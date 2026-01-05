chargement...

Les news du 5 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 5 Janvier 2026 Hexorcist - Graufar - Olhava - BÜDDAH - WSTRĘT - Udręka - Torsofuck
»
(Lien direct)
HEXORCIST (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Invictus Productions. Le groupe sortira au printemps son nouvel album intitulé Crucifial Imprecations.

Gene Palubicki a écrit : "This album is a portal back to when death metal was at its most violent recklessness. It is like channeling everything of the dark speed, thrash, death from 30 years ago and making it rage again today. Prepare for total punishment!"

En parallèle, le label irlandais prépare une réédition agrémentée de titres bonus du premier album des Floridiens intitulé Evil Reaping Death.

»
(Lien direct)
GRAUFAR (Black Death Metal, Autriche) dévoile le titre "Via Necropolis" issu de l'album du même nom qui sortira le 20 mars en indépendant.

Tracklist :
01. Blizzard & Blaze
02. Heralds of Doom
03. Charon
04. Via Necropolis
05. Buried in Flames
06. On Your Knees
07. Foltertrog

»
(Lien direct)
OLHAVA (Post Black Metal, Russie) offre un extrait de son nouvel album Memorial, à paraitre le 27 février sur le label Avantgarde Music. Il s'agit du titre "When the Ashes Grow Cold".

Tracklist :
01. Ageless River X (04:56)
02. After I’m Gone (14:16)
03. When the Ashes Grow Cold (20:21)
04. Ageless River XI (05:33)
05. Memorial (13:24)
06. Ageless River XII (06:33)
07. The River Wakes (07:29)
08. Ageless River XIII (05:46)

»
(Lien direct)
BÜDDAH (Thrash Black Metal, Pologne) a enregistré un vidéo clip pour le titre "Serpent's Scourge", extrait de l'album Amyotrophy à venir le 30 janvier chez Godz ov War Productions.

Tracklist :
01. Amyotrophy I (05:33)
02. Bowel Fane (02:41)
03. Waste of Flesh (03:27)
04. Disfigured Ones (04:41)
05. Fiend (05:11)
06. Mouth Full of Bones MMXXV (04:33)
07. Law of the Snake (01:34)
08. Serpent's Scourge (04:26)
09. Amyotrophy II (06:58)

»
(Lien direct)
WSTRĘT (Black Death Metal, Pologne) donne un avant-goût de son EP Enlightened Misanthropy à paraître le 30 janvier chez Godz ov War Productions.

Tracklist :
01. Intro (00:55)
02. Enlightened Misanthropy (03:31)
03. The Noble Light (05:29)
04. Ancient Hatred (04:35)
05. Inexorable Terror (05:11)

»
(Lien direct)
UDRĘKA (Black Metal, Pologne) propose un extrait éponyme de son premier album Nieistnienie à paraître le 30 janvier chez Godz ov War Productions.

Tracklist :
01. Do bólu (04:44)
02. Rozkład (04:44)
03. Nieistnienie (04:13)
04. Zniszczyć Zbudować Powtórzyć (04:36)
05. Maski (04:36)
06. Żar (04:02)
07. ANTY (03:00)
08. Światło (08:44)

»
(Lien direct)
TORSOFUCK (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Finlande) voit sa prestation Live au NSE Fest 2025 être intégralement publiée par le label New Standard Elite sur sa chaîne YouTube officielle.

Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Cannibal
03. Scalping Spree
04. Retarded Anal Whore
05. Four Legged Whore
06. Necropervert
07. Craving for Fresh Shit
08. Sickening Stench
09. The Pig
10. Worm Infested Rectum
11. Feasting on Carved Remains
12. Fistfucking Her Decomposed Cadaver
13. Mummified Abortion
14. Raped by Elephants
Thrasho AxGxB + Sosthène
5 Janvier 2026

