Les news du 3 Janvier 2026 News Les news du 3 Janvier 2026 Orchid Throne - Harrowed » (Lien direct) ORCHID THRONE (Melodic Doom Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Ephemerality" issu de son premier longue-durée Buried in Black prévu le 9 janvier en indépendant. Tracklist :



1. Dreamworld

2. Ephemerality

3. What Defines us

4. Moonlight Revelry

5. Guilt

6. Breath of Autumn

7. With Promise





» (Lien direct) HARROWED (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Blood Covenant" extrait de son premier long-format The Eternal Hunger à venir le 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Bayonet

2. The Cold Of A Thousand Snows

3. Ultra-Terrene Phantasmagoria

4. The Haunter

5. Blood Covenant

6. The Reins

7. Formaldehyde Dreaming

8. The Eternal Hunger





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 2 Janvier 2026

Satanic Squirrel - Burning Path

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

ARTICLES DU JOUR 16

Deep Cuts from Dark Clouds

2012 - Relapse Records

GROUPES DU JOUR