Les news du 2 Janvier 2026 News Les news du 2 Janvier 2026 Satanic Squirrel - Burning Path » (Lien direct) SATANIC SQUIRREL (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Crush Everyone en autoproduction numérique. Tracklist :



01 Consquirrelcy

02 Fire Breathing Squirrel Demon

03 Victims Of The Great Don`t-Care

04 Crush Everyone

05 Lizards Of The Apocalypse

06 When Maniacs Turn Into Brainiacs



<a href="https://satanicsquirrel.bandcamp.com/album/crush-everyone-2">Crush Everyone de Satanic Squirrel</a>

» (Lien direct) BURNING PATH (Heavy Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le morceau "Take Me High" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme à venir le 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Imminent Passage Of Time (Intro)

2. Chasing The Future

3. Another Day

4. Take Me High

5. The God Who Dwells In The Sword

6. A Step Far Beyond

7. When Darkness Fall

8. The Darkness That Will Last





