(Lien direct) AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Heavy / Speed / Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Come Creeping Fiends le 27 mars prochain sur Dying Victims Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Dead Undead " à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Dead Undead

02. Strange Companion

03. Fiend In You

04. Like A Beast

05. Obscene Cult

06. Denied By The Reaper

07. Harlot’s Spell

08. Return Of The Axe

09. Gallows Eve



<a href="https://dyingvictimsproductions.bandcamp.com/album/come-creeping-fiends">Come Creeping Fiends de Aggressive Perfector</a>