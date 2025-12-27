chargement...

Les news du 27 Décembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Death From Above
 Death From Above - Reckonin... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Glorious Depravity
 Glorious Depravity - Death ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Orly
 Orly - On.Rouvrira.Les.Yeux (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - À Couteaux Tir... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig III: How Th... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Aluk Todolo
 Aluk Todolo - Lux (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Una Lama D'Argento (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Toughness
 Toughness - Black Respite O... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Sepulchral
 Sepulchral - Beneath The Sh... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Ethereal Ho... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Highgate
 Highgate - Highgate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Ekbom Tour 2025
 Ekbom Tour 2025 - Benighted... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Orob
 Orob - Golden Tears of Love... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple - Malign A... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sunken
 Sunken - Lykke (C)
Par Chab		   

News
Les news du 27 Décembre 2025 Lord Wind - Olga Kann - Nordjn - Ellende - Wounded Masquerade - Christ Agony - Nephilim Grinder
»
(Lien direct)
LORD WIND (Néo Folk Médiéval, Pologne) a tourné un clip pour illustrer son nouveau titre "Twin Flames".

»
(Lien direct)
OLGA KANN, artiste biélorusse connue pour son rôle au sein de MONUMENTUM DAMNATI et WITHERED LAND sortira le 06 février un disque de reprises de groupes de black metal. En attendant, elle nous propose de découvrir sa version de "The Legend of the Master-Ring" (SUMMONING).

01. For All Tid (Dimmu Borgir)
02. The Legend of the Master-Ring (Summoning)
03. Dunkelheit (Burzum)
04. Nostalgia (Nocturnal Depression)
05. Sterile Nails and Thunderbowels (Silencer)
06. Expandera (Lifelover)
07. Freezing Moon (Mayhem)
08. Längtar Bort Från Mitt Hjärta (Shining)

»
(Lien direct)
NORDJN (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne son EP In Winter's Reign paru le 25 décembre en indépendant.

Tracklist :
01. Runes Of Hunger (02:51)
02. A Wandering Soul In Winter's Reign (02:30)
03. Ghost White Ground (03:17)
04. Drown In Silence (2014 Unreleased Track) (01:53)

»
(Lien direct)
ELLENDE (Post Black Metal, Autriche) dévoilera le 29 décembre sur la chaîne YouTube de son label AOP Records la totalité de son nouvel album Zerfall dont la sortie officielle est annoncée pour le 02 janvier.

Tracklist :
01. Nur
02. Wahrheit Teil I
03. Wahrheit Teil II
04. Zerfall
05. Übertritt
06. Ode ans Licht
07. Zeitenwende Teil I
08. Zeitenwende Teil II
09. Reise
10. Secunda (Cover)
11. Verborgenes inneres Leiden

»
(Lien direct)
WOUNDED MASQUERADE (Black Metal Dépressif, Mexique) nous fait découvrir son quatrième album, Wounded Masquerade, paru en indépendant ce 25 décembre.

Tracklist :
01. My Lungs Are Just Rooms for Ghosts (02:55)
02. Baptized in the Blood of an Empty Heart (05:00)
03. Monument to All Your Sins (06:31)
04. The Heartbeat Rots in Its Cradle (03:21)
05. Cathedral of Flooded Veins (04:53)
06. Tear the Wings From an Angel's Spine (06:36)
07. A Corpse, Shambling Forward Under Inertia (07:07)
08. Deluge (05:36)


»
(Lien direct)
CHRIST AGONY (Black Metal Mélodique, Pologne) verra son EP Demonology de 2007 être réédité courant 2026 par Deformeathing Production. Le label dévoilera plus d'informations prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
NEPHILIM GRINDER (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) se prépare à sortir son nouvel album intitulé Epicaricacy chez New Standard Elite. Aucune date n'a été annoncée à ce jour mais le label nous propose d'écouter l'extrait "It Should’ve Been Me but It Happened to You".

Thrasho Sosthène
27 Décembre 2025

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Lestat citer
Lestat
27/12/2025 17:55
Sympa la reprise de SUMMONING par OLGA KANN. Curieux de découvrir les autres.

