Les news du 27 Décembre 2025 Lord Wind - Olga Kann - Nordjn - Ellende - Wounded Masquerade - Christ Agony - Nephilim Grinder
|LORD WIND (Néo Folk Médiéval, Pologne) a tourné un clip pour illustrer son nouveau titre "Twin Flames".
|OLGA KANN, artiste biélorusse connue pour son rôle au sein de MONUMENTUM DAMNATI et WITHERED LAND sortira le 06 février un disque de reprises de groupes de black metal. En attendant, elle nous propose de découvrir sa version de "The Legend of the Master-Ring" (SUMMONING).
01. For All Tid (Dimmu Borgir)
02. The Legend of the Master-Ring (Summoning)
03. Dunkelheit (Burzum)
04. Nostalgia (Nocturnal Depression)
05. Sterile Nails and Thunderbowels (Silencer)
06. Expandera (Lifelover)
07. Freezing Moon (Mayhem)
08. Längtar Bort Från Mitt Hjärta (Shining)
|
|NORDJN (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne son EP In Winter's Reign paru le 25 décembre en indépendant.
Tracklist :
01. Runes Of Hunger (02:51)
02. A Wandering Soul In Winter's Reign (02:30)
03. Ghost White Ground (03:17)
04. Drown In Silence (2014 Unreleased Track) (01:53)
|
|ELLENDE (Post Black Metal, Autriche) dévoilera le 29 décembre sur la chaîne YouTube de son label AOP Records la totalité de son nouvel album Zerfall dont la sortie officielle est annoncée pour le 02 janvier.
Tracklist :
01. Nur
02. Wahrheit Teil I
03. Wahrheit Teil II
04. Zerfall
05. Übertritt
06. Ode ans Licht
07. Zeitenwende Teil I
08. Zeitenwende Teil II
09. Reise
10. Secunda (Cover)
11. Verborgenes inneres Leiden
|
|WOUNDED MASQUERADE (Black Metal Dépressif, Mexique) nous fait découvrir son quatrième album, Wounded Masquerade, paru en indépendant ce 25 décembre.
Tracklist :
01. My Lungs Are Just Rooms for Ghosts (02:55)
02. Baptized in the Blood of an Empty Heart (05:00)
03. Monument to All Your Sins (06:31)
04. The Heartbeat Rots in Its Cradle (03:21)
05. Cathedral of Flooded Veins (04:53)
06. Tear the Wings From an Angel's Spine (06:36)
07. A Corpse, Shambling Forward Under Inertia (07:07)
08. Deluge (05:36)
|
|CHRIST AGONY (Black Metal Mélodique, Pologne) verra son EP Demonology de 2007 être réédité courant 2026 par Deformeathing Production. Le label dévoilera plus d'informations prochainement.
|
|NEPHILIM GRINDER (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) se prépare à sortir son nouvel album intitulé Epicaricacy chez New Standard Elite. Aucune date n'a été annoncée à ce jour mais le label nous propose d'écouter l'extrait "It Should’ve Been Me but It Happened to You".
|
Sympa la reprise de SUMMONING par OLGA KANN. Curieux de découvrir les autres.
27/12/2025 17:55