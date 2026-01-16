FOETOREM (Death / Doom, Danemark) sortira son premier album intitulé Incongruous Forms Of Evergrowing Rot le 27 mars sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Escalating Rot" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Reeks Of Moldy Guts
02. Escalating Rot
03. Oozing With Pustulent Fluids
04. Mors Viaturis - The Death Traveler
05. Grotesque Decomposition
06. Rebirth In Morbid Disgust
07. Tapestries Of Misery
08. Decay Of The Flesh
09. Peeled Face Mask
NECROPOLISSEBEHT (Black / Death, Allemagne / Canada) sortira son premier full-length Taurunovem - Th’Astraktyan Serfdome le 20 février via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
01. Thorntrail To Goregotha
02. Necropolisabbath
03. Ritual Genocide
04. The Aquamarinæbyss - Levitation Of Cadaver Circuits In M-Orbit
05. Chamber Of Chains
6. Iblian Koronation in th'Astraktryan Skullscapes Of The Gehennial Flamefold
07. Numinoucidal War Winds
08. The Lower Circles
09. Welterer Of Gethsemania
VECTOR (Thrash Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Brain Collector Le 13 mars sur M&O Music. Découvrez un nouvel extrait avec une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Carrion's Age". Tracklist :
01. Brain Collector
02. Spiral of Ants
03. Bliss Through Butchery
04. Hidden Below
05. Anthropocene Disgust
06. Lepers from the Depths
07. The Carrion's Age
08. Gears of Creation
09. Flamethrower's Benediction
10. Bring Back the Sun
11. The Needle & The Scythe
