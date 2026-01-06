chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
77 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Testament
 Testament - Para Bellum (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Qrixkuor
 Qrixkuor - The Womb Of The ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
16
 16 - Deep Cuts From Dark Cl... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mortis Mutilati
 Mortis Mutilati - Dead in P... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Wivre
 Wivre - Wivre I (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Destruction Ritual
 Destruction Ritual - Provid... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind - Red Sky Mourning (C)
Par Hölm		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - Leprous Day... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 29 Décembre 2025
 Les news du 29 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Death From Above
 Death From Above - Reckonin... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Glorious Depravity
 Glorious Depravity - Death ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Orly
 Orly - On.Rouvrira.Les.Yeux (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - À Couteaux Tir... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig III: How Th... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Aluk Todolo
 Aluk Todolo - Lux (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Una Lama D'Argento (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Toughness
 Toughness - Black Respite O... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Sepulchral
 Sepulchral - Beneath The Sh... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Ethereal Ho... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   

Les news du 6 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 6 Janvier 2026 Overtoun - Venthiax
»
(Lien direct)
OVERTOUN (Progressive Death/Thrash, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Yūrei", deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Death Drive Anthropology prévu le 13 février via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. What Unites All
02. The Final Beat
03. Memento Mori
04. Dur Khrod
05. Jade, Gold, Obsidian
06. Yūrei
07. Weeping
08. Wind and Water
09. The Waves Suite: Siren
10. The Waves Suite: Ocean
11. The Waves Suite: Caleuche
12. Death Drive Anthropology

»
(Lien direct)
VENTHIAX (Speed/Thrash, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son prochain EP Rites of Ra à venir le 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Warfare
2. Rites of Ra
3. Infernal Demise
4. Speed Metal Mayhem
5. Dawn of Terror
6. The Omen's Arrival
Thrasho Keyser
6 Janvier 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Qrixkuor
The Womb Of The World
Lire la chronique
Growth
Industrial Necrocult
Lire la chronique
Testament
Para Bellum
Lire la chronique
Slaughterday
Terrified (EP)
Lire la chronique
16
Deep Cuts From Dark Clouds
Lire la chronique
Mortis Mutilati
Dead in Paris 2025 (Live)
Lire la chronique
Wivre
Wivre I
Lire la chronique
Big Business
Mind the Drift
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Janvier 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Blood Red Throne
Siltskin
Lire la chronique
Destruction Ritual
Providence
Lire la chronique
Lychgate
Precipice
Lire la chronique
Haimad
When Night Rode Across the ...
Lire la chronique
Soul Blind
Red Sky Mourning
Lire la chronique
Baikal
Baikal
Lire la chronique
Fossilization
Leprous Daylight
Lire la chronique
Noirsuaire
The Dragging Poison
Lire la chronique
Author & Punisher
Nocturnal Birding
Lire la chronique
Woest
Vomir à outrance
Lire la chronique
Inerte
Singulier
Lire la chronique
Morte France
Hesperia
Lire la chronique
Eldur
Proscribed Chronicles Of Ni...
Lire la chronique
Tria Prima
The Mortificatio
Lire la chronique
Agressor
Medieval Rites
Lire la chronique
Dead And Dripping
Nefarious Scintillations
Lire la chronique
Altars Ablaze
Indiscriminate Exterminatio...
Lire la chronique
Death From Above
Reckoning of the Damned
Lire la chronique
Converge / Chelsea Wolfe
Bloodmoon: I
Lire la chronique
Jours Pâles
Résonances
Lire la chronique
Lamp Of Murmuur
The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy
Lire la chronique