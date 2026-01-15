chargement...

Les news du 15 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 15 Janvier 2026 Converge - Bosse-de-Nage - Ravenspell - Forteresse
»
(Lien direct)
Voici un nouvel extrait du prochain album de CONVERGE (Hardcore, USA) intitulé Love Is Not Enough. Il s'agit du titre "We Were Never The Same" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 13 février sur Epitaph Records :

01. Love Is Not Enough (YouTube)
02. Bad Faith
03. Distract and Divide
04. To Feel Something
05. Beyond Repair
06. Amon Amok
07. Force Meets Presence
08. Gilded Cage
09. Make Me Forget You
10. We Were Never The Same

»
(Lien direct)
BOSSE-DE-NAGE (Post-Black Metal, USA) sortira le 6 mars prochain via The Flesnser Records son nouvel album intitulé Hidden Fires Burn Hottest. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "No Such Place" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Where To Now?
02. Mementos
03. In The Name Of The Moth
04. With A Shrug
05. No Such Place
06. Triangular Dream
07. Underwater
08. Frenzy
09. Immortality Project
10. Leviathan

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Obsidian King, le premier album de RAVENSPELL (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira le 12 Mars prochain sur Fighter Music. Après "God Watcher", découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Obsidian Wing" :

01. God The Watcher (YouTube)
02. Onwards We March
03. Book Of The Dead
04. Warriors 9 To 5
05. Obsidian Wing
06. Hellstorm
07. Raise Hell
08. Relentless
09. Battleaxe Apocalypse
10. Attila

»
(Lien direct)
Le label allemand Eisenwald vient de lancer les pré-commandes de l'édition vinyle de Récits Patriotiques des Canadiens de FORTERESSE (Black Metal). Pour rappel, il s'agit d'une démonstration de 2017 sortie à l'époque en CD et réunissant d'anciens titres joués et enregistrés dans le cadre d'une répétition.

01. Introduction
02. Spectre De La Rébellion
03. La Lame Du Passé
04. Le Sang Des Héros
05. La Flamme Et Le Lys
06. Wendigo
07. Là Où Nous Allons
Thrasho AxGxB
15 Janvier 2026

