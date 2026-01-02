chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
278 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Destruction Ritual
 Destruction Ritual - Provid... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind - Red Sky Mourning (C)
Par Hölm		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - Leprous Day... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 29 Décembre 2025
 Les news du 29 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Death From Above
 Death From Above - Reckonin... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Glorious Depravity
 Glorious Depravity - Death ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Orly
 Orly - On.Rouvrira.Les.Yeux (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - À Couteaux Tir... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig III: How Th... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Aluk Todolo
 Aluk Todolo - Lux (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Una Lama D'Argento (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Toughness
 Toughness - Black Respite O... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Sepulchral
 Sepulchral - Beneath The Sh... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Ethereal Ho... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Highgate
 Highgate - Highgate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Ekbom Tour 2025
 Ekbom Tour 2025 - Benighted... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 2 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 2 Janvier 2026 Satanic Squirrel - Burning Path
»
(Lien direct)
SATANIC SQUIRREL (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Crush Everyone en autoproduction numérique. Tracklist :

01 Consquirrelcy
02 Fire Breathing Squirrel Demon
03 Victims Of The Great Don`t-Care
04 Crush Everyone
05 Lizards Of The Apocalypse
06 When Maniacs Turn Into Brainiacs

»
(Lien direct)
BURNING PATH (Heavy Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le morceau "Take Me High" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme à venir le 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Imminent Passage Of Time (Intro)
2. Chasing The Future
3. Another Day
4. Take Me High
5. The God Who Dwells In The Sword
6. A Step Far Beyond
7. When Darkness Fall
8. The Darkness That Will Last
Thrasho Keyser
2 Janvier 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
La photo mystère du 1 Janvier 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Blood Red Throne
Siltskin
Lire la chronique
Destruction Ritual
Providence
Lire la chronique
Lychgate
Precipice
Lire la chronique
Haimad
When Night Rode Across the ...
Lire la chronique
Soul Blind
Red Sky Mourning
Lire la chronique
Baikal
Baikal
Lire la chronique
Fossilization
Leprous Daylight
Lire la chronique
Noirsuaire
The Dragging Poison
Lire la chronique
Author & Punisher
Nocturnal Birding
Lire la chronique
Woest
Vomir à outrance
Lire la chronique
Inerte
Singulier
Lire la chronique
Morte France
Hesperia
Lire la chronique
Eldur
Proscribed Chronicles Of Ni...
Lire la chronique
Tria Prima
The Mortificatio
Lire la chronique
Agressor
Medieval Rites
Lire la chronique
Dead And Dripping
Nefarious Scintillations
Lire la chronique
Altars Ablaze
Indiscriminate Exterminatio...
Lire la chronique
Death From Above
Reckoning of the Damned
Lire la chronique
Converge / Chelsea Wolfe
Bloodmoon: I
Lire la chronique
Jours Pâles
Résonances
Lire la chronique
Lamp Of Murmuur
The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Glorious Depravity
Death Never Sleeps
Lire la chronique
Fields of Mildew
IV
Lire la chronique
Dimholt
MetaForm
Lire la chronique
Aluk Todolo
Lux
Lire la chronique
Orly
On.Rouvrira.Les.Yeux
Lire la chronique
Headbussa
Necessary Violence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Yfel1710
Black Metal Gnosis
Lire la chronique
Æsir Clan
Æsirblod, arv av triumf (EP)
Lire la chronique