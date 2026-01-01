»

(Lien direct) UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira le 16 janvier chez Abstract Emotions une compilation, Through the Dark Desperation, contenant notamment la démo de 1993 du même nom. Les détails :



Demo 1993

01 - Nest of Affliction

02 - Tears of Deception

03 - Unchained Hate



Unreleased Live track Ses voltes Palma 25/09/1992

04 - Silent Scream



Demo 1992

05 - Intro

06 - DreamLord

07 - Dead (By Deceit)



Unreleased Live Sala Gasolinera Valencia 17/03/1993

01 - Fear

02 - Tears of Deception

03 - Sarcastic Soul

04 - Nest of Affliction

05 - DreamLord

06 - Unchained Hate

07 - Escape To the Void (Sepultura Cover)

08 - E.N.D (Enjoyment Near Your Death)



