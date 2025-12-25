Les news du 25 Décembre 2025 News Les news du 25 Décembre 2025 DECIPHER - Tomb - Nödtveidt - Amorphis - Urthshroud » (Lien direct) DECIPHER (Black Death Metal, Grèce) dévoile un extrait de son prochain album, ΘΕΛΗΜΑ (Thelema), qui sortira chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Aucune date n'a été annoncée pour le moment.





TOMB (Progressive Death Metal, Turquie) vient de sortir son tout premier album Blind Prosperity en autoproduction. Tracklist :



1. Metamorphophobic Chasm

2. Serpents Remain

3. Fading Essence

4. Blind Prosperity

5. Oasis

6. The Deluge

7. Vestige of the Self



<a href="https://tombtr.bandcamp.com/album/blind-prosperity">Blind Prosperity by Tomb</a>

NÖDTVEIDT (Black Death Metal, Bulgarie) a dévoilé le contenu de son nouvel EP Black Light Pantheon sorti ce jour sur le label Little Norway Productions.

Tracklist :



Tracklist :

01. Black Light Pantheon (04:27)

02. Chaos (03:42)

03. The Veil (04:54)

04. Throne of Rot (04:38)

05. The Flame (04:36)





AMORPHIS (Rock Metal mélodique) a enregistré un clip pour illustrer son nouveau single "Crowned In Crimson" paru le 19 décembre chez Reigning Phoenix Music.





URTHSHROUD (Black Metal Misanthropique, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Silence Pressure, sorti hier 24 décembre 2025. Le groupe se compose de Xazraug qui n'est autre que Colin Marston (KRALLICE, GORGUTS, ENCENATHRAKH, etc.).

Tracklist :



Tracklist :

01. Cold Grief Grows (17:03)

02. Silence Pressure (32:12)

03. High Offerings for the Dead (19:02)

04. Base of Cruelty Omen (20:24)

05. Incessant Desolation (31:25)





Deathraiser

