Les news du 8 Janvier 2026
Les news du 8 Janvier 2026
|DECIPHER (Black/Death Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé θελημα (Thelema) prévu pour le 20 mars via Transcending Obscurity Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Return To Naught
2. The Black March
3. Seven Scars
4. Bound To The Wheel
5. Hail Death
6. Towards Renaissance
7. Litany
|CREMATE (Death/Thrash, Grèce) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Human" issu de son dernier EP Ready to Fight paru en novembre via Wormholedeath.
|EXIMPERITUS (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Golden Chains for the Construction of Individual Greatness" extrait de son nouvel album Meritoriousness of Equanimity à venir le 30 janvier sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
I. One Step Long Infinity
II. Contemplation of the Plastic Fibers of Perfection at the Second Level of Reality
III. Twelve Centuries of Triumph of the Third Kingdom...
IV. Finding Consistency in the Fourth Quadrant of Eternity
V. The Untimely Fruit of the Unsaid
VI. Golden Chains for the Construction of Individual Greatness
VII. Molecular Disintegration of an Unattainable Solitary Will in a Vessel of Wisdom...
VIII. Chalkionic Wandering Among the Wreckage of the Future
IX. Standing at the Skirt of the Ruins of Human Nature (...on the Other Side of Man and Time)
