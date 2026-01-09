AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Heavy / Speed / Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Come Creeping Fiends le 27 mars prochain sur Dying Victims Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Dead Undead " à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Dead Undead
02. Strange Companion
03. Fiend In You
04. Like A Beast
05. Obscene Cult
06. Denied By The Reaper
07. Harlot’s Spell
08. Return Of The Axe
09. Gallows Eve
