Les news du 3 Janvier 2026
News
Les news du 3 Janvier 2026 Orchid Throne - Harrowed
|»
|Le one-man band ORCHID THRONE (Melodic Doom Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Ephemerality" issu de son premier longue-durée Buried in Black prévu le 9 janvier en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Dreamworld
2. Ephemerality
3. What Defines us
4. Moonlight Revelry
5. Guilt
6. Breath of Autumn
7. With Promise
|
|»
|HARROWED (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Blood Covenant" extrait de son premier long-format The Eternal Hunger à venir le 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bayonet
2. The Cold Of A Thousand Snows
3. Ultra-Terrene Phantasmagoria
4. The Haunter
5. Blood Covenant
6. The Reins
7. Formaldehyde Dreaming
8. The Eternal Hunger
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Hölm
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Cujo
Par gulo gulo
Par DeathDeath
Par isotaupe
Par Sosthène
Par von_yaourt
Par Ikea
Par Jean-Clint