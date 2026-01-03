chargement...

Wivre
 Wivre - Wivre I (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Destruction Ritual
 Destruction Ritual - Provid... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind - Red Sky Mourning (C)
Par Hölm		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - Leprous Day... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 29 Décembre 2025
 Les news du 29 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Death From Above
 Death From Above - Reckonin... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Glorious Depravity
 Glorious Depravity - Death ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Orly
 Orly - On.Rouvrira.Les.Yeux (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - À Couteaux Tir... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig III: How Th... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Aluk Todolo
 Aluk Todolo - Lux (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Una Lama D'Argento (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Toughness
 Toughness - Black Respite O... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Sepulchral
 Sepulchral - Beneath The Sh... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Ethereal Ho... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Highgate
 Highgate - Highgate (C)
Par Ikea		   
Ekbom Tour 2025
 Ekbom Tour 2025 - Benighted... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 3 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 3 Janvier 2026 Orchid Throne - Harrowed
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ORCHID THRONE (Melodic Doom Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Ephemerality" issu de son premier longue-durée Buried in Black prévu le 9 janvier en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Dreamworld
2. Ephemerality
3. What Defines us
4. Moonlight Revelry
5. Guilt
6. Breath of Autumn
7. With Promise

»
(Lien direct)
HARROWED (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Blood Covenant" extrait de son premier long-format The Eternal Hunger à venir le 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bayonet
2. The Cold Of A Thousand Snows
3. Ultra-Terrene Phantasmagoria
4. The Haunter
5. Blood Covenant
6. The Reins
7. Formaldehyde Dreaming
8. The Eternal Hunger
Thrasho Keyser
3 Janvier 2026

