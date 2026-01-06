»

(Lien direct) OVERTOUN (Progressive Death/Thrash, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Yūrei", deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Death Drive Anthropology prévu le 13 février via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



01. What Unites All

02. The Final Beat

03. Memento Mori

04. Dur Khrod

05. Jade, Gold, Obsidian

06. Yūrei

07. Weeping

08. Wind and Water

09. The Waves Suite: Siren

10. The Waves Suite: Ocean

11. The Waves Suite: Caleuche

12. Death Drive Anthropology



