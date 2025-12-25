chargement...

Death From Above
 Death From Above - Reckonin... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Glorious Depravity
 Glorious Depravity - Death ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Orly
 Orly - On.Rouvrira.Les.Yeux (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - À Couteaux Tir... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig III: How Th... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Aluk Todolo
 Aluk Todolo - Lux (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Una Lama D'Argento (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Toughness
 Toughness - Black Respite O... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Sepulchral
 Sepulchral - Beneath The Sh... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Ethereal Ho... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Highgate
 Highgate - Highgate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Ekbom Tour 2025
 Ekbom Tour 2025 - Benighted... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Orob
 Orob - Golden Tears of Love... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple - Malign A... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sunken
 Sunken - Lykke (C)
Par Chab		   
The European Regeneration MMXXV
 The European Regeneration M... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 25 Décembre 2025

News
Les news du 25 Décembre 2025 Noirsuaire - Lux Mentis - DECIPHER - Tomb - Nödtveidt - Amorphis - Urthshroud
»
(Lien direct)
NOIRSUAIRE (Black Metal, Montségur) offre son premier long-format The Dragging Poison en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro – Thousand Throats Thousand Spears [3:31]
2. The Trance Of Bedless Bones [4:31]
3. Fogged By The Leaves Of Pestilence [3:40]
4. The Dragging Poison [5:18]
5. Possessed By A Malignant Lust [4:04]
6. Interlude – Withering Veins [1:50]
7. Enshrouded In Rabid Repugnance [3:32]
8. Sworn By Sinister Wisdom [4:41]
9. Noirsuaire [4:37]

»
(Lien direct)
LUX MENTIS (Metalcore, Nantes) vient de sortir un clip pour le morceau "Breathing With Concepts". Le groupe sera en concert au Cold Crash à Nantes le 23 janvier, première date significative pour cette jeune formation.

»
(Lien direct)
DECIPHER (Black Death Metal, Grèce) dévoile un extrait de son prochain album, ΘΕΛΗΜΑ (Thelema), qui sortira chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Aucune date n'a été annoncée pour le moment.


»
(Lien direct)
TOMB (Progressive Death Metal, Turquie) vient de sortir son tout premier album Blind Prosperity en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Metamorphophobic Chasm
2. Serpents Remain
3. Fading Essence
4. Blind Prosperity
5. Oasis
6. The Deluge
7. Vestige of the Self

»
(Lien direct)
NÖDTVEIDT (Black Death Metal, Bulgarie) a dévoilé le contenu de son nouvel EP Black Light Pantheon sorti ce jour sur le label Little Norway Productions.

Tracklist :
01. Black Light Pantheon (04:27)
02. Chaos (03:42)
03. The Veil (04:54)
04. Throne of Rot (04:38)
05. The Flame (04:36)

»
(Lien direct)
AMORPHIS (Rock Metal mélodique) a enregistré un clip pour illustrer son nouveau single "Crowned In Crimson" paru le 19 décembre chez Reigning Phoenix Music.

»
(Lien direct)
URTHSHROUD (Black Metal Misanthropique, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Silence Pressure, sorti hier 24 décembre 2025. Le groupe se compose de Xazraug qui n'est autre que Colin Marston (KRALLICE, GORGUTS, ENCENATHRAKH, etc.).

Tracklist :
01. Cold Grief Grows (17:03)
02. Silence Pressure (32:12)
03. High Offerings for the Dead (19:02)
04. Base of Cruelty Omen (20:24)
05. Incessant Desolation (31:25)
Thrasho Keyser + Sosthène + Lestat
25 Décembre 2025

ARTICLES DU JOUR
Agressor
 Agressor
Medieval Rites
2000 - Season Of Mist		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Amorphis
 Amorphis
Heavy / Death mélodique - 1990 - Finlande		   
Noirsuaire
 Noirsuaire
2022 - France		   
Agressor
Medieval Rites
Dead And Dripping
Nefarious Scintillations
Altars Ablaze
Indiscriminate Exterminatio...
Death From Above
Reckoning of the Damned
Converge / Chelsea Wolfe
Bloodmoon: I
Jours Pâles
Résonances
Lamp Of Murmuur
The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy
Glorious Depravity
Death Never Sleeps
Fields of Mildew
IV
Dimholt
MetaForm
Aluk Todolo
Lux
Orly
On.Rouvrira.Les.Yeux
Headbussa
Necessary Violence (EP)
Yfel1710
Black Metal Gnosis
Æsir Clan
Æsirblod, arv av triumf (EP)
Nornes
Thou Hast Done Nothing
Tenebro
Una Lama D'Argento
Doska
Hernn
Phobocosm
Gateway
Sepulchral
Beneath The Shroud
Blut Aus Nord
Ethereal Horizons
La photo mystère du 16 Décembre 2025
Perdition Temple
Malign Apotheosis
Orob
Golden Tears of Love and So...
Highgate
Highgate
Ekbom Tour 2025
Benighted + Creeping Fear +...
Darvaza
We Are Him
Cryoxyd
This World We Live In...
Afsky
Fællesskab
The European Regeneration MMXXV
...and Oceans + Angstskrig ...
