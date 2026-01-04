Les news du 4 Janvier 2026
News
Les news du 4 Janvier 2026 Concrete - Ecchymosis
|CONCRETE (Death Metal, Bulgarie) sortira son nouvel album Absent Mortality le 23 janvier sur Rebirth the Metal Productions. Tracklist :
1. Eminent in Suffering
2. Midnight Demigod 03:02
3. Fruition of Decadence
4. 04. Charnel Expulsion
5. Inversion Of Grace
6. Еternity Renounced
7. Blood Upon the Necronomicon
8. Apex Butchery
9. Volatile Skin
|ECCHYMOSIS (Brutal Death, Thaïlande) sortira son nouvel opus Thanatocorporeal Sculptures of Cryogenic Excruciation prochainement via New Standard Elite.
