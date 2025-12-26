»

(Lien direct) IRON FIRMAMENT (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé In The Land Of Pre-Human Kings qui sortira le 20 mars via Wergild. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Coast Of Worlds

2. Purged Of All Southern Influence

3. Blue Blades Flame And Crimson

4. Atlantis In Permafrost

5. Laughter Of The Stormlashed Forest

6. In The Land Of Pre-Human Kings



<a href="https://wergild.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-land-of-pre-human-kings">In The Land of Pre-Human Kings de Iron Firmament</a>



<a href="https://wergild.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-land-of-pre-human-kings">In The Land of Pre-Human Kings de Iron Firmament</a>