Les news du 1 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 1 Janvier 2026 100 Demons - Discerptus - Unbounded Terror - South Of Hell - Inferisium
»
(Lien direct)
100 DEMONS (Hardcore, USA) vient de signer sur le label Closed Casket Activities et prévoit la sortie d'un nouvel album, le premier en plus de vingt ans, dans les prochains mois.

»
(Lien direct)
DISCERPTUS (Death/Thrash/Groove, Espagne) sortira le 16 janvier en auto-production (mais distribution exclusive Abstract Emotions) son premier long-format Rebirth. Tracklist :

01 Path of Isolation (Intro)
02 Rebirth
03 Morbid desire
04 Night
05 Silence of my darkness
06 Sunrise
07 Time
08 I Feel
09 Bad Blood
10 Black Lake

»
(Lien direct)
UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira le 16 janvier chez Abstract Emotions une compilation, Through the Dark Desperation, contenant notamment la démo de 1993 du même nom. Les détails :

Demo 1993
01 - Nest of Affliction
02 - Tears of Deception
03 - Unchained Hate

Unreleased Live track Ses voltes Palma 25/09/1992
04 - Silent Scream

Demo 1992
05 - Intro
06 - DreamLord
07 - Dead (By Deceit)

Unreleased Live Sala Gasolinera Valencia 17/03/1993
01 - Fear
02 - Tears of Deception
03 - Sarcastic Soul
04 - Nest of Affliction
05 - DreamLord
06 - Unchained Hate
07 - Escape To the Void (Sepultura Cover)
08 - E.N.D (Enjoyment Near Your Death)

»
(Lien direct)
SOUTH OF HELL (Death Metal, France) sera de retour le 31 janvier sur Great Dane Records avec un nouvel album baptisé Hellfernum. Tracklist :

01. Discdere
02. Holy Death
03. Decadend Brutality
04. Darkness of Soul
05. ...
06. Voice of War
07. Clarity of Shade
08. Mecanix of Unconsciousness
09. Hellfernum
10. Macabre Gearing
11. Hates Comes from God

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band INFERISIUM (Death Metal, Angleterre) a récemment sorti un nouvel EP intitulé Scorned by the Wicked en indépendant. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité sur ce lien. Tracklist :

01. Scorned by the Wicked
02. Shadowlands
03. Cult of Disarray
04. Override of the Overture (Dismember cover)
1 Janvier 2026
1 Janvier 2026

