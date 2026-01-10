»

(Lien direct) AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Come Creeping Fiends le 27 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Dead Undead

2. Strange Companion

3. Fiend In You

4. Like A Beast

5. Gallows Eve

6. Obscene Cult Of Dracula

7. Harlot's Spell

8. Denied By The Reaper

9. Creeping In The Dark

10. Return Of The Axe



