Les news du 9 Janvier 2026
News
Les news du 9 Janvier 2026 Aggressive Perfector - Redivider - Oraculum
|AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Heavy / Speed / Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Come Creeping Fiends le 27 mars prochain sur Dying Victims Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Dead Undead " à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Dead Undead
02. Strange Companion
03. Fiend In You
04. Like A Beast
05. Obscene Cult
06. Denied By The Reaper
07. Harlot’s Spell
08. Return Of The Axe
09. Gallows Eve
|»
|Intitulé Sounds Of Malice, le premier album de REDIVIDER (Death Metal, USA) est disponible dès aujourd'hui via Third House Communications. Celui-ci est à découvrir e intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Quartered & Devoured
02. Sounds Of Malice
03. Shackled To Existence
04. Apocalyptic Waste
05. Fratricide
06. Bask In The Rot
07. Left To Rot
|»
|C'est aujourd'hui sur Invictus Productions que sort Hybris Divina, premier album d'ORACULUM (Death Metal, Chili). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. A Monument To Fallen Virtues
02. The Great One
03. Mendacious Heroism
04. Carnage
05. Dolos
06. The Heritage Of Our Brotherhood
07. Spiritual Virility
08. Posthumous Exultation
