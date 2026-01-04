»

CONCRETE (Death Metal, Bulgarie) sortira son nouvel album Absent Mortality le 23 janvier sur Rebirth the Metal Productions. Tracklist :



1. Eminent in Suffering

2. Midnight Demigod 03:02

3. Fruition of Decadence

4. 04. Charnel Expulsion

5. Inversion Of Grace

6. Еternity Renounced

7. Blood Upon the Necronomicon

8. Apex Butchery

9. Volatile Skin



<a href="https://rebirththemetalproductions.bandcamp.com/album/concrete-absent-mortality-release-23012026">Concrete - Absent Mortality Release 23.01.2026 de Concrete</a>