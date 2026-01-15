»

(Lien direct) CONVERGE (Hardcore, USA) intitulé Love Is Not Enough. Il s'agit du titre "We Were Never The Same" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 13 février sur Epitaph Records :



01. Love Is Not Enough (YouTube)

02. Bad Faith

03. Distract and Divide

04. To Feel Something

05. Beyond Repair

06. Amon Amok

07. Force Meets Presence

08. Gilded Cage

09. Make Me Forget You

10. We Were Never The Same



