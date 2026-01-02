Les news du 2 Janvier 2026
News
Les news du 2 Janvier 2026 Satanic Squirrel - Burning Path
|SATANIC SQUIRREL (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Crush Everyone en autoproduction numérique. Tracklist :
01 Consquirrelcy
02 Fire Breathing Squirrel Demon
03 Victims Of The Great Don`t-Care
04 Crush Everyone
05 Lizards Of The Apocalypse
06 When Maniacs Turn Into Brainiacs
|BURNING PATH (Heavy Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le morceau "Take Me High" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme à venir le 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Imminent Passage Of Time (Intro)
2. Chasing The Future
3. Another Day
4. Take Me High
5. The God Who Dwells In The Sword
6. A Step Far Beyond
7. When Darkness Fall
8. The Darkness That Will Last
