KEN Mode
 KEN Mode - Entrench (C)
Par Ikea		   
Caronte
 Caronte - Spiritus (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Various Artists
 Various Artists - Judgment ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Gloombound
 Gloombound - Dreaming Delusion (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Downthesun
 Downthesun - Downthesun (C)
Par Keyser		   
Qrixkuor
 Qrixkuor - The Womb Of The ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Werewolves
 Werewolves - The Ugliest Of... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Testament
 Testament - Para Bellum (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
16
 16 - Deep Cuts From Dark Cl... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mortis Mutilati
 Mortis Mutilati - Dead in P... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Wivre
 Wivre - Wivre I (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Destruction Ritual
 Destruction Ritual - Provid... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind - Red Sky Mourning (C)
Par Hölm		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - Leprous Day... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 29 Décembre 2025
 Les news du 29 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2025
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 10 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 10 Janvier 2026 Mayhem - Saille - Orchid Throne - Diespnea - Miserate - Mother Crone - Deathraiser - Paganizer - Circular Ruin - Dwellnought - Sanctvs - Deadwood - Frostmorner - Needless - Absent Ritual - Voidhämmer - Shaving the Werewolf - Midyrasi's Kult - Qwälen
»
(Lien direct)
MAYHEM (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Liturgy Of Death prévu pour le 6 février via Century Media Records. "Life Is A Corpse You Drag" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
SAILLE (Symphonic Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie le 13 février de son nouveau disque Forebode. Tracklist :

Deception of Decadence
Echoes of Empathy
Cycle of Cynicism
Reminiscence of Regrets
Haunter of The Dark 2025
Eater of Worlds (Extended Classical Version)
Maere [Live @ Metal Méan Festival]
Tephra [Live @ Metal Méan Festival]
Plaigh Allais [Live @ Graspop Metal Meeting]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ORCHID THRONE (Melodic Death/Gothic/Doom, USA) a sorti son premier long-format Buried in Black en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Dreamworld
2. Ephemerality
3. What Defines us
4. Moonlight Revelry
5. Guilt
6. Breath of Autumn
7. With Promise

»
(Lien direct)
DIESPNEA (Avant-garde Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Maskharah" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Radici prévu le 13 février chez Code666. Tracklist :

1. Maskharah
2. L'Abbraccio del Serpente
3. Vultures
4. Necromanteion
5. Radici
6. WhaleFall
7. Mescalynia
8. Osedax

»
(Lien direct)
MISERATE (Doom/Death, Norvège) sortira son nouvel EP Weaver Of Witchery le 27 mars au format vinyle via Rekviem Records. Tracklist :

1. Grip of Winter
2. Weaver of Witchery
3. Behind a Veil of Death
4. The Endless Night / Hindenburg

»
(Lien direct)
MOTHER CRONE (Stoner/Doom/Thrash, USA) a posté à cette adresse le morceau "Unseen Way" issu de son nouvel album Embrace the Death à venir le 4 mars en indépendant.

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHRAISER (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "One Step to the Grave" tiré de son nouveau disque Forged in Hatred dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 janvier sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Severe Atrocity
2. Primitive Medicine
3. Everything Dies
4. Corporation Parasite
5. Empire of Ignorance
6. Symphony of Violence (Instrumental)
7. Toxic Legacy
8. One Step to the Grave
9. Dead Generation

»
(Lien direct)
PAGANIZER (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Devoured" extrait de son nouvel opus As Mankind Rots à paraître le 5 février chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. As Mankind Rots
02. Devoured
03. Aftermath Bleeder
04. Only Maggots
05. Put On Your Gasmask
06. Hollow
07. A Testament to Madness
08. Afterworld
09. The Rotting End
10. One Way to the Grave
11. Vanans Makt

»
(Lien direct)
CIRCULAR RUIN (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son premier album A Sermon in Tongues le 30 janvier via Vendetta Records. Tracklist :

No Solace (Intro)
The Altering Altar
Perisher
The Storm I Keep Within
Ropes to Salvation
Nocturnum
A Dream of Thirst

»
(Lien direct)
DWELLNOUGHT (Black/Doom, Italie) sortira son premier full-length Monolith of Ephemerality le 20 février sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Slumbering Through the Dream of Impermanence [3:20]
2. The Final Desire is Unbeing [17:07]
3. Crystalized Flesh Identities Condensed Into Wombs of Matter [9:45]
4. III Whispers [10:48]
5. Beyond the Mind [5:54]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SANCTVS (Black Metal, Québec) a posté le titre "Sacrifié sur l'autel de la rédemption" figurant sur son nouveau disque De l'Abîme au Plérôme qui sort le 30 janvier chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Rex Hominum [7:16]
2. Sacrifié sur l'autel de la rédemption [5:54]
3. Thrène pour un monde révolu [8:48]
4. Tabula Rasa [6:22]
5. Tour d'ivoire [5:46]
6. La Lumière de l'infini [8:52]

»
(Lien direct)
DEADWOOD (Death Metal/Hardcore, Québec) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Rituals of a Dying Light via Innerstrength Records. Vous pouvez notamment l'écouter sur la chaîne YouTube du groupe. Tracklist :

1. Tales of Massacre
2. Heretic
3. Thirst for Blood
4. Whispers of Death
5. Echoes of the Fallen

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band FROSTMORNER (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) a partagé le morceau "Gorgone" issu de son premier longue-durée Orbital Kaos prévu le 13 février sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Pillars of Creation
2. Necromorph
3. Kronvs
4. Demiurge
5. Arra Agga Bandar
6. Gorgone
7. Claymore
8. Eclipse
9. Orbital Kaos

»
(Lien direct)
NEEDLESS (Progressive Thrash/Death/Black, Hongrie) a publié une vidéo "playthrough" pour le titre "Metatrons in Sunken Arks" issu de son dernier opus Premonition paru en mars chez Inertial Music.

»
(Lien direct)
ABSENT RITUAL (Black Metal) sortira sa première démo The Cryptic Descent: A Compilation of Madness le 6 mars via Eternal Death au format cassette. Tracklist :

1. Darkness Divine [5:58]
2. Ruiner [9:51]
3. A Savage Rage [3:52]

»
(Lien direct)
VOIDHÄMMER (Death/Crust, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP Noxious Emissions sur Caligari Records au format cassette. Tracklist :

1. Rotting in Excrement
2. Cadaveric Bloat
3. Phosphorized
4. Coffin Leakage

»
(Lien direct)
SHAVING THE WEREWOLF (Grind/Powerviolence, Norvège) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Smoking the Crack of Dawn" extrait du prochain split EP From Horrid to Worse avec Forcefed Horsehead à venir le 13 février.

»
(Lien direct)
MIDYRASI'S KULT (Blackened Heavy Doom, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Italian Dark Sound le 27 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Italian Dark Sound [4:07]
2. M.I.M. Mayhem [5:37]
3. Cellar [3:44]
4. Mountain Devil [3:25]
5. Taste For Damnation [4:23]
6. Slaughter [3:49]
7. Hypnopriest [5:06]
8. The Lost Son Of Sylvester Anfang [1:07]

»
(Lien direct)
QWÄLEN (Black/Punk, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Veri Virtaa Edelleen le 6 mars sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Hunnutettu maa
2. Matala hauta huutaa
3. Kahleet
4. Uusi nahka
5. Kiviä ja luita
6. Pirujen illallinen
7. Veri vastaa
8. Kuolleet jumalat
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Janvier 2026

