
Eschatological Agony Of The...
Lire la chronique