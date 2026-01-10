»

(Lien direct) PAGANIZER (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Devoured" extrait de son nouvel opus As Mankind Rots à paraître le 5 février chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. As Mankind Rots

02. Devoured

03. Aftermath Bleeder

04. Only Maggots

05. Put On Your Gasmask

06. Hollow

07. A Testament to Madness

08. Afterworld

09. The Rotting End

10. One Way to the Grave

11. Vanans Makt



