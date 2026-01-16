chargement...

Les news du 15 Janvier 2026
 Les news du 15 Janvier 2026... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Chaos Inception
 Chaos Inception - Vengeance... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Kirottu
 Kirottu - Barren (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
KEN Mode
 KEN Mode - Entrench (C)
Par Ikea		   
Caronte
 Caronte - Spiritus (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Various Artists
 Various Artists - Judgment ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Gloombound
 Gloombound - Dreaming Delusion (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Downthesun
 Downthesun - Downthesun (C)
Par Keyser		   
Qrixkuor
 Qrixkuor - The Womb Of The ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Werewolves
 Werewolves - The Ugliest Of... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Testament
 Testament - Para Bellum (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
16
 16 - Deep Cuts From Dark Cl... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mortis Mutilati
 Mortis Mutilati - Dead in P... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Wivre
 Wivre - Wivre I (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Destruction Ritual
 Destruction Ritual - Provid... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 16 Janvier 2026

News
Les news du 16 Janvier 2026 Foetorem - Immolation - Necropolissebeht - No/Más - HyperioN - Deos - Vector
»
(Lien direct)
FOETOREM (Death / Doom, Danemark) sortira son premier album intitulé Incongruous Forms Of Evergrowing Rot le 27 mars sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Escalating Rot" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Reeks Of Moldy Guts
02. Escalating Rot
03. Oozing With Pustulent Fluids
04. Mors Viaturis - The Death Traveler
05. Grotesque Decomposition
06. Rebirth In Morbid Disgust
07. Tapestries Of Misery
08. Decay Of The Flesh
09. Peeled Face Mask

»
(Lien direct)
IMMOLATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Descent le 10 avril prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Adversary" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. These Vengeful Winds
02. The Ephemeral Curse
03. God's Last Breath
04. Adversary
05. Attrition
06. Bend Towards The Dark
07. Host
08. False Ascent
09. Banished
10. Descent

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPOLISSEBEHT (Black / Death, Allemagne / Canada) sortira son premier full-length Taurunovem - Th’Astraktyan Serfdome le 20 février via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

01. Thorntrail To Goregotha
02. Necropolisabbath
03. Ritual Genocide
04. The Aquamarinæbyss - Levitation Of Cadaver Circuits In M-Orbit
05. Chamber Of Chains
6. Iblian Koronation in th'Astraktryan Skullscapes Of The Gehennial Flamefold
07. Numinoucidal War Winds
08. The Lower Circles
09. Welterer Of Gethsemania

»
(Lien direct)
NO/MÁS (Grind/Death, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Ley Indígena" issu de son nouvel album No Peace prévu le 13 mars chez Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

01. Foreign Threat
02. Manic
03. Overthrow
04. Blood Soaked Soil
05. Abolition
06. Leech
07. Act of Killing
08. Ley indígena
09. Choke Point
10. Spineless
11. No Peace
12. Cycle of Sacrifice

»
(Lien direct)
HYPERION (Heavy Metal, Italie) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Cybergenesis sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. Deafening
2. Rewire, Rebuild
3. Yet We Still Fight
4. The Shackles of Chronitus
5. Blood Over Chrome
6. Grain of Sand
7. Rhizome Rider
8. The Whole of Time

»
(Lien direct)
DEOS (Extreme Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Caesar Divi Filius" tiré de son dernier disque Augustus Omnipotens paru en décembre via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
VECTOR (Thrash Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Brain Collector Le 13 mars sur M&O Music. Découvrez un nouvel extrait avec une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Carrion's Age". Tracklist :

01. Brain Collector
02. Spiral of Ants
03. Bliss Through Butchery
04. Hidden Below
05. Anthropocene Disgust
06. Lepers from the Depths
07. The Carrion's Age
08. Gears of Creation
09. Flamethrower's Benediction
10. Bring Back the Sun
11. The Needle & The Scythe
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
16 Janvier 2026

