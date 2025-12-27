»

(Lien direct) WOUNDED MASQUERADE (Black Metal Dépressif, Mexique) nous fait découvrir son quatrième album, Wounded Masquerade, paru en indépendant ce 25 décembre.



Tracklist :

01. My Lungs Are Just Rooms for Ghosts (02:55)

02. Baptized in the Blood of an Empty Heart (05:00)

03. Monument to All Your Sins (06:31)

04. The Heartbeat Rots in Its Cradle (03:21)

05. Cathedral of Flooded Veins (04:53)

06. Tear the Wings From an Angel's Spine (06:36)

07. A Corpse, Shambling Forward Under Inertia (07:07)

08. Deluge (05:36)



