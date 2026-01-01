Unreleased Live Sala Gasolinera Valencia 17/03/1993
01 - Fear
02 - Tears of Deception
03 - Sarcastic Soul
04 - Nest of Affliction
05 - DreamLord
06 - Unchained Hate
07 - Escape To the Void (Sepultura Cover)
08 - E.N.D (Enjoyment Near Your Death)
SOUTH OF HELL (Death Metal, France) sera de retour le 31 janvier sur Great Dane Records avec un nouvel album baptisé Hellfernum. Tracklist :
01. Discdere
02. Holy Death
03. Decadend Brutality
04. Darkness of Soul
05. ...
06. Voice of War
07. Clarity of Shade
08. Mecanix of Unconsciousness
09. Hellfernum
10. Macabre Gearing
11. Hates Comes from God
