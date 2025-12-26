Les news du 26 Décembre 2025
News
Les news du 26 Décembre 2025 Open the Coffin - Pagan Warlord - Mütiilation - Iron Firmament - DARKESTRAH - Rietas - Midnight Silence
|OPEN THE COFFIN (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne la totalité de son album Once Alive Always Dead, sorti le 15 décembre dernier chez Black Hole Productions.
Tracklist :
01. Burn My Coffin (04:54)
02. Tomb Number 666 (03:51)
03. Once Alive Always Dead (04:29)
04. Carnivorous Abomination (04:13)
05. Embraced by the Grave (04:27)
06. Decaying Flesh (04:09)
07. Zombified (04:28)
08. Tudo Pertence a Morte (04:26)
|PAGAN WARLORD (Pagan Black Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne son premier album Barbaric Balladry paru hier 25 décembre chez Final Agony Records.
Tracklist :
01. Intro (01:16)
02. Axes of Stone - Visions in Blood (04:43)
03. Dacke (04:44)
04. Interlude: The Whipping of Slaves (01:04)
05. Raiding the Trappist Abbey (02:59)
06. The Triumph of Barbarism (05:52)
07. Bloodshrine (03:51)
|MÜTIILATION (Black Metal, France) a sorti son nouveau disque Pandemonium of Egregores ce 26 décembre via Osmose Productions, le label l'ayant déposé en écoute intégrale sur sa chaîne officielle YouTube.
Tracklist :
01. Overture (01:37)
02. Shadows Over The Valley (06:42)
03. Fifty Winters (08:38)
04. Pandemonium Of Egregores (07:55)
05. Hashischin Cage (07:17)
|IRON FIRMAMENT (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé In The Land Of Pre-Human Kings qui sortira le 20 mars via Wergild. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Coast Of Worlds
2. Purged Of All Southern Influence
3. Blue Blades Flame And Crimson
4. Atlantis In Permafrost
5. Laughter Of The Stormlashed Forest
6. In The Land Of Pre-Human Kings
|DARKESTRAH (Folk Black Metal, Kirghizistan) voit son album Embrace of Memory de 2005 être réédité ce 26 décembre par Osmose Productions. aux formats CD, cassette, vinyle et digital.
Tracklist :
01. Embrace of Memory (01:57)
02. Black Cathedral (05:24)
03. Sign of War (09:35)
04. Akyr Zaman (10:00)
05. Human Hopes (04:25)
06. Primitive Dance (10:38)
07. Marching of the Hordes (Pagan cover) (07:17)
|RIETAS (Black Metal, Finlande) a enregistré un clip pour illustrer le morceau "Noitaoppi", extrait de son premier album Torne Valley Black Metal paru le 31 octobre dernier chez Kvlt.
|Le one-man band MIDNIGHT SILENCE (Black Metal, Ukraine) vient de sortir son nouvel album Overgrown Paths sur Archaic Sound. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Overgrown Paths
3. Where Strength Is Born
4. Masters and Slaves Alight
5. In the Empty Bowels of Autumn
6. As I Roamed with Fearless Wolves
7. My Divine Enchantress
8. Outro
