Les news du 6 Janvier 2026
News
Les news du 6 Janvier 2026 Overtoun - Venthiax
|OVERTOUN (Progressive Death/Thrash, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Yūrei", deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Death Drive Anthropology prévu le 13 février via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. What Unites All
02. The Final Beat
03. Memento Mori
04. Dur Khrod
05. Jade, Gold, Obsidian
06. Yūrei
07. Weeping
08. Wind and Water
09. The Waves Suite: Siren
10. The Waves Suite: Ocean
11. The Waves Suite: Caleuche
12. Death Drive Anthropology
|VENTHIAX (Speed/Thrash, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son prochain EP Rites of Ra à venir le 27 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Warfare
2. Rites of Ra
3. Infernal Demise
4. Speed Metal Mayhem
5. Dawn of Terror
6. The Omen's Arrival
