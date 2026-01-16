»

(Lien direct) NECROPOLISSEBEHT (Black / Death, Allemagne / Canada) sortira son premier full-length Taurunovem - Th’Astraktyan Serfdome le 20 février via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :



01. Thorntrail To Goregotha

02. Necropolisabbath

03. Ritual Genocide

04. The Aquamarinæbyss - Levitation Of Cadaver Circuits In M-Orbit

05. Chamber Of Chains

6. Iblian Koronation in th'Astraktryan Skullscapes Of The Gehennial Flamefold

07. Numinoucidal War Winds

08. The Lower Circles

09. Welterer Of Gethsemania



