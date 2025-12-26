IRON FIRMAMENT (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé In The Land Of Pre-Human Kings qui sortira le 20 mars via Wergild. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Coast Of Worlds
2. Purged Of All Southern Influence
3. Blue Blades Flame And Crimson
4. Atlantis In Permafrost
5. Laughter Of The Stormlashed Forest
6. In The Land Of Pre-Human Kings
DARKESTRAH (Folk Black Metal, Kirghizistan) voit son album Embrace of Memory de 2005 être réédité ce 26 décembre par Osmose Productions. aux formats CD, cassette, vinyle et digital.
Tracklist :
01. Embrace of Memory (01:57)
02. Black Cathedral (05:24)
03. Sign of War (09:35)
04. Akyr Zaman (10:00)
05. Human Hopes (04:25)
06. Primitive Dance (10:38)
07. Marching of the Hordes (Pagan cover) (07:17)
